MD MEDICAL GROUP ANNOUNCES AN INTENT TO RECEIVE
A PRIMARY LISTING STATUS ON THE MOSCOW EXCHANGE
4 October 2023 - MD Medical Group Investments Plc ("MD Medical Group", "MDMG", the "Group" or the "Company" - MOEX: MDMG), a leading Russian private healthcare provider, today announces an intent to change the listing status on the Moscow Exchange to primary by registering the prospectus of existing GDRs in the Bank of Russia.
In 2012, MD Medical Group received a primary listing on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (hereinafter - "LSE"). Since 2020, the Company's Global Depositary Receipts ISIN US55279C2008 (hereinafter - the "GDRs") are traded on the main market of the Moscow Exchange under the ticker MDMG and are included in the First Level quotation list.
On 22 June 2023, following Company's applications submitted to the UK Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA") and the LSE, the Company's GDRs were cancelled from the FCA's official list and admission to trading on the LSE but continued trading on the regulated market of the Moscow Exchange.
The Company plans to change the listing status on the Moscow Exchange to primary by registering the prospectus of existing GDRs in the Bank of Russia in accordance with the Regulation No. 714-P dated 03.27.2020 of the Bank of Russia and the Directive No. 5951-U dated 09.29.2021 of the Bank of Russia as a part of the procedure for obtaining a decision from the Bank of Russia on the admission of existing GDRs to public circulation in the Russian Federation, in connection with which the Company submitted documents to the Bank of Russia for consideration, the decision of the Bank of Russia will be received within the time limits established by law.
Holders of MDMG's GDRs are not required to take any additional actions due to the procedure for changing the listing status on the Moscow Exchange. The Company's GDRs remain admitted to trading on the regulated market of the Moscow Exchange.
Notes:
1. This announcement contains inside information
***
For further information please contact:
Investors
Investor Relations Department
Tel.: +7 (495) 139-87-40 (ext: 16345) ir@mcclinics.ru
About MD Medical Group
MD Medical Group is a leading provider in the highly attractive Russian private healthcare service market. Today, the Company manages 53 state-of-the-art healthcare facilities, including 10 multidisciplinary hospitals and 43 out-patient clinics in 27 regions of the Russian Federation. In 2022, MD Medical Group's revenue amounted to RUB 25.2 bln while EBITDA amounted to RUB 7.9 bln. The Company's GDRs are traded on Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MDMG).
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions and may involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on past trends or activities and should not be taken that such trends or activities will continue in the future. It is believed that the expectations reflected in these statements are reasonable, but they may be affected by a number of variables which could cause actual results or trends to differ materially, including, but not limited to: conditions in the market, market position of the Company, earnings, financial position, cash flows, return on capital and operating margins, anticipated investments and economic conditions; the Company's ability to obtain capital/additional finance; a reduction in demand by customers; an increase in competition; an unexpected decline in revenue or profitability; legislative, fiscal and regulatory developments, including, but not limited to, changes in environmental and health and safety regulations; exchange rate fluctuations; retention of senior management; the maintenance of labour relations; fluctuations in the cost of input costs; and operating and financial restrictions as a result of financing arrangements. No statement in this press release is intended to constitute a profit forecast, nor should any statements be interpreted to mean that earnings or earnings per share will necessarily be greater or lesser than those for the relevant preceding financial periods for the Company. Each forward-looking statement relates only as of the date of the particular statement.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
MD Medical Group Investments plc published this content on 04 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2023 07:05:06 UTC.