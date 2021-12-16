General Announcement::Extension of Trading Halt

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Company Registration No. 200009059G)

EXTENSION OF TRADING HALT

The board of directors (the "Board" or "Directors") of mDR Ltd (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refers to the trading halt on 14 December 2021. The Company has requested for an extension of the trading halt as more time is required to prepare and finalise the release of a material announcement.

The Board would like to inform shareholders that the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited has granted an extension of the trading halt of 1 day until 5.00 p.m. of 17 December 2021 (i.e. the trading halt may be lifted no later than 9.00 a.m. on Monday, 20 December 2021).

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Madan Mohan

Company Secretary

16 December 2021