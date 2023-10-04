MD MEDICAL GROUP ANNOUNCES AN INTENT TO RECEIVE

A PRIMARY LISTING STATUS ON THE MOSCOW EXCHANGE

4 October 2023 - MD Medical Group Investments Plc ("MD Medical Group", "MDMG", the "Group" or the "Company" - MOEX: MDMG), a leading Russian private healthcare provider, today announces an intent to change the listing status on the Moscow Exchange to primary by registering the prospectus of existing GDRs in the Bank of Russia.

In 2012, MD Medical Group received a primary listing on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (hereinafter - "LSE"). Since 2020, the Company's Global Depositary Receipts ISIN US55279C2008 (hereinafter - the "GDRs") are traded on the main market of the Moscow Exchange under the ticker MDMG and are included in the First Level quotation list.

On 22 June 2023, following Company's applications submitted to the UK Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA") and the LSE, the Company's GDRs were cancelled from the FCA's official list and admission to trading on the LSE but continued trading on the regulated market of the Moscow Exchange.

The Company plans to change the listing status on the Moscow Exchange to primary by registering the prospectus of existing GDRs in the Bank of Russia in accordance with the Regulation No. 714-P dated 03.27.2020 of the Bank of Russia and the Directive No. 5951-U dated 09.29.2021 of the Bank of Russia as a part of the procedure for obtaining a decision from the Bank of Russia on the admission of existing GDRs to public circulation in the Russian Federation, in connection with which the Company submitted documents to the Bank of Russia for consideration, the decision of the Bank of Russia will be received within the time limits established by law.

Holders of MDMG's GDRs are not required to take any additional actions due to the procedure for changing the listing status on the Moscow Exchange. The Company's GDRs remain admitted to trading on the regulated market of the Moscow Exchange.

