Frontgrade Technologies, a leading independent supplier of high-reliability, advanced electronic solutions for space and national security missions, announced today it has been selected by MDA Space Ltd. (TSX:MDA), a leading provider of advanced technology and services to the rapidly expanding global space industry, as part of the company’s supply chain for MDA AURORA™, a game-changing product line driving the transition from analog to digital satellite technology.

Frontgrade Technologies will provide Electronic Power Conditioners (EPCs) that will convert the voltage from MDA’s unregulated power bus into regulated output voltage necessary to ensure consistent, reliable performance. The MDA AURORA™ supply chain will help support product deliveries for anchor customer Telesat’s Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellation Telesat Lightspeed, an innovative, advanced global network that will bring enterprise-class connectivity to customers worldwide.

“Frontgrade’s power converters – including our EPCs – are unsurpassed for their high reliability, high efficiency performance,” said Tim Lynch, Chief Strategy Officer at Frontgrade Technologies. “Regulated power supplies are critical to every mission’s success, and MDA’s customers can be confident that Frontgrade’s technology will deliver consistent, reliable power to their arrays and processors.”

Designed to meet the changing technical and business requirements of the satellite industry, the software-defined MDA AURORA™ product line provides operators with unparalleled flexibility and functionality, dramatically enhancing constellation performance at reduced cost and time to market.

About Frontgrade Technologies

Frontgrade Technologies is the leading provider of high reliability and radiation assured solutions for defense, space, intelligence, commercial, and civil applications. The company’s product portfolio is designed to perform in the harshest of environments and includes a complementary and integrated suite of mission-matched electronics ranging from radio frequency (RF) systems and microelectronics to motion control and power solutions. For more information, visit frontgrade.com.

About MDA Space

Building the space between proven and possible, MDA Space (TSX:MDA) is a trusted mission partner to the global space industry. A robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 55-year+ story of world firsts and more than 450 missions, MDA Space is a global leader in communications satellites, Earth and space observation, and space exploration and infrastructure. The MDA Space team of more than 3,000 space experts in Canada, the US and the UK has the knowledge and know-how to turn an audacious customer vision into an achievable mission – bringing to bear a one-of-a-kind mix of experience, engineering excellence and wide-eyed wonder that’s been in the company’s DNA since day one. For those who dream big and push boundaries on the ground and in the stars to change the world for the better, we’ll take you there. For more information, visit mda.space.

