MD MEDICAL GROUP OPTIMIZES THE COVID-19 FACILITIES

7 July 2023 - MD Medical Group Investments Plc (the "Group"), a leading Russian private healthcare provider, announces the closure of medical facilities that provided COVID-19 diagnostic and treatment services during the pandemic.

The Group, as part of a strategy to improve the operational efficiency of the business, has decided to close a children's clinic with a total area of 117 sq.m (less than 1% of the total area of all facilities) in New Riga. During the pandemic, patients from the Lapino medical cluster were referred to the clinic in order to divide the flow of patients and ensure uninterrupted pediatric care during a period of increased demand in Lapino for COVID-19 diagnostic and treatment services. In addition, the COVID facility optimization program also includes the closure of 3 test collection points under the MD LAB brand.