MD MEDICAL GROUP INCREASES EBITDA BY 15% AND MORE THAN TRIPLES NET PROFIT 11 September 2023 - MD Medical Group Investments Plc ("MD Medical Group," "MDMG," the "Group" or the "Company" - MOEX: MDMG), a leading Russian private healthcare provider, announces its audited consolidated financial statements for the 6 months ended 30 June 2023 under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). Key financial highlights for H1 2023: Total Revenue increased by 5.7 % year-on-year(y-o-y) to RUB 12,853 million.

amounted to , up y-o-y. Investments were mainly allocated towards the acquisition of a ready for service hospital in Moscow to be launched in H2 2023. As at 30 June 2023, the Group's net cash position stood at RUB 6,008 million . The net cash position to LTM EBITDA ratio was 0.7x . Key operational highlights for H1 20231: Total out-patient treatments increased by 8.4% y-o-y to 991,887 .

out-patient treatments 8.4% 991,887 Total in-patient treatments decreased by 1.1% y-o-y to 70,715 .

in-patient treatments 1.1% 70,715 Total IVF cycles went up by 13.7% to 9,349 .

IVF cycles 13.7% 9,349 Total deliveries increased by 9.6% y-o-y to 4,502 . Key events during H1 2023 and after the reporting period: Medical centre opened in the Moscow Region. On 13 January 2023, MD Medical Group opened a new out-patient medical centre, Mother & Child Mytishchi, with a capacity of up to 24,000 appointments per year. Total investments in the project stood at around RUB 23 million.

On 13 January 2023, MD Medical Group opened a new out-patient medical centre, Mother & Child Mytishchi, with a capacity of up to 24,000 appointments per year. Total investments in the project stood at around RUB 23 million. Delisting of GDRs from the London Stock Exchange. Following the Group's applications submitted to the UK Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA") and the London Stock Exchange (the "LSE"), the Company's global depositary receipts were removed from the FCA's Official List and their admission to trading on the LSE has been cancelled as of 22 June 2023.

Following the Group's applications submitted to the UK Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA") and the London Stock Exchange (the "LSE"), the Company's global depositary receipts were removed from the FCA's Official List and their admission to trading on the LSE has been cancelled as of 22 June 2023. Completing the acquisition of a hospital in Moscow. On 17 July 2023, MD Medical Group completed the acquisition of a ready for service hospital in Moscow. The Company plans to use the existing facilities of the asset to launch a new multidisciplinary hospital MD Group Michurinsky in the second half of 2023. The amount of investment in the project is estimated at RUB 2,840 million, including additional investment in medical equipment and building renovations.

The project will be financed from the Group's own funds.

On 17 July 2023, MD Medical Group completed the acquisition of a ready for service hospital in Moscow. The Company plans to use the existing facilities of the asset to launch a new multidisciplinary hospital MD Group Michurinsky in the second half of 2023. The amount of investment in the project is estimated at RUB 2,840 million, including additional investment in medical equipment and building renovations. The project will be financed from the Group's own funds. Change of GDR programme depositary. On 10 April 2023, MD Medical Group launched the procedure for changing the depositary bank that administers the Company's Global Depositary

Receipts (GDR) programme. RCS Issuer Services S.A.R.L. was appointed as the new depositary bank effective from 8 August 2023.

On 10 April 2023, MD Medical Group launched the procedure for changing the depositary bank that administers the Company's Global Depositary Receipts (GDR) programme. RCS Issuer Services S.A.R.L. was appointed as the new depositary bank effective from 8 August 2023. Redomiciliation to SAR. On 31 August 2023, the Group's Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders resolved to redomicile the Company to the Special Administrative Region of Oktyabrsky Island, Kaliningrad Region, Russian Federation ("SAR"). 1 For more details on operational highlights, see our press release dated 31 July 2023

H1 2023 Financial Highlights RUB mln 1H2023 1H2022 change Revenue 12,853 12,159 5.7% Hospitals in Moscow 6,190 6,355 (2.6%) Hospitals in regions 3,538 3,087 14.6% Out-patient clinics in Moscow and MR 1,360 1,281 6.2% Out-patient clinics in regions 1,753 1,430 22.6% Managing company and other 12 6 87.5% Gross profit 4,966 4,514 10.0% Gross profit margin,% 38.6% 37.1% 1.5p.p. EBITDA 4,099 3,559 15.2% EBITDA margin,% 31.9% 29.3% 2.6p.p. EBIT 3,272 1,442 126.9% Adj. EBIT2 3,272 2,729 19.9% Adj. EBIT margin,% 25.5% 22.4% 3.1p.p. Net finance income / (expenses) 100 (332) n/a Profit before tax 3,372 1,110 203.8% Taxes (3) (3) (1.1%) Net profit 3,368 1,106 204.4% Net profit margin,% 26.2% 9.1% 17.1p.p. Adj. Net Profit2 3,368 2,393 40.8% Revenue In H1 2023, MD Medical Group's total revenue increased by 5.7% y-o-y to RUB 12,853 million. The growth was mainly driven by gradually normalising patient flows in Moscow hospitals, higher demand for delivery services in regional hospitals (39.3% y-o-y revenue growth) and IVF services in clinics and hospitals (23.7% y-o-y revenue growth) combined with the strong performance of new projects - the MD Group Lakhta hospital, medical cluster in Tyumen, and out-patient clinic in Yekaterinburg. At the same time, H1 2023 saw a steady increase in the volume of services provided in multidisciplinary areas as part of commercial programmes. 1H 2023 Key Operating Expenses RUB mln 1H2023 Payroll and Social contributions 5,338 as % of total Revenue 41.5% Material expenses 2,354 as % of total Revenue 18.3% Medical services expenses 152 as % of total Revenue 1.2% Functional expenses3 217 as % of total Revenue 1.7% 1H2022 5,110 42.0% 2,496 20.5% 152 1.2% 168 1.4% change 4.5% (0.5p.p.) (5.7%) (2.2p.p.) 0.3% 0.0p.p. 29.1% 0.3p.p. Gross profit Gross profit in H1 2023 increased by 10.0% y-o-y to RUB 4,966 million. Gross profit margin went up by 1.5 p.p. y-o-y to 38.6% on the back of business growth and optimisation of key expenses. Impact of key expenses In H1 2023, the Company's key expenses remained tightly controlled and decreased by 2.5 p.p. y-o-y as a percentage of revenue (to 62.7%) amid the decline in personnel costs and optimisation of expenses on consumables. The share of personnel costs decreased by 0.5 p.p. y-o-y as a percentage of revenue (to 41.5%) mainly For adjustments, see the Appendix to this press release Functional expenses include marketing, IT, client service costs, staff training and communication services

due to the operating leverage effect and the impact of the remuneration structure that features a fixed component. The share of expenses on consumables decreased by 2.2 p.p. y-o-y as a percentage of revenue (to 18.3%) on the back of a reduction in consumable-intensive services (such as COVID-19 therapy) in the Company's portfolio. The share of medical services expenses remained flat as a percentage of revenue (at 1.2%). The share of functional expenses saw a marginal increase of 0.3 p.p. y-o-y as a percentage of revenue (to 1.7%). EBITDA EBITDA increased by 15.2% y-o-y and amounted to RUB 4,099 million in H1 2023. EBITDA margin went up by 2.6 p.p. y-o-y to 31.9% due to the improvement in gross margin. Adjusted operating profit Depreciation and amortisation expenses as a percentage of revenue slightly decreased by 0.4% y-o-y to 6.4%. In H1 2023, adjusted operating profit increased by 19.9% y-o-y to RUB 3,272 million, with an operating profit margin of 25.5%. Adjusted net profit In H1 2023, net finance income stood at RUB 100 million compared to expenses of RUB 332 million in the same period of 2022 due to the absence of interest on loans, which were fully repaid in H2 2022. As a result, the Company's adjusted net profit increased by 40.8% y-o-y to RUB 3,368 million in H1 2023. Adjusted net profit margin went up by 6.5 p.p. y-o-y to 26.2%. Key cash flow statement figures RUB mln Operating cash flow before working capital changes Changes in working capital Taxes 1H2023 4,113 262 (9) 1H2022 3,552 (415) (5) change 15.8% n/a 72.5% Cash from operating activities 4,366 3,132 39.4% Cash used in investing activities (1,767) (565) 212.5% Cash used in financing activities (427) (1,249) (65.8%) Effect of movements in exchange rates on cash held 14 (203) n/a Cash and cash equivalents increase 2,187 1,114 96.3% In H1 2023, operating cash flow before changes in working capital increased by 15.8% y-o-y to RUB 4,113 million as a result of the EBITDA growth. Working capital4 RUB mln June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Inventories 924 1,212 Accounts receivable 1,296 1,147 Accounts payable (2,462) (2,447) Contract liabilities (2,086) (1,972) Working capital (2,327) (2,060) The Company has historically maintained negative working capital as a source of additional financing. In H1 2023, working capital remained negative at RUB (2,327) million and amounted to 18.1% of revenue. As a result, operating cash flow increased by 39.4% y-o-y to RUB 4,366 million. 4 Working capital is recognised in line with operating cash flow

About MD Medical Group MD Medical Group is a leading provider in the highly attractive Russian private healthcare service market. Today, the Company manages 49 state-of-the-art healthcare facilities, including 10 multidisciplinary hospitals and 39 out-patient clinics in 26 regions of the Russian Federation. In 2022, MD Medical Group's revenue amounted to RUB 25.2 bln while EBITDA amounted to RUB 7.9 bln. The Company's GDRs are traded on Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MDMG).