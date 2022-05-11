Log in
    MDU   US5526901096

MDU RESOURCES GROUP, INC.

(MDU)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/11 01:25:32 pm EDT
25.12 USD   +0.10%
12:59pMDU Resources Group Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.2175 a Share, Payable July 1 to Shareholders of Record June 9
MT
12:51pMDU Resources Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock
PR
05/10TRANSCRIPT : MDU Resources Group, Inc. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
MDU Resources Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock

05/11/2022 | 12:51pm EDT
BISMARCK, N.D., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MDU Resources Group, Inc.'s (NYSE: MDU) board of directors today declared a quarterly dividend on the company's common stock of 21.75 cents per share, unchanged from the previous quarter.

The dividend is payable July 1 to stockholders of record June 9, 2022.

About MDU Resources
MDU Resources Group, Inc., a Fortune 500 company and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 and the S&P High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats indices, is Building a Strong America® by providing essential products and services through its regulated energy delivery and construction materials and services businesses. For more information about MDU Resources, visit www.mdu.com or contact the Investor Relations Department at investor@mduresources.com.

Financial Contact: Jason Vollmer, vice president and chief financial officer, 701-530-1755
Media Contact: Laura Lueder, manager of communications and public relations, 701-530-1095

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mdu-resources-declares-quarterly-dividend-on-common-stock-301545289.html

SOURCE MDU Resources Group, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
