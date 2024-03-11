BISMARCK, N.D., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE: MDU) is preparing to kick off a yearlong celebration of its 100th anniversary by ringing the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange on March 13. MDU Resources was incorporated on March 14, 1924.

MDU Resources President and CEO Nicole Kivisto will be joined by members of MDU Resources' executive management team at the bell ringing to commemorate the milestone, in conjunction with an analyst and investor day event at the exchange on March 13. Watch coverage of the closing bell ringing at www.nyse.com/bell.

"Celebrating 100 years is a remarkable milestone, made possible by our team of talented employees — past and present — and we're excited to share our story with analysts, investors, stakeholders and customers," Kivisto said. "We are proud of what we've accomplished in our first century and are excited about the next 100 years."

About MDU Resources' 100 years

MDU Resources was incorporated on March 14, 1924, as a small utility serving rural communities along the Montana-North Dakota border. Over the past century, MDU Resources has grown into a corporation with operations across the United States.

Today, MDU Resources' utility operations serve nearly 1.2 million electric and natural gas customers across eight states. Its pipeline business has approximately 3,800 miles of regulated natural gas transmission lines and is home to the largest underground natural gas storage field in North America.

The company's success includes growing two businesses to be large enough to be spun off to stand on their own as publicly traded companies.

MDU Resources' construction materials subsidiary, Knife River Corporation, was spun off in 2023. MDU Resources' construction services subsidiary, MDU Construction Services Group, is expected to be spun off in late 2024.

While MDU Resources branched out into other industries, it has throughout its history remained committed to its core business of regulated energy delivery.

"The company has seen a lot of changes over the past 100 years, but our commitment to safely and reliably serving our customers and communities has remained constant," Kivisto said.

Analyst and Investor Day

MDU Resources will host an Analyst and Investor Day at 10 a.m. EDT March 13 at the NYSE. During the event, executive management will provide updates on operational strategy, the corporation's financial outlook, and the expected tax-free spinoff of MDU Construction Services Group.

Those interested in participating can register to attend the event in person or via webcast at www.mdu.com/investor-day.

MDU Resources' 100th anniversary celebration will continue throughout 2024, and additional information can be found at www.mdu.com/100th-anniversary. Among the celebratory events, the MDU Resources Foundation, MDU Resources' philanthropic arm, will donate $10,000 each to 10 charities nominated by its employees.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information in this release includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The forward-looking statements in this release, including information about the planned spinoff of MDU Construction Services Group, and statements by the president and CEO of MDU Resources, are expressed in good faith and are believed by the company to have a reasonable basis. Nonetheless, actual results may differ materially from the projected results expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, refer to Item 1A — Risk Factors in MDU Resources' most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings with the SEC.

About MDU Resources

MDU Resources Group, Inc., a member of the S&P MidCap 400 index, provides essential products and services through its regulated energy delivery and construction services businesses. For more information about MDU Resources, visit www.mdu.com or contact the Investor Relations Department at investor@mduresources.com.

Media Contact: Laura Lueder, manager of communications and public relations, 701-530-1095

Investor Contact: Brent Miller, assistant treasurer, 701-530-1730

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mdu-resources-celebrates-100-years-with-analyst-and-investor-day-ringing-closing-bell-at-nyse-302085281.html

SOURCE MDU Resources Group, Inc.