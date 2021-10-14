Log in
    MDU   US5526901096

MDU RESOURCES GROUP, INC.

(MDU)
MDU Resources : Announces Webcast of Analyst Conference Call

10/14/2021 | 11:24am EDT
BISMARCK, N.D., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE: MDU) will webcast its third quarter 2021 earnings conference call Nov. 4 following the release of its financial results.

The webcast will begin at 2 p.m. EDT and can be accessed at www.mdu.com. Audio and webcast replays will be available. Audio will be available through Nov. 18 at 855-859-2056, or 404-537-3406 for international callers, conference ID 5194306.

About MDU Resources
MDU Resources Group, Inc., a Fortune 500 company and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats indices, is Building a Strong America® by providing essential products and services through its regulated energy delivery and construction materials and services businesses. For more information about MDU Resources, visit www.mdu.com or contact the Investor Relations Department at investor@mduresources.com.

Financial Contact: Jason Vollmer, vice president and chief financial officer, 701-530-1755
Media Contact: Laura Lueder, manager of communications and public relations, 701-530-1095

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mdu-resources-announces-webcast-of-analyst-conference-call-301400546.html

SOURCE MDU Resources Group, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
