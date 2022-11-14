MDU Resources : EEI Investor Presentation

During the course of this presentation, we will make certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Although the company believes that its expectations and beliefs are based on reasonable assumptions, actual results may differ materially.
For a discussion of factors that may cause actual results to differ, refer to Item 1A - Risk Factors in the company's most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q.
MDU Resources is Building a Strong America®
Our Vision: With integrity, Building a Strong America® while being a great and safe place to work.
Our Mission: Deliver superior value to stakeholders by providing essential infrastructure and services to America.
Our Values:
KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS
YTD AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2022
Operating Revenues
Net Income
(in billions)
$291.6
(in millions)
$6.00 $5.00 $4.00 $3.00 $2.00 $1.00 $0.00
$4.24
$5.11
$300.00
$250.00
$250.4
$200.00
$150.00
$100.00
$50.00
$0.00
$800.00
$600.00
$400.00
$200.00
$0.00
20212022
EBITDA From Continuing
Operations
$652.9 (in millions)
$643.1
20212022
2021
2022
Earnings Per Share
$2.00
$1.50
1.44
1.23
$1.00
0.68
0.73
$0.50
$0.00
3Q 2021
3Q 2022
YTD 2021
YTD 2022
COMPANY OVERVIEW
Infrastructure is our business, and we are Building a Strong America®.
Powering and connecting homes, factories, offices and stores. Building roads, highways, data infrastructure and airports. MDU Resources keeps our economy moving.
High Quality Portfolio of Businesses
Revenue
EBITDA1
Earnings
Earnings CAGR
M&A
(2021)
(2021)
(2021)
(2016-2021)
(2016-21)
Electric &
$1,321.5
$321.0
$103.5
8.4%
--
Natural Gas
Pipeline
$142.6
$78.0
$40.9
11.8%
--
Construction
$2,051.6
$168.6
$109.4
26.4%
$75.6
Services
Construction
$2,228.9
$293.4
$129.8
4.8%
$515.9
Materials
Total2
$5,744.6
$861.0
$383.6
10.8%
$591.5
Note: EBITDA is considered a non-GAAP financial measure.
Total figures exclude "Other" and "intersegment eliminations"
Diversified Earnings Contribution
2021 Earnings
2021 EBITDA
Pipeline
Pipeline
Utility
10.7%
Utility
9.1%
27.0%
Construction
37.3%
Construction
Construction
Services
Materials
Construction
Materials
33.8%
28.5%
Services
34.0%
19.6%
