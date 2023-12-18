MD Medical Group Investments Plc ("MD Medical Group", "MDMG", the "Group or the "Company" - MOEX: MDMG), one of the largest private healthcare companies in Russia, announces that it has held a meeting of the Board of Directors.

During the meeting held on 15 December 2023, MD Medical Group's Board of Directors inter alia considered the Company's redomiciliation to Russia and the status of investment projects currently underway.

Regarding the redomiciliation process, the Company's management confirmed that all documents are ready for submission to the Cyprus Registrar of Companies to obtain its consent to redomiciliation from Cyprus to the Special Administrative Region ("SAR") on Oktyabrsky Island in Russia's Kaliningrad Region.

As for investment projects, the Board of Directors took note of the status of projects to open new healthcare facilities in 2024 and of the progress of integration and performance of clinics that joined the Group in H2 2023.

The Board of Directors also approved the Company's dividend policy, stating that MD Medical Group can pay dividends in the amount of up to 100% of net profit, including accrued net profit, if any, based on the Company's consolidated financial statements under IFRS for the past financial year, and based on interim financial statements for the purposes of interim dividends. The full text of the dividend policy is available at https://www.mcclinics.com/.





Notes:

About MD Medical Group

MD Medical Group is a leading provider in the highly attractive Russian private healthcare service market. Today, the Company manages 54 state-of-the-art healthcare facilities, including 11 multidisciplinary hospitals and 43 out-patient clinics in 27 regions of the Russian Federation. In 2022, MD Medical Group's revenue amounted to RUB 25.2 bln while EBITDA amounted to RUB 7.9 bln. The Company's GDRs are traded on Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MDMG).