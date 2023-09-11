MDMG

Financial results

IFRS 1H 2023

Company overview

Disclaimer

IMPORTANT NOTICE

The information, statements and opinions contained in this presentation do not constitute a public offer under any applicable legislation or an offer to sell or solicitation of any offer to buy any securities or financial instruments or any advice or recommendation with respect to such securities or other financial instruments.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation contains forward looking statements, which are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions and may involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. The forward looking statements contained in this presentation are based on past trends or activities and should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities

will continue in the future. It is believed that the expectations reflected in these statements are reasonable, but they may be affected by a number of variables which could cause actual results or trends to differ materially, including, but not limited to: conditions in the market, market position of the Company, earnings, financial position, cash flows, return on capital and operating margins, anticipated investments and economic conditions; the Company's ability to obtain capital/additional finance; a reduction in demand by customers; an increase in competition; an unexpected decline in revenue or profitability; legislative, fiscal and regulatory developments, including, but not limited to, changes in environmental and health and safety regulations; exchange rate fluctuations; retention of senior management; the maintenance of labour relations; fluctuations in the cost of input costs; and operating and financial restrictions as a result of financing arrangements.

No statement in this presentation is intended to constitute a profit forecast, nor should any statements be interpreted to mean that earnings or earnings per share

will necessarily be greater or lesser than those for the relevant preceding financial periods for the Company. Each forward looking statement relates only as of the date

of the particular statement. Except as required by the Listing Rules, the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Prospectus Rules, the London Stock Exchange or otherwise by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward looking statements contained herein

to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard there to or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

2

Company overview

MD Medical Group today

#1 federal network of affordable healthcare in Russia

by cities of presence and number of employees

77

28

491

8.42

medical

cities

total number

ths

specializations

of presence

of facilities

employees

Stable financial position

driven by sustainable EBITDA margin and strong cash balance

32%

6RUB bn

76%

189ths

EBITDA margin

Net Cash position

level of out-of-

unique patients

1H2023

1H2023

pocket payment

1H2022

1As of publication date

2As of 30.06.2023

Key highlights

A wide range of high- quality medical services

High level of out-of- pocket payment

Vertically integrated system supported by technological and educational initiatives

3

Company overview

Healthcare network1

7

number of districts

Northwestern

Central

1

1

26

4

16

number

1

Volga

of regions

2

8

Southern3

28

number of cities and towns

207 ths m2

total area

Ural

2 1

Far1Eastern

39

out-patient

Siberianclinics

1 9

10

hospitals

1

MGIMO-MED

1As of publication date. The information on the slide reflects the federal districts of the Russian Federation only as far as the Group's presence is concerned

4

Company overview

Key operational results

In-patients days1

-1.1%

117,514

153,305

148,775

71,523

70,715

2020

2021

2022

1H2022

1H2023

Deliveries

+9.6%

7,759

8,397

8,576

4,109

4,502

2020

2021

2022

1H2022

1H2023

Out-patients visits

+8.4%

1,613,644

1,858,633

1,826,555

915,092

991,887

2020

2021

2022

1H2022

1H2023

IVF cycles

+13.7%

15,264

16,526

16,862

8,223

9,349

2020

2021

2022

1H2022

1H2023

1Adjustments in 1H2022 are associated with a change in the accounting methodology in 2023 of the Group's operating indicators

5

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

MD Medical Group Investments plc published this content on 11 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2023 07:14:09 UTC.