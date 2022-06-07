Log in
MDA Wins Lockheed Martin Satellite-Component Contract

06/07/2022 | 08:44am EDT
By Adriano Marchese


Canadian space-technology company MDA Ltd. has been awarded a contract by Lockheed Martin Corp. to design and build antennas and antenna-control electronics for Lockheed's low-orbit satellites, MDA said Tuesday.

The contract is for components for 42 low-Earth-orbit satellites which Lockheed Martin is producing as part of the Space Development Agency Tranche 1 Transport Layer program, MDA said.

The contract, which is expected to be completed over the next two years, would be added to the company's backlog in the second quarter of fiscal 2022.

No financial details of the contract were released.


Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-07-22 0843ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION 0.16% 443.41 Delayed Quote.24.56%
MDA LTD. -2.73% 8.92 Delayed Quote.-6.11%
