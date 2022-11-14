Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. MDU Resources Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MDU   US5526901096

MDU RESOURCES GROUP, INC.

(MDU)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:14 2022-11-14 pm EST
30.06 USD   -0.60%
11:55aMdu Resources : EEI Investor Presentation
PU
11/03Mdu Resources : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/03Transcript : MDU Resources Group, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 03, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MDU Resources : EEI Investor Presentation

11/14/2022 | 11:55am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

November 2022

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

During the course of this presentation, we will make certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Although the company believes that its expectations and beliefs are based on reasonable assumptions, actual results may differ materially.

For a discussion of factors that may cause actual results to differ, refer to Item 1A - Risk Factors in the company's most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q.

2

MDU Resources is Building a Strong America®

Our Vision: With integrity, Building a Strong America® while being a great and safe place to work.

Our Mission: Deliver superior value to stakeholders by providing essential infrastructure and services to America.

Our Values:

3

KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

YTD AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

Operating Revenues

Net Income

(in billions)

$291.6

(in millions)

$6.00 $5.00 $4.00 $3.00 $2.00 $1.00 $0.00

$4.24

$5.11

$300.00

$250.00

$250.4

$200.00

$150.00

$100.00

$50.00

$0.00

$800.00

$600.00

$400.00

$200.00

$0.00

20212022

EBITDA From Continuing

Operations

$652.9 (in millions)

$643.1

20212022

2021

2022

Earnings Per Share

$2.00

$1.50

1.44

1.23

$1.00

0.68

0.73

$0.50

$0.00

3Q 2021

3Q 2022

YTD 2021

YTD 2022

4

COMPANY OVERVIEW

Infrastructure is our business, and we are Building a Strong America®.

Powering and connecting homes, factories, offices and stores. Building roads, highways, data infrastructure and airports. MDU Resources keeps our economy moving.

High Quality Portfolio of Businesses

Revenue

EBITDA1

Earnings

Earnings CAGR

M&A

(2021)

(2021)

(2021)

(2016-2021)

(2016-21)

Electric &

$1,321.5

$321.0

$103.5

8.4%

--

Natural Gas

Pipeline

$142.6

$78.0

$40.9

11.8%

--

Construction

$2,051.6

$168.6

$109.4

26.4%

$75.6

Services

Construction

$2,228.9

$293.4

$129.8

4.8%

$515.9

Materials

Total2

$5,744.6

$861.0

$383.6

10.8%

$591.5

  1. Note: EBITDA is considered a non-GAAP financial measure.
  2. Total figures exclude "Other" and "intersegment eliminations"

Diversified Earnings Contribution

2021 Earnings

2021 EBITDA

Pipeline

Pipeline

Utility

10.7%

Utility

9.1%

27.0%

Construction

37.3%

Construction

Construction

Services

Materials

Construction

Materials

33.8%

28.5%

Services

34.0%

19.6%

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

MDU Resources Group Inc. published this content on 14 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2022 16:54:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MDU RESOURCES GROUP, INC.
11:55aMdu Resources : EEI Investor Presentation
PU
11/03Mdu Resources : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/03Transcript : MDU Resources Group, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 03, 2022
CI
11/03MDU RESOURCES GROUP INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
11/03MDU Resources Group, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Month..
CI
11/03Earnings Flash (MDU) MDU RESOURCES GROUP Reports Q3 Revenue $1.98B, vs. Street Est of $..
MT
11/03Earnings Flash (MDU) MDU RESOURCES GROUP Reports Q3 EPS $0.73, vs. Street Est of $0.77
MT
11/03MDU Resources Reports Third Quarter Earnings; Board Authorizes Strategic Review for MDU..
PR
11/03MDU Resources Group, Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Full Year 2022
CI
10/24BofA Securities Downgrades MDU Resources Group to Underperform From Neutral, Adjusts Pr..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MDU RESOURCES GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 612 M - -
Net income 2022 359 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 783 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,1x
Yield 2022 2,94%
Capitalization 6 149 M 6 149 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,35x
EV / Sales 2023 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 16 000
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart MDU RESOURCES GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
MDU Resources Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MDU RESOURCES GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 30,24 $
Average target price 32,75 $
Spread / Average Target 8,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David L. Goodin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason L. Vollmer Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Dennis W. Johnson Chairman
Peggy A. Link Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Thomas Stephen Everist Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MDU RESOURCES GROUP, INC.-1.95%6 149
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY194.70%119 064
SEMPRA ENERGY16.91%48 612
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE20.94%46 089
NATIONAL GRID PLC-5.91%42 955
ENGIE7.50%35 002