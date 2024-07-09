MONTRÉAL, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, mdf commerce inc. (mdf) announces the acquisition of EcoInteractive (the company), a highly respected and leading SaaS provider for transportation, environmental and local government agencies in the U.S., from Alpine Software Group (ASG).



Celebrating an Enduring Legacy

Founded in 1993 in Davis, California, EcoInteractive was acquired by ASG in December 2017. ASG appointed Jessie Yu as EcoInteractive’s CEO and she later built a complete management team for the company. Since then, EcoInteractive completed a major technology update to modernize its entire technology infrastructure and expanded its product features to serve a wider range of customer profiles and needs. Today, EcoInteractive’s cloud-based SaaS software is used to manage critical infrastructure portfolios in 25 states, serving government agencies across the spectrum from small urban areas to the largest states.

A Strategic Fit

With the largest network of public agency buyers in North America, mdf commerce is uniquely positioned to integrate EcoInteractive's SaaS solutions. This acquisition strengthens mdf's ability to deliver and expand its comprehensive GovTech software products, enhancing digital efficiencies across public sector operations.

“I am extremely pleased with this acquisition, which has tremendous potential for future growth and synergies between EcoInteractive and mdf commerce,” said Luc Filiatreault, President and CEO of mdf commerce. “The EcoInteractive acquisition enriches our offering to create significant value for our customers.”

“We are thrilled to partner with mdf commerce in our next chapter,” said Jessie Yu, CEO of EcoInteractive. “There is a tremendous opportunity to help government agencies deploy integrated technology solutions that drive operational improvements and better outcomes for their communities. The complementary product and cultural fit between mdf commerce and EcoInteractive creates a strong partnership to accelerate our shared vision.”

“We are proud of the EcoInteractive team and the company they have built over the past six-plus years as part of ASG. Jessie is an incredible operator and a thoughtful, driven leader. She has built an enduring legacy, creating a strong position for both the team and the company as this new chapter begins with mdf commerce,” said Steve Reardon, CEO of ASG.

Advisory Support

Software Equity Group (SEG) served as the exclusive advisor to EcoInteractive on this transaction, and William Blair served as a buy-side advisor to mdf commerce.

About mdf commerce

mdf commerce inc. enables the flow of commerce by providing a broad set of software as a service (SaaS) solutions that optimize and accelerate commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Our platforms and services empower businesses around the world, allowing them to generate billions of dollars in transactions on an annual basis. Our eprocurement, ecommerce and emarketplaces solutions are supported by a strong and dedicated team of approximately 650 employees based in Canada and in the United States. For more information, please visit us at mdfcommerce.com, follow us on LinkedIn or call at 1-877-677-9088.

About EcoInteractive

EcoInteractive provides industry-leading cloud solutions to government agencies managing complex problems in infrastructure planning, environmental regulations and capital project portfolios. Its ProjectTracker SaaS - the modern, cloud-based software solution specifically designed for transportation planners and capital program managers - support DOTs, MPOs and local capital program managers across more than 25 U.S. states. EcoInteractive's suite of enterprise software solutions help program owners transform capital planning processes, drive greater efficiencies and collaboration, make better decisions with powerful integrated data, and deliver better program outcomes.

About ASG

ASG, backed by Alpine Investors, is a unique and fast-growing software business that buys and builds market-leading vertical SaaS companies. ASG believes deeply in the power of people and data to grow great organizations, and that sharing knowledge, expertise, and resources across its community of businesses drives exponential growth. Founders of leading SaaS companies continue to trust ASG to grow their businesses and build even stronger legacies for the future.

