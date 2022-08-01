MD Medical Investments : Group announces operating results for Q2 2022
MD MEDICAL GROUP ANNOUNCES OPERATING RESULTS FOR Q2 2022
1 August 2022 - MD Medical Group Investments Plc ("MD Medical Group", "MDMG", "Group" or the "Company"; LSE and MOEX: MDMG), a leading Russian private healthcare provider, today announces its operating and unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2022.
Key financial highlights for H1 2022:
Total revenue increased by 1.3% year-on-year(y-o-y) to RUB 12,159 million.
Like-for-like(LFL) revenue was flaty-o-y.
Revenue of the Group'shospitals in Moscow decreased by 4.3% y-o-y to RUB 6,355 million due to a lower utilisation rate at the Lapino-4 COVID treatment facility as the pandemic subsided.
Revenue of the Group'shospitals in regions grew by 12.4% y-o-y to RUB 3,087 million thanks to the strong operational performance of the medical cluster in Tyumen1, target utilisation rates achieved at IDK hospital in Samara, as well as the MD Lakhta hospital shifting its focus to the core business of women's and children's healthcare.
Revenue of the Group'sout-patientclinics in Moscow and the Moscow region surged by 13.5% to RUB 1,281 million thanks to the recovery in demand for IVF following the pandemic.
Revenue of the Group'sout-patientclinics in other regions dropped by 3.7% y-o-y to RUB 1,430 million due to the late allocation of IVF quotas covered by the Mandatory Health Insurance (MHI) programme in some regions of the Russian Federation. The allocated quotas will be used in the upcoming quarters of 2022.
Key operational highlights for H1 2022:
Totalout-patienttreatments decreased slightly, by 2.1% y-o-y, to 878,458, with a 11.7% increase in the average ticket to RUB 5.4 thousand in Moscow/Moscow region and a 10.9% increase y-o- y to RUB 2.3 thousand in other regions.
Totalin-patienttreatments decreased by 7.4% y-o-y to 70,937 due to the easing of the COVID- 19 pandemic; at the same time, the average ticket increased by 22.2% y-o-y to RUB 91.5 thousand in Moscow and by 1.6% y-o-y to RUB 34.7 thousand in other regions.
TotalIVF cycles increased by 0.8% y-o-y to 8,223, with a 4.9% increase in the average ticket to RUB 264.4 thousand in Moscow/Moscow region and a 4.9% increase y-o-y to RUB 235.2 thousand in other regions.
Totaldeliveries increased by 2.0% y-o-y to 4,109, while the average ticket rose by 4.6% y-o-y to RUB 490.0 thousand in Moscow and by 6.0% y-o-y to RUB 173.6 thousand in other regions.
Key events in Q2 2022:
Novosibirsk Centre for Reproductive Medicine renovated. On 16 June 2022, MD Medical Group completed the renovation of its medical centre in Novosibirsk, increasing its capacity to 1,000 IVF cycles per year and investing around RUB 23 million.
Medical centre opened in Moscow. On 23 June 2022, MD Medical Group opened a new outpatient medical centre, Mother&Child Butovo, with a capacity of 30,000 visits per year and some RUB 16 million invested in the project.
1 The Tyumen medical cluster includes the Tyumen-1 multifunctional hospital and the Tyumen-2 COVID treatment facility.
Mark Kurtser, CEO at MDMG, said:
"In H1 2022, despite macroeconomic woes, we delivered strong results while working hard to improve our services and operational efficiency and maintain a solid financial position.
"We are happy with the Company's H1 performance, as a decline in the utilisation rate expected at the Lapino-4 COVID treatment facility amid the fading pandemic was offset by robust demand for women's healthcare, with its revenue for the period up by 7%. I am also pleased to note that we have been successfully diversifying our services. In particular, we see stable demand in non-core segments, such as trauma care, oncology and cardiology, with their share in the Group's H1 revenue at 49%.
"Our new projects are also performing strongly and are on track to reach their respective design capacities. In the first three months after MD Lakhta was converted back into a clinical hospital, we performed about 90 deliveries, and we continue to increase patient flows. Meanwhile, our Tyumen medical cluster, which includes the Tyumen-1 multidisciplinary hospital and Tyumen-2 COVID treatment facility (launched in February 2022), achieved a 25% revenue growth and a 35% utilisation rate in H1 2022, still having a significant potential to support the Group's future growth.
"We see a gradual recovery of patient flows and deferred demand for IVF after the COVID-19 pandemic. In H1 2022, the number of IVF cycles was up by 18% in Moscow hospitals and 22% in outpatient clinics in Moscow and the Moscow Region.
"Thanks to effective steps taken to ensure sufficient liquidity, our financial standing remained stable. It was for the first time in the Company's history that we posted negative net debt.
"MD Medical Group keeps up the momentum, increasing the availability of its services in Moscow and beyond. In June 2022, we opened a new clinic in Butovo and renovated our medical centre in Novosibirsk. We are also about to launch outpatient clinics in Yekaterinburg and Moscow and working to build a Lapino- 3 nuclear medicine centre.
"I am also very happy to say that MGIMO Med, a medical university created jointly with MGIMO, has started accepting applications, with the first intake scheduled for September.
"Despite the H1 turmoils, we were able to maintain a strong financial position and deliver robust operational results, so we do not rule out the possibility of paying dividends before the end of the year.
"We proceed with our strategy of diversifying the Group's services and growing both organically and through acquisitions."
Key Highlights for Q2 and H1 2022
2Q 2022
2Q 2021
change,%
6M 2022
6M 2021
change,%
Operating indicators
Hospitals in Moscow
Out-patient visits
130,859
141,240
(7.3%)
265,508
272,417
(2.5%)
In-patient days
14,824
19,236
(22.9%)
31,601
43,853
(27.9%)
IVF cycles
748
642
16.5%
1,326
1,123
18.1%
Deliveries
1,081
1,182
(8.5%)
2,145
2,232
(3.9%)
Hospitals in regions
Out-patient visits
169,268
171,477
(1.3%)
328,885
336,598
(2.3%)
In-patient days
20,956
16,623
26.1%
38,162
31,760
20.2%
IVF cycles
862
762
13.1%
1,431
1,442
(0.8%)
Deliveries
1,020
899
13.5%
1,964
1,795
9.4%
Out-patient clinics in Moscow and Moscow region
Out patient visits
43,168
43,925
(1.7%)
84,652
85,996
(1.6%)
IVF cycles
1,196
1,082
10.5%
2,100
1,722
22.0%
Out-patient clinics in Regions
Out patient visits
101,917
101,871
0.0%
199,413
202,306
(1.4%)
In-patient days
659
525
25.5%
1,174
974
20.5%
IVF cycles
1,814
2,083
(12.9%)
3,366
3,868
(13.0%)
Total out-patient visits
445,212
458,513
(2.9%)
878,458
897,317
(2.1%)
Total in-patient days
36,439
36,384
0.2%
70,937
76,587
(7.4%)
Total IVF cycles
4,620
4,569
1.1%
8,223
8,155
0.8%
Total deliveries
2,101
2,081
1.0%
4,109
4,027
2.0%
Revenue, RUB mln
Hospitals in Moscow
Out-patient visits
666
617
7.9%
1,302
1,162
12.0%
In-patient days
1,160
1,608
(27.9%)
2,891
3,282
(11.9%)
IVF cycles
210
157
33.8%
361
285
26.7%
Deliveries
531
573
(7.3%)
1,051
1,046
0.5%
Other revenue
320
456
(29.8%)
750
866
(13.4%)
Hospitals in regions
Out-patient visits
378
345
9.6%
736
680
8.2%
In-patient days
700
575
21.7%
1,335
1,091
22.4%
IVF cycles
211
175
20.4%
351
339
3.4%
Deliveries
179
149
20.1%
341
294
16.0%
Other revenue
160
170
(6.0%)
324
342
(5.2%)
Out-patient clinics in Moscow and Moscow region
Out-patient visits
296
306
(3.3%)
594
575
3.3%
IVF cycles
308
256
20.3%
545
432
26.2%
Other revenue
67
63
6.0%
142
122
16.3%
Out-patient clinics in regions
Out-patient visits
249
223
11.7%
476
435
9.4%
In-patient days
16
15
6.7%
28
25
12.0%
IVF cycles
422
463
(8.7%)
777
852
(8.7%)
Other revenue
74
87
(14.6%)
149
174
(14.2%)
Managing company and other
3
4
(25.0%)
6
7
(14.3%)
Hospitals in Moscow
2,888
3,411
(15.4%)
6,355
6,641
(4.3%)
Hospitals in regions
1,628
1,414
15.1%
3,087
2,746
12.4%
Clinics in Moscow and MR
671
625
7.3%
1,281
1,129
13.5%
Clinics in regions
761
787
(3.3%)
1,430
1,485
(3.7%)
Total Revenue
5,951
6,242
(4.7%)
12,159
12,009
1.3%
2Q 2022
2Q 2021
change,%
6M 2022
6M 2021
change,%
Average ticket
Hospitals in Moscow
Out-patient visits
5.1
4.4
16.5%
4.9
4.3
15.0%
In-patient days
78.3
83.6
(6.4%)
91.5
74.8
22.2%
IVF cycles
280.7
244.5
14.8%
272.2
253.8
7.3%
Deliveries
491.2
484.8
1.3%
490.0
468.6
4.6%
Hospitals in regions
Out-patient visits
2.2
2.0
11.0%
2.2
2.0
10.8%
In-patient days
33.4
34.6
(3.4%)
35.0
34.4
1.8%
IVF cycles
244.8
230.0
6.4%
245.3
235.4
4.2%
Deliveries
175.5
165.7
5.9%
173.6
163.8
6.0%
Out-patient clinics in Moscow and Moscow region
Out patient visits
6.9
7.0
(1.6%)
7.0
6.7
4.9%
IVF cycles
257.5
236.6
8.8%
259.5
250.9
3.4%
Out-patient clinics in regions
Out patient visits
2.4
2.2
11.6%
2.4
2.2
11.0%
In-patient days
24.3
28.6
(15.0%)
23.9
25.7
(7.1%)
IVF cycles
232.9
222.1
4.8%
231.0
220.1
4.9%
LFL performance for Q2 and H1 2022, % y-o-y
2Q 2022
6M 2022
Revenue
Actual
Average
Revenue
Actual
Average
capacity
ticket
capacity
ticket
Hospitals in Moscow
Out-patient visits
7.9%
(7.3%)
16.5%
12.0%
(2.5%)
15.0%
In-patient days
(27.9%)
(22.9%)
(6.4%)
(11.9%)
(27.9%)
22.2%
IVF cycles
33.8%
16.5%
14.8%
26.7%
18.1%
7.3%
Deliveries
(7.3%)
(8.5%)
1.3%
0.5%
(3.9%)
4.6%
Other revenue
(29.8%)
-
-
(13.4%)
-
-
Hospitals in regions
Out-patient visits
8.5%
(3.2%)
12.0%
7.3%
(3.9%)
11.7%
In-patient days
14.7%
11.2%
3.1%
11.8%
8.0%
3.6%
IVF cycles
20.4%
13.1%
6.4%
3.4%
(0.8%)
4.2%
Deliveries
10.1%
4.1%
5.7%
10.2%
4.5%
5.4%
Other revenue
(7.2%)
-
-
(7.6%)
-
-
Out-patient clinics in Moscow and Moscow region
Out patient visits
(3.3%)
(1.7%)
(1.6%)
3.3%
(1.6%)
4.9%
IVF cycles
20.3%
10.5%
8.8%
26.2%
22.0%
3.4%
Other revenue
6.0%
-
-
16.3%
-
-
Out-patient clinics in regions
Out patient visits
11.7%
0.0%
11.6%
9.4%
(1.4%)
11.0%
In-patient days
6.7%
25.5%
(15.0%)
12.0%
20.5%
(7.1%)
IVF cycles
(8.7%)
(12.9%)
4.8%
(8.7%)
(13.0%)
4.9%
Other revenue
(14.6%)
-
-
(14.2%)
-
-
Managing company and other
(25.0%)
-
-
(14.3%)
-
-
Total Revenue
(5.7%)
0.0%
Hospitals in Moscow
In Q2 2022, Moscow hospitals' revenue fell by 15.4% y-o-y to RUB 2,888 million, mainly due to dwindling patient flows at the Lapino-4 COVID treatment facility amid the pandemic slowdown (a 22.9% decrease in the number of in-patient days). A 6.4% drop in the average ticket for in-patient treatments also resulted from the scaling down of COVID-19 diagnostic and treatment services. In addition, revenue was negatively affected by fewer deliveries in Moscow (-8.5%) due to the overall downward trend in Russia's birth rate.
A decrease in revenues from in-patient facilities and delivery services was offset by a 33.8% spike in revenue from IVF thanks to the post-pandemic recovery of demand (+16.5% IVF cycles y-o-y), as well as higher demand for treatment unrelated to women's and children's healthcare. The number of in-patient days in traumatology, cardiology and oncology was up by 95.3%, 33.2% and 12.2% y-o-y, respectively.
Hospitals in regions
In Q2 2022, regional hospitals' revenue grew by 15.1% y-o-y to RUB 1,628 million, driven by better results in women's and children's healthcare services (+20.1% y-o-y in revenue from deliveries; +20.4% in revenue from IVF). The increase in deliveries (+13.5% y-o-y) came on the back of Tyumen-1 gradually progressing towards its design capacity (current utilisation rate is 25.9%), as well as MD Lakhta shifting to its core business of women's and children's healthcare, with a focus on childbirth and gynaecological surgery. The number of deliveries performed at MD Lakhta during the reporting period was 84, with the average ticket standing at RUB 178.2 thousand.
The upward trend in revenue was also firmly supported by a growing number of in-patient days (+26.1% y- o-y) - revenue from this segment for the period up by 21.7%. Clinical hospitals in Novosibirsk and Samara were the top contributors to utilisation rates, gaining 25.8% and 37.7% y-o-y, respectively. A 3.4% drop in the average ticket for in-patient treatments resulted from the scaling down of COVID-19 diagnostic and treatment services.
Out-patient clinics in Moscow and Moscow region
In Q2 2022, revenues from out-patient clinics in Moscow and the Moscow Region rose by 7.3% y-o-y to RUB 671 million. The key driver behind revenue pickup was a 10.5% increase in IVF cycles thanks to the post-pandemic recovery of demand. The average IVF ticket increased by 8.8%, primarily on the back of indexed prices.
A slight 1.6% drop in the average ticket for visits was caused by tough comparatives from Q2 2021 as regards COVID-19 diagnostics and treatment.
Out-patient clinics in regions
In Q2 2022, revenues from regional out-patient clinics shed a mere 3.3% y-o-y to come in at RUB 761 million. This was associated with a 12.9% drop in IVF cycles mainly due to the suspension of the Novosibirsk Centre for Reproductive Medicine, which was closed for renovation. The renovated centre with an annual capacity of 1,000 IVF cycles opened its doors on 16 June 2022.
Fewer IVF cycles also resulted from the late distribution of quotas under the MHI programme in some Russian regions. The allocated quotas will be used in the upcoming quarters of 2022. The average IVF ticket increased by 4.8%, primarily on the back of indexed prices.
Out-patient visits
The second quarter saw a 2.9% fall in the number of out-patient visits at the Group's medical facilities in Moscow and other regions due to a reduction in COVID-19 diagnostic and treatment services.
This was offset by an increase in the average ticket in Moscow and other regions (+10.9% and +11.3% y- o-y, respectively) thanks to a wider service offering, including traumatology and cardiology, as well as inflation.
