MD Medical Investments : Group announces operating results for Q2 2022

1 August 2022 - MD Medical Group Investments Plc ("MD Medical Group", "MDMG", "Group" or the "Company"; LSE and MOEX: MDMG), a leading Russian private healthcare provider, today announces its operating and unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2022.

Mark Kurtser, CEO at MDMG, said:

"In H1 2022, despite macroeconomic woes, we delivered strong results while working hard to improve our services and operational efficiency and maintain a solid financial position.

"We are happy with the Company's H1 performance, as a decline in the utilisation rate expected at the Lapino-4 COVID treatment facility amid the fading pandemic was offset by robust demand for women's healthcare, with its revenue for the period up by 7%. I am also pleased to note that we have been successfully diversifying our services. In particular, we see stable demand in non-core segments, such as trauma care, oncology and cardiology, with their share in the Group's H1 revenue at 49%.

"Our new projects are also performing strongly and are on track to reach their respective design capacities. In the first three months after MD Lakhta was converted back into a clinical hospital, we performed about 90 deliveries, and we continue to increase patient flows. Meanwhile, our Tyumen medical cluster, which includes the Tyumen-1 multidisciplinary hospital and Tyumen-2 COVID treatment facility (launched in February 2022), achieved a 25% revenue growth and a 35% utilisation rate in H1 2022, still having a significant potential to support the Group's future growth.

"We see a gradual recovery of patient flows and deferred demand for IVF after the COVID-19 pandemic. In H1 2022, the number of IVF cycles was up by 18% in Moscow hospitals and 22% in outpatient clinics in Moscow and the Moscow Region.

"Thanks to effective steps taken to ensure sufficient liquidity, our financial standing remained stable. It was for the first time in the Company's history that we posted negative net debt.

"MD Medical Group keeps up the momentum, increasing the availability of its services in Moscow and beyond. In June 2022, we opened a new clinic in Butovo and renovated our medical centre in Novosibirsk. We are also about to launch outpatient clinics in Yekaterinburg and Moscow and working to build a Lapino- 3 nuclear medicine centre.

"I am also very happy to say that MGIMO Med, a medical university created jointly with MGIMO, has started accepting applications, with the first intake scheduled for September.

"Despite the H1 turmoils, we were able to maintain a strong financial position and deliver robust operational results, so we do not rule out the possibility of paying dividends before the end of the year.

"We proceed with our strategy of diversifying the Group's services and growing both organically and through acquisitions."