Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. MDU Resources Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MDU   US5526901096

MDU RESOURCES GROUP, INC.

(MDU)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/17 11:32:10 am
27.515 USD   -0.49%
02/10SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Join Afternoon Selloff
MT
02/10TRANSCRIPT : MDU Resources Group, Inc., 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 10, 2022
CI
02/09MDU RESOURCES : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MDU Resources Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock

02/17/2022 | 11:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BISMARCK, N.D., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MDU Resources Group, Inc.'s (NYSE: MDU) board of directors today declared a quarterly dividend on the company's common stock of 21.75 cents per share, unchanged from the previous quarter.

The dividend is payable April 1 to stockholders of record March 10, 2022.

About MDU Resources
MDU Resources Group, Inc., a Fortune 500 company and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 and the S&P High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats indices, is Building a Strong America® by providing essential products and services through its regulated energy delivery and construction materials and services businesses. For more information about MDU Resources, visit www.mdu.com or contact the Investor Relations Department at investor@mduresources.com.

Financial Contact: Jason Vollmer, vice president and chief financial officer, 701-530-1755
Media Contact: Laura Lueder, manager of communications and public relations, 701-530-1095

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mdu-resources-declares-quarterly-dividend-on-common-stock-301485049.html

SOURCE MDU Resources Group, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about MDU RESOURCES GROUP, INC.
02/10SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Join Afternoon Selloff
MT
02/10TRANSCRIPT : MDU Resources Group, Inc., 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 10, 2022
CI
02/09MDU RESOURCES : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/09MDU Resources Group Reports Lower Q4 Earnings, Higher Operating Revenue; Issues 2022 Gu..
MT
02/09MDU RESOURCES : Reports 2021 Earnings, Initiates 2022 Guidance - Form 8-K
PU
02/09MDU Resources Group, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31,..
CI
02/09Earnings Flash (MDU) MDU RESOURCES GROUP Posts Q4 Revenue $1.44B, vs. Street Est of $1...
MT
02/09Earnings Flash (MDU) MDU RESOURCES GROUP Reports Q4 EPS $0.42
MT
02/09MDU Resources Reports 2021 Earnings, Initiates 2022 Guidance
PR
02/09MDU Resources Group, Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MDU RESOURCES GROUP, INC.
More recommendations