By Adriano Marchese

Stocks in Toronto were higher on Friday.

Statistics Canada's industrial product price index, which tracks prices that manufacturers receive after goods leave the plant, fell 1.0% in October after edging up 0.4% in September.

Most sectors were in positive territory, led by energy, health tech and tech. Losses were in the consumer durables sector, and minor losses logged in commercial services and transportation.

Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed 0.56% to 20164.62 and the blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 was 0.61% higher at 1216.72.

MDA shares were 5.4% higher at 11.50 Canadian dollars ($8.36). The company said it has begun work on its C$180 million satellite constellation contract for an unidentified client.

Other market movers:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City said it is reviewing a draft decree issued by Mexico's government aimed at driving passenger traffic on rail lines, but doesn't expect an adverse impact on its concession in the country. Shares are down 0.7% at C$97.91.

BlackBerry secured a long-term software and services agreement aimed at strengthening Malaysia's cybersecurity. Shares are up 0.4% to C$4.98.

Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-17-23 1228ET