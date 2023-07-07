Resignation of Mr. Yang Li

On July 1, 2023, Mr. Yang Li ("Mr. Li") notified MDJM LTD (the "Company") of his resignation as a director of the Company, effective July 1, 2023. Mr. Li has advised that his resignation was due to personal reasons and not a result of any disagreement with the Company on any matter related to the operations, policies, or practices of the Company.

Appointment of Mr. Liang Zhang as Director

To fill in the vacancy created by the resignation of Mr. Li, on July 1, 2023, the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee (the "Nominating Committee") of the board of directors (the "Board") of the Company recommended, and the Board appointed, Mr. Liang Zhang ("Mr. Zhang") to serve as a director of the Company, effective July 1, 2023.

Mr. Zhang, age 43, has over 20 years of business and managerial experience in the real estate service industry. Since 2002, Mr. Zhang has served as the deputy general manager of marketing for Mindajiahe (Tianjin) Co., Ltd. During his tenure, he demonstrated leadership and experience in corporate governance, operations, strategy development, human resources, and business development. Mr. Zhang attended Tianjin University, where he majored in project cost management.

There are no family relationships between Mr. Zhang and any director or executive officer of the Company. To the best knowledge of the Company, there is no understanding or arrangement between Mr. Zhang and any other person pursuant to which he was appointed as a director.