    MDF   CA55283M1032

MDF COMMERCE INC.

(MDF)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:52:01 2023-03-02 pm EST
3.540 CAD   +0.57%
Mdf commerce announces a change to its Board of Directors
GL
04:59pMdf commerce announces a change to its Board of Directors
GL
National Bank Says Mdf Commerce Q3 Tops Expectations; Notes Uncertain Outlook
MT
Mdf commerce announces a change to its Board of Directors

03/02/2023 | 04:59pm EST
MONTRÉAL, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mdf commerce inc. (“mdf commerce” or the “Corporation”) (TSX:MDF), a SaaS leader in digital commerce technologies, announces the resignation of Mr. Lester Fernandes from the Board of Directors of the Corporation effective March 2, 2023. mdf commerce thanks Mr. Fernandes for his dedicated service on the Board of Directors.

About mdf commerce inc.

mdf commerce inc. (TSX:MDF) enables the flow of commerce by providing a broad set of software as a service (SaaS) solutions that optimize and accelerate commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Our platforms and services empower businesses around the world, allowing them to generate billions of dollars in transactions on an annual basis. Our eprocurement (formerly Strategic Sourcing), ecommerce and emarketplaces solutions are supported by a strong and dedicated team of approximately 700 employees based in Canada, the United States, Denmark, Ukraine and China. For more information, please visit us at mdfcommerce.com, follow us on LinkedIn or call at 1-877-677- 9088.

For further information:

mdf commerce inc.

Luc Filiatreault, President & CEO
Toll free: 1-877-677-9088, ext. 2004
Email: luc.filiatreault@mdfcommerce.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 128 M 93,9 M 93,9 M
Net income 2023 -84,2 M -61,8 M -61,8 M
Net cash 2023 4,31 M 3,17 M 3,17 M
P/E ratio 2023 -1,83x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 155 M 114 M 114 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,18x
EV / Sales 2024 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 700
Free-Float 99,7%
Managers and Directors
Luc Filiatreault President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Deborah Dumoulin Chief Financial Officer
Pierre Chadi Chairman
Patrick Boisvert Vice President-Information Technology
Mary-Ann Bell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MDF COMMERCE INC.-2.22%114
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED10.42%441 874
NETFLIX, INC.6.31%139 607
PROSUS N.V.8.78%96 516
AIRBNB, INC.41.32%76 283
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.33.40%66 307