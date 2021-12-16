Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. MDR Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    Y3D   SGXE29738106

MDR LIMITED

(Y3D)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange - 12/10 01:26:23 am
0.073 SGD   -2.67%
11:49aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Extension of Trading Halt
PU
12/10GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Completion of Proposed Capital Reduction of the Company
PU
11/25GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Receipt of Originating Summons
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

General Announcement::Extension of Trading Halt

12/16/2021 | 11:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Company Registration No. 200009059G)

EXTENSION OF TRADING HALT

The board of directors (the "Board" or "Directors") of mDR Ltd (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refers to the trading halt on 14 December 2021. The Company has requested for an extension of the trading halt as more time is required to prepare and finalise the release of a material announcement.

The Board would like to inform shareholders that the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited has granted an extension of the trading halt of 1 day until 5.00 p.m. of 17 December 2021 (i.e. the trading halt may be lifted no later than 9.00 a.m. on Monday, 20 December 2021).

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Madan Mohan

Company Secretary

16 December 2021

Disclaimer

mDR Limited published this content on 16 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2021 16:48:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MDR LIMITED
11:49aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Extension of Trading Halt
PU
12/10GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Completion of Proposed Capital Reduction of the Company
PU
11/25GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Receipt of Originating Summons
PU
11/24MDR Buys Back Shares on Market
MT
11/17SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BAC : :Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
09/28MDR : Notifies of $18 Million Loan Default by Borrower
MT
09/27GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Loan Agreement with MKY Capital
PU
09/27MDR Limited Enters into Loan Agreement with MKY
CI
08/13Mdr Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
08/13Tranche Update on mDR Limited's Equity Buyback Plan announced on August 19, 2020.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 193 M 141 M 141 M
Net income 2020 -14,3 M -10,5 M -10,5 M
Net Debt 2020 9,83 M 7,21 M 7,21 M
P/E ratio 2020 -5,18x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 63,9 M 46,7 M 46,9 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,45x
EV / Sales 2020 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 350
Free-Float 24,2%
Chart MDR LIMITED
Duration : Period :
mDR Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MDR LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ghim Choon Ong CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Li San Yip Chief Financial Officer
Ewe Ming Lee Executive Chairman
Siua Cheng Foo Chief Operating Officer
Kei Wei Leong Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MDR LIMITED-12.05%47
BEST BUY CO., INC.2.71%24 655
MOBILE WORLD INVESTMENT CORPORATION71.45%4 200
JB HI-FI LIMITED-5.39%3 775
GOME RETAIL HOLDINGS LIMITED-29.03%2 736
UNITED ELECTRONICS COMPANY55.38%2 063