Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. MD Medical Group Investments Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MDMG   US55279C2008

MD MEDICAL GROUP INVESTMENTS PLC

(MDMG)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  02:00 2022-03-03 am EST
5.700 USD   -.--%
03:34aMD MEDICAL INVESTMENTS : Group announces operating results for Q2 2022
PU
06/16MD MEDICAL INVESTMENTS : Completes the renovation of the center for reproductive medicine in novosibirsk
PU
03/28MD Medical Group Investments Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MD Medical Investments : Group announces operating results for Q2 2022

08/01/2022 | 03:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MD MEDICAL GROUP ANNOUNCES OPERATING RESULTS FOR Q2 2022

1 August 2022 - MD Medical Group Investments Plc ("MD Medical Group", "MDMG", "Group" or the "Company"; LSE and MOEX: MDMG), a leading Russian private healthcare provider, today announces its operating and unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2022.

Key financial highlights for H1 2022:

  • Total revenue increased by 1.3% year-on-year(y-o-y) to RUB 12,159 million.
  • Like-for-like(LFL) revenue was flat y-o-y.
  • Revenue of the Group's hospitals in Moscow decreased by 4.3% y-o-y to RUB 6,355 million due to a lower utilisation rate at the Lapino-4 COVID treatment facility as the pandemic subsided.
  • Revenue of the Group's hospitals in regions grew by 12.4% y-o-y to RUB 3,087 million thanks to the strong operational performance of the medical cluster in Tyumen1, target utilisation rates achieved at IDK hospital in Samara, as well as the MD Lakhta hospital shifting its focus to the core business of women's and children's healthcare.
  • Revenue of the Group's out-patientclinics in Moscow and the Moscow region surged by 13.5% to RUB 1,281 million thanks to the recovery in demand for IVF following the pandemic.
  • Revenue of the Group's out-patientclinics in other regions dropped by 3.7% y-o-y to RUB 1,430 million due to the late allocation of IVF quotas covered by the Mandatory Health Insurance (MHI) programme in some regions of the Russian Federation. The allocated quotas will be used in the upcoming quarters of 2022.

Key operational highlights for H1 2022:

  • Total out-patienttreatments decreased slightly, by 2.1% y-o-y, to 878,458, with a 11.7% increase in the average ticket to RUB 5.4 thousand in Moscow/Moscow region and a 10.9% increase y-o- y to RUB 2.3 thousand in other regions.
  • Total in-patienttreatments decreased by 7.4% y-o-y to 70,937 due to the easing of the COVID- 19 pandemic; at the same time, the average ticket increased by 22.2% y-o-y to RUB 91.5 thousand in Moscow and by 1.6% y-o-y to RUB 34.7 thousand in other regions.
  • Total IVF cycles increased by 0.8% y-o-y to 8,223, with a 4.9% increase in the average ticket to RUB 264.4 thousand in Moscow/Moscow region and a 4.9% increase y-o-y to RUB 235.2 thousand in other regions.
  • Total deliveries increased by 2.0% y-o-y to 4,109, while the average ticket rose by 4.6% y-o-y to RUB 490.0 thousand in Moscow and by 6.0% y-o-y to RUB 173.6 thousand in other regions.

Key events in Q2 2022:

  • Novosibirsk Centre for Reproductive Medicine renovated. On 16 June 2022, MD Medical Group completed the renovation of its medical centre in Novosibirsk, increasing its capacity to 1,000 IVF cycles per year and investing around RUB 23 million.
  • Medical centre opened in Moscow. On 23 June 2022, MD Medical Group opened a new outpatient medical centre, Mother&Child Butovo, with a capacity of 30,000 visits per year and some RUB 16 million invested in the project.

1 The Tyumen medical cluster includes the Tyumen-1 multifunctional hospital and the Tyumen-2 COVID treatment facility.

Mark Kurtser, CEO at MDMG, said:

"In H1 2022, despite macroeconomic woes, we delivered strong results while working hard to improve our services and operational efficiency and maintain a solid financial position.

"We are happy with the Company's H1 performance, as a decline in the utilisation rate expected at the Lapino-4 COVID treatment facility amid the fading pandemic was offset by robust demand for women's healthcare, with its revenue for the period up by 7%. I am also pleased to note that we have been successfully diversifying our services. In particular, we see stable demand in non-core segments, such as trauma care, oncology and cardiology, with their share in the Group's H1 revenue at 49%.

"Our new projects are also performing strongly and are on track to reach their respective design capacities. In the first three months after MD Lakhta was converted back into a clinical hospital, we performed about 90 deliveries, and we continue to increase patient flows. Meanwhile, our Tyumen medical cluster, which includes the Tyumen-1 multidisciplinary hospital and Tyumen-2 COVID treatment facility (launched in February 2022), achieved a 25% revenue growth and a 35% utilisation rate in H1 2022, still having a significant potential to support the Group's future growth.

"We see a gradual recovery of patient flows and deferred demand for IVF after the COVID-19 pandemic. In H1 2022, the number of IVF cycles was up by 18% in Moscow hospitals and 22% in outpatient clinics in Moscow and the Moscow Region.

"Thanks to effective steps taken to ensure sufficient liquidity, our financial standing remained stable. It was for the first time in the Company's history that we posted negative net debt.

"MD Medical Group keeps up the momentum, increasing the availability of its services in Moscow and beyond. In June 2022, we opened a new clinic in Butovo and renovated our medical centre in Novosibirsk. We are also about to launch outpatient clinics in Yekaterinburg and Moscow and working to build a Lapino- 3 nuclear medicine centre.

"I am also very happy to say that MGIMO Med, a medical university created jointly with MGIMO, has started accepting applications, with the first intake scheduled for September.

"Despite the H1 turmoils, we were able to maintain a strong financial position and deliver robust operational results, so we do not rule out the possibility of paying dividends before the end of the year.

"We proceed with our strategy of diversifying the Group's services and growing both organically and through acquisitions."

Key Highlights for Q2 and H1 2022

2Q 2022

2Q 2021

change,%

6M 2022

6M 2021

change,%

Operating indicators

Hospitals in Moscow

Out-patient visits

130,859

141,240

(7.3%)

265,508

272,417

(2.5%)

In-patient days

14,824

19,236

(22.9%)

31,601

43,853

(27.9%)

IVF cycles

748

642

16.5%

1,326

1,123

18.1%

Deliveries

1,081

1,182

(8.5%)

2,145

2,232

(3.9%)

Hospitals in regions

Out-patient visits

169,268

171,477

(1.3%)

328,885

336,598

(2.3%)

In-patient days

20,956

16,623

26.1%

38,162

31,760

20.2%

IVF cycles

862

762

13.1%

1,431

1,442

(0.8%)

Deliveries

1,020

899

13.5%

1,964

1,795

9.4%

Out-patient clinics in Moscow and Moscow region

Out patient visits

43,168

43,925

(1.7%)

84,652

85,996

(1.6%)

IVF cycles

1,196

1,082

10.5%

2,100

1,722

22.0%

Out-patient clinics in Regions

Out patient visits

101,917

101,871

0.0%

199,413

202,306

(1.4%)

In-patient days

659

525

25.5%

1,174

974

20.5%

IVF cycles

1,814

2,083

(12.9%)

3,366

3,868

(13.0%)

Total out-patient visits

445,212

458,513

(2.9%)

878,458

897,317

(2.1%)

Total in-patient days

36,439

36,384

0.2%

70,937

76,587

(7.4%)

Total IVF cycles

4,620

4,569

1.1%

8,223

8,155

0.8%

Total deliveries

2,101

2,081

1.0%

4,109

4,027

2.0%

Revenue, RUB mln

Hospitals in Moscow

Out-patient visits

666

617

7.9%

1,302

1,162

12.0%

In-patient days

1,160

1,608

(27.9%)

2,891

3,282

(11.9%)

IVF cycles

210

157

33.8%

361

285

26.7%

Deliveries

531

573

(7.3%)

1,051

1,046

0.5%

Other revenue

320

456

(29.8%)

750

866

(13.4%)

Hospitals in regions

Out-patient visits

378

345

9.6%

736

680

8.2%

In-patient days

700

575

21.7%

1,335

1,091

22.4%

IVF cycles

211

175

20.4%

351

339

3.4%

Deliveries

179

149

20.1%

341

294

16.0%

Other revenue

160

170

(6.0%)

324

342

(5.2%)

Out-patient clinics in Moscow and Moscow region

Out-patient visits

296

306

(3.3%)

594

575

3.3%

IVF cycles

308

256

20.3%

545

432

26.2%

Other revenue

67

63

6.0%

142

122

16.3%

Out-patient clinics in regions

Out-patient visits

249

223

11.7%

476

435

9.4%

In-patient days

16

15

6.7%

28

25

12.0%

IVF cycles

422

463

(8.7%)

777

852

(8.7%)

Other revenue

74

87

(14.6%)

149

174

(14.2%)

Managing company and other

3

4

(25.0%)

6

7

(14.3%)

Hospitals in Moscow

2,888

3,411

(15.4%)

6,355

6,641

(4.3%)

Hospitals in regions

1,628

1,414

15.1%

3,087

2,746

12.4%

Clinics in Moscow and MR

671

625

7.3%

1,281

1,129

13.5%

Clinics in regions

761

787

(3.3%)

1,430

1,485

(3.7%)

Total Revenue

5,951

6,242

(4.7%)

12,159

12,009

1.3%

2Q 2022

2Q 2021

change,%

6M 2022

6M 2021

change,%

Average ticket

Hospitals in Moscow

Out-patient visits

5.1

4.4

16.5%

4.9

4.3

15.0%

In-patient days

78.3

83.6

(6.4%)

91.5

74.8

22.2%

IVF cycles

280.7

244.5

14.8%

272.2

253.8

7.3%

Deliveries

491.2

484.8

1.3%

490.0

468.6

4.6%

Hospitals in regions

Out-patient visits

2.2

2.0

11.0%

2.2

2.0

10.8%

In-patient days

33.4

34.6

(3.4%)

35.0

34.4

1.8%

IVF cycles

244.8

230.0

6.4%

245.3

235.4

4.2%

Deliveries

175.5

165.7

5.9%

173.6

163.8

6.0%

Out-patient clinics in Moscow and Moscow region

Out patient visits

6.9

7.0

(1.6%)

7.0

6.7

4.9%

IVF cycles

257.5

236.6

8.8%

259.5

250.9

3.4%

Out-patient clinics in regions

Out patient visits

2.4

2.2

11.6%

2.4

2.2

11.0%

In-patient days

24.3

28.6

(15.0%)

23.9

25.7

(7.1%)

IVF cycles

232.9

222.1

4.8%

231.0

220.1

4.9%

LFL performance for Q2 and H1 2022, % y-o-y

2Q 2022

6M 2022

Revenue

Actual

Average

Revenue

Actual

Average

capacity

ticket

capacity

ticket

Hospitals in Moscow

Out-patient visits

7.9%

(7.3%)

16.5%

12.0%

(2.5%)

15.0%

In-patient days

(27.9%)

(22.9%)

(6.4%)

(11.9%)

(27.9%)

22.2%

IVF cycles

33.8%

16.5%

14.8%

26.7%

18.1%

7.3%

Deliveries

(7.3%)

(8.5%)

1.3%

0.5%

(3.9%)

4.6%

Other revenue

(29.8%)

-

-

(13.4%)

-

-

Hospitals in regions

Out-patient visits

8.5%

(3.2%)

12.0%

7.3%

(3.9%)

11.7%

In-patient days

14.7%

11.2%

3.1%

11.8%

8.0%

3.6%

IVF cycles

20.4%

13.1%

6.4%

3.4%

(0.8%)

4.2%

Deliveries

10.1%

4.1%

5.7%

10.2%

4.5%

5.4%

Other revenue

(7.2%)

-

-

(7.6%)

-

-

Out-patient clinics in Moscow and Moscow region

Out patient visits

(3.3%)

(1.7%)

(1.6%)

3.3%

(1.6%)

4.9%

IVF cycles

20.3%

10.5%

8.8%

26.2%

22.0%

3.4%

Other revenue

6.0%

-

-

16.3%

-

-

Out-patient clinics in regions

Out patient visits

11.7%

0.0%

11.6%

9.4%

(1.4%)

11.0%

In-patient days

6.7%

25.5%

(15.0%)

12.0%

20.5%

(7.1%)

IVF cycles

(8.7%)

(12.9%)

4.8%

(8.7%)

(13.0%)

4.9%

Other revenue

(14.6%)

-

-

(14.2%)

-

-

Managing company and other

(25.0%)

-

-

(14.3%)

-

-

Total Revenue

(5.7%)

0.0%

Hospitals in Moscow

In Q2 2022, Moscow hospitals' revenue fell by 15.4% y-o-y to RUB 2,888 million, mainly due to dwindling patient flows at the Lapino-4 COVID treatment facility amid the pandemic slowdown (a 22.9% decrease in the number of in-patient days). A 6.4% drop in the average ticket for in-patient treatments also resulted from the scaling down of COVID-19 diagnostic and treatment services. In addition, revenue was negatively affected by fewer deliveries in Moscow (-8.5%) due to the overall downward trend in Russia's birth rate.

A decrease in revenues from in-patient facilities and delivery services was offset by a 33.8% spike in revenue from IVF thanks to the post-pandemic recovery of demand (+16.5% IVF cycles y-o-y), as well as higher demand for treatment unrelated to women's and children's healthcare. The number of in-patient days in traumatology, cardiology and oncology was up by 95.3%, 33.2% and 12.2% y-o-y, respectively.

Hospitals in regions

In Q2 2022, regional hospitals' revenue grew by 15.1% y-o-y to RUB 1,628 million, driven by better results in women's and children's healthcare services (+20.1% y-o-y in revenue from deliveries; +20.4% in revenue from IVF). The increase in deliveries (+13.5% y-o-y) came on the back of Tyumen-1 gradually progressing towards its design capacity (current utilisation rate is 25.9%), as well as MD Lakhta shifting to its core business of women's and children's healthcare, with a focus on childbirth and gynaecological surgery. The number of deliveries performed at MD Lakhta during the reporting period was 84, with the average ticket standing at RUB 178.2 thousand.

The upward trend in revenue was also firmly supported by a growing number of in-patient days (+26.1% y- o-y) - revenue from this segment for the period up by 21.7%. Clinical hospitals in Novosibirsk and Samara were the top contributors to utilisation rates, gaining 25.8% and 37.7% y-o-y, respectively. A 3.4% drop in the average ticket for in-patient treatments resulted from the scaling down of COVID-19 diagnostic and treatment services.

Out-patient clinics in Moscow and Moscow region

In Q2 2022, revenues from out-patient clinics in Moscow and the Moscow Region rose by 7.3% y-o-y to RUB 671 million. The key driver behind revenue pickup was a 10.5% increase in IVF cycles thanks to the post-pandemic recovery of demand. The average IVF ticket increased by 8.8%, primarily on the back of indexed prices.

A slight 1.6% drop in the average ticket for visits was caused by tough comparatives from Q2 2021 as regards COVID-19 diagnostics and treatment.

Out-patient clinics in regions

In Q2 2022, revenues from regional out-patient clinics shed a mere 3.3% y-o-y to come in at RUB 761 million. This was associated with a 12.9% drop in IVF cycles mainly due to the suspension of the Novosibirsk Centre for Reproductive Medicine, which was closed for renovation. The renovated centre with an annual capacity of 1,000 IVF cycles opened its doors on 16 June 2022.

Fewer IVF cycles also resulted from the late distribution of quotas under the MHI programme in some Russian regions. The allocated quotas will be used in the upcoming quarters of 2022. The average IVF ticket increased by 4.8%, primarily on the back of indexed prices.

Out-patient visits

The second quarter saw a 2.9% fall in the number of out-patient visits at the Group's medical facilities in Moscow and other regions due to a reduction in COVID-19 diagnostic and treatment services.

This was offset by an increase in the average ticket in Moscow and other regions (+10.9% and +11.3% y- o-y, respectively) thanks to a wider service offering, including traumatology and cardiology, as well as inflation.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

MD Medical Group Investments plc published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 07:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MD MEDICAL GROUP INVESTMENTS PLC
03:34aMD MEDICAL INVESTMENTS : Group announces operating results for Q2 2022
PU
06/16MD MEDICAL INVESTMENTS : Completes the renovation of the center for reproductive medicine ..
PU
03/28MD Medical Group Investments Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Decem..
CI
03/28MD MEDICAL INVESTMENTS : Group Annual Report 2021
PU
03/09MD MEDICAL INVESTMENTS : Group announces board of directors changes
PU
03/03London Stock Exchange suspends trading in several GDRs of Russian firms
RE
02/28MD MEDICAL INVESTMENTS : Group key highlights
PU
02/11MD Medical Group Inaugurates New Hospital in Russia
MT
02/11MD MEDICAL INVESTMENTS : Group launched a new hospital tyumen-2
PU
2021MD Medical Group Launches First Laboratory in Moscow
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 25 220 M - -
Net income 2021 6 003 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 923 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,94x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 52,6 M 52,6 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,18x
EV / Sales 2021 0,11x
Nbr of Employees 7 489
Free-Float 30,0%
Chart MD MEDICAL GROUP INVESTMENTS PLC
Duration : Period :
MD Medical Group Investments Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 38,71 RUB
Average target price 1 100,92 RUB
Spread / Average Target 2 744%
Managers and Directors
Mark A. Kurtser Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Vladimir Mekler Chairman
Vitaly Ustimenko Independent Non-Executive Director
Tatiana Lukina Independent Non-Executive Director
Sergey Borisovich Kalugin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MD MEDICAL GROUP INVESTMENTS PLC-46.23%53
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-6.62%31 735
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY29.86%19 530
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-29.52%14 213
IHH HEALTHCARE BERHAD-12.94%12 644
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED16.30%11 693