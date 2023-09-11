MDMG
Financial results
IFRS 1H 2023
Company overview
Disclaimer
IMPORTANT NOTICE
The information, statements and opinions contained in this presentation do not constitute a public offer under any applicable legislation or an offer to sell or solicitation of any offer to buy any securities or financial instruments or any advice or recommendation with respect to such securities or other financial instruments.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This presentation contains forward looking statements, which are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions and may involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. The forward looking statements contained in this presentation are based on past trends or activities and should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities
will continue in the future. It is believed that the expectations reflected in these statements are reasonable, but they may be affected by a number of variables which could cause actual results or trends to differ materially, including, but not limited to: conditions in the market, market position of the Company, earnings, financial position, cash flows, return on capital and operating margins, anticipated investments and economic conditions; the Company's ability to obtain capital/additional finance; a reduction in demand by customers; an increase in competition; an unexpected decline in revenue or profitability; legislative, fiscal and regulatory developments, including, but not limited to, changes in environmental and health and safety regulations; exchange rate fluctuations; retention of senior management; the maintenance of labour relations; fluctuations in the cost of input costs; and operating and financial restrictions as a result of financing arrangements.
No statement in this presentation is intended to constitute a profit forecast, nor should any statements be interpreted to mean that earnings or earnings per share
will necessarily be greater or lesser than those for the relevant preceding financial periods for the Company. Each forward looking statement relates only as of the date
of the particular statement. Except as required by the Listing Rules, the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Prospectus Rules, the London Stock Exchange or otherwise by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward looking statements contained herein
to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard there to or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.
2
Company overview
MD Medical Group today
#1 federal network of affordable healthcare in Russia
by cities of presence and number of employees
77
28
491
8.42
medical
cities
total number
ths
specializations
of presence
of facilities
employees
Stable financial position
driven by sustainable EBITDA margin and strong cash balance
32%
6RUB bn
76%
189ths
EBITDA margin
Net Cash position
level of out-of-
unique patients
1H2023
1H2023
pocket payment
1H2022
1As of publication date
2As of 30.06.2023
Key highlights
A wide range of high- quality medical services
High level of out-of- pocket payment
Vertically integrated system supported by technological and educational initiatives
3
Company overview
Healthcare network1
7
number of districts
Northwestern
Central
1
1
26
4
16
number
1
Volga
of regions
2
8
Southern3
28
number of cities and towns
207 ths m2
total area
Ural
2 1
Far1Eastern
39
out-patient
Siberianclinics
1 9
10
hospitals
1
MGIMO-MED
1As of publication date. The information on the slide reflects the federal districts of the Russian Federation only as far as the Group's presence is concerned
4
Company overview
Key operational results
In-patients days1
-1.1%
117,514
153,305
148,775
71,523
70,715
2020
2021
2022
1H2022
1H2023
Deliveries
+9.6%
7,759
8,397
8,576
4,109
4,502
2020
2021
2022
1H2022
1H2023
Out-patients visits
+8.4%
1,613,644
1,858,633
1,826,555
915,092
991,887
2020
2021
2022
1H2022
1H2023
IVF cycles
+13.7%
15,264
16,526
16,862
8,223
9,349
2020
2021
2022
1H2022
1H2023
1Adjustments in 1H2022 are associated with a change in the accounting methodology in 2023 of the Group's operating indicators
5
Disclaimer
MD Medical Group Investments plc published this content on 11 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2023 07:14:09 UTC.