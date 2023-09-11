due to the operating leverage effect and the impact of the remuneration structure that features a fixed component.

The share of expenses on consumables decreased by 2.2 p.p. y-o-y as a percentage of revenue (to 18.3%) on the back of a reduction in consumable-intensive services (such as COVID-19 therapy) in the Company's portfolio.

The share of medical services expenses remained flat as a percentage of revenue (at 1.2%).

The share of functional expenses saw a marginal increase of 0.3 p.p. y-o-y as a percentage of revenue (to 1.7%).

EBITDA

EBITDA increased by 15.2% y-o-y and amounted to RUB 4,099 million in H1 2023. EBITDA margin went up by 2.6 p.p. y-o-y to 31.9% due to the improvement in gross margin.

Adjusted operating profit

Depreciation and amortisation expenses as a percentage of revenue slightly decreased by 0.4% y-o-y to 6.4%.

In H1 2023, adjusted operating profit increased by 19.9% y-o-y to RUB 3,272 million, with an operating profit margin of 25.5%.

Adjusted net profit

In H1 2023, net finance income stood at RUB 100 million compared to expenses of RUB 332 million in the same period of 2022 due to the absence of interest on loans, which were fully repaid in H2 2022.

As a result, the Company's adjusted net profit increased by 40.8% y-o-y to RUB 3,368 million in H1 2023. Adjusted net profit margin went up by 6.5 p.p. y-o-y to 26.2%.