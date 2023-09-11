MD MEDICAL GROUP ANNOUNCES BOARD OF DIRECTORS CHANGES

11 September 2023 - MD Medical Group Investments Plc ("MD Medical Group," "MDMG," the "Group" or the "Company" - MOEX: MDMG), a leading Russian private healthcare provider, today announces changes in its Board of Directors.

Yury Kudimov was appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Board of Directors. The changes took effect on 8 September 2023.

Mr. Kudimov brings his 29 years of experience in economics, finance and investment to the Company.

In 1995-2003, Yury worked for the National Reserve Bank as the First Deputy Chairman of the Board, and since 2004, he headed the bank as President-Chairman of the Board. In 2009-2014, Yury Kudimov, as CEO of Investment Company of Vnesheconombank LLC, oversaw the creation of a new investment division of the bank - VEB Capital.

Currently, Yury holds the position of President of private equity investment and advisory group Pangeo Capital, an investment advisor to capital providers with a flexible investment mandate, wide geographical scope and primarily focusing on Russia, Europe and Americas.

Mr. Kudimov graduated from the Faculty of Journalism of Moscow State University by Lomonosov. Yury got a master's degree in Banking and International financial systems from Dowling College in New York.

Mark Kurtser, CEO at MDMG, said:

"We are pleased to announce that Yury Kudimov has joined the Company's Board of Directors as an independent director and we express confidence that his experience in consulting in the field of finance and investment will contribute to the further development of our Company and increase its investment attractiveness."

1. This announcement contains inside information.

