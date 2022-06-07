MDA Wins Lockheed Martin Satellite-Component Contract

By Adriano Marchese

Canadian space-technology company MDA Ltd. has been awarded a contract by Lockheed Martin Corp. to design and build antennas and antenna-control electronics for Lockheed's low-orbit satellites, MDA said Tuesday.

The contract is for components for 42 low-Earth-orbit satellites which Lockheed Martin is producing as part of the Space Development Agency Tranche 1 Transport Layer program, MDA said.

The contract, which is expected to be completed over the next two years, would be added to the company's backlog in the second quarter of fiscal 2022.

No financial details of the contract were released.

