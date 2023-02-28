Advanced search
    MDU   US5526901096

MDU RESOURCES GROUP, INC.

(MDU)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:40:57 2023-02-28 am EST
32.32 USD   +0.75%
MDU Resources : February Investor Relations Presentation

02/28/2023 | 11:26am EST
INVESTOR PRESENTATION

February 2023

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

During the course of this presentation, we will make certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Although the company believes that its expectations and beliefs are based on reasonable assumptions, actual results may differ materially.

For a discussion of factors that may cause actual results to differ, refer to Item 1A - Risk Factors in the company's most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q.

2

MDU Resources Group, Inc.

Our Vision: With integrity, Building a Strong America® while being a great and safe place to work.

Our Mission: Deliver superior value to stakeholders by providing essential infrastructure and services to America.

Our Values:

3

KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2022

$8.0

$6.0

$4.0

$2.0

$0.0

$1,000.0 $800.0 $600.0 $400.0 $200.0

$0.0

Operating Revenues

(in billions)

$7.0

$5.7

20212022

EBITDA From Continuing

Operations

(in millions)

$909.2

$859.8

20212022

Adjusted Net Income

(in millions)

$400.0

$378.1

$380.2

$300.0

$200.0

$100.0

$0.0

2021

2022

Adjusted Earnings Per Share

$2.0

$1.87

$1.87

$1.5

$1.0

$0.42

$0.61

$0.5

$0.0

4Q 2021 4Q 2022

YTD 2021

YTD 2022

4

COMPANY OVERVIEW

Infrastructure is our business, and we are Building a Strong America®.

Powering and connecting homes, factories, offices and stores. Building roads, highways, data infrastructure and airports. MDU Resources keeps our economy moving.

High Quality Portfolio of Businesses

Revenue

EBITDA1

Earnings

Earnings CAGR

(2022)

(2022)

(2022)

(2017-2022)

Electric &

$1,650.9

$332.6

$102.3

4.6%

Natural Gas

Pipeline

$155.6

$83.7

$35.3

11.4%

Construction

$2,699.3

$193.4

$124.8

18.5%

Services

Construction

$2,534.7

$306.7

$116.2

-1.2%

Materials

Total2

$7,040.5

$916.4

$378.6

8.3%

  1. Note: EBITDA is considered a non-GAAP financial measure.
  2. Total figures exclude "Other" and "intersegment eliminations"

Diversified Earnings Contribution

2022 Earnings

2022 EBITDA

Pipeline

Pipeline

Utility

9.3%

Utility

9.1%

27.0%

36.3%

Construction

Construction

Construction

Services

Materials

Construction

Materials

33.0%

30.7%

Services

33.5%

21.1%

5

Disclaimer

MDU Resources Group Inc. published this content on 28 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2023 16:25:28 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
