Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. MDU Resources Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MDU   US5526901096

MDU RESOURCES GROUP, INC.

(MDU)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03/16 01:13:20 pm EDT
25.75 USD    --.--%
12:58pMDU RESOURCES : March Investor Relations Presentation
PU
03/09MDU RESOURCES GROUP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/28MDU RESOURCES : March Investor Relations Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MDU Resources : March Investor Relations Presentation

03/16/2022 | 12:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MARCH 2022

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT & DISCLOSURES

This presentation includes forward-looking comments subject to important risks and uncertainties. It may also contain financial measures that are not in conformance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP).

Refer to MDU Resources' reports filed on Forms 8-K (current), 10-Q(quarterly), and 10-K (annual) for information on factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from information on this presentation and for information reconciling financial results to GAAP. Past performance may not be representative of future results.

Nothing in this presentation should be construed as reaffirming or disaffirming the guidance set forth in MDU Resources' most recent earnings release and earnings call. This presentation is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy and of MDU Resources' securities.

2

3

COMPANY OVERVIEW

Infrastructure is our business, and we are Building a Strong America®.

Powering and connecting homes, factories, offices and stores. Building roads, highways, data infrastructure and airports. MDU Resources keeps our economy moving.

High Quality Portfolio of Businesses

Diversified Earnings Contribution

Revenue

EBITDA1

Earnings

Earnings

M&A

2021 Earnings

2021 EBITDA

CAGR

(2021)

(2021)

(2021)

(2016-2021)

(2016-21)

Pipeline

Electric &

$1,321.5

$321.0

$103.5

8.4%

--

Pipeline 10.7%

9.1%

Natural Gas

Utility 27.0%

Utility

Pipeline

$142.6

$78.0

$40.9

11.8%

--

37.3%

Construction

$2,051.6

$168.6

$109.4

26.4%

$75.6

Services

Construction

$2,228.9

$293.4

$129.8

4.8%

$515.9

Construction

Construction

Construction

Materials

Materials

Construction

Materials

Services 28.5%

Total2

$5,744.6

$861.0

$383.6

10.8%

$591.5

33.8%

Services 19.6%

34.0%

  1. Note: EBITDA is considered a non-GAAP financial measure.
  2. Total figures exclude "Other" and "intersegment eliminations"

4

COMPANY HISTORY

Our company was founded in 1924 as a small electric utility serving a handful of farm communities on the border of Montana and North Dakota. Today, MDU Resources is a Fortune 500 company with operations, customers and employees across the country. We have approximately 16,000 employees during peak construction season and conduct business in nearly every state.

On the NYSE

Utility Services

Exits E&P

Common stock began trading

MDU exits oil and gas exploration

MDU launches a construction

Sept. 20, 1948, on the NYSE

and production

services business

1924

1948

1992

1997

2007/8

2015

2022

Company Begins

Rock On!

The company is incorporated and

MDU uses coal-mining experience to

begins acquiring small electric

venture into aggregates, completing the

utilities in eastern Montana

acquisition of KRC Holdings in April 1992

Natural Gas Expansion

Striving for Records

Grows utility operations with the

2022 EBITDA , EPS and revenue

acquisitions of Cascade and

guidance targets mark record

Intermountain

result expectations for MDU

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

MDU Resources Group Inc. published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 16:57:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MDU RESOURCES GROUP, INC.
12:58pMDU RESOURCES : March Investor Relations Presentation
PU
03/09MDU RESOURCES GROUP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/28MDU RESOURCES : March Investor Relations Presentation
PU
02/23MDU RESOURCES GROUP INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
02/23MDU Resources Seeks Acquisition Opportunities
CI
02/17MDU Resources Group Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.2175 a Share, Payable April 1 to..
MT
02/17MDU Resources Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock
PR
02/17MDU Resources Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock, Payable on April..
CI
02/10SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Join Afternoon Selloff
MT
02/10TRANSCRIPT : MDU Resources Group, Inc., 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 10, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MDU RESOURCES GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 948 M - -
Net income 2022 427 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 355 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,3x
Yield 2022 3,46%
Capitalization 5 236 M 5 236 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,28x
EV / Sales 2023 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 12 826
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart MDU RESOURCES GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
MDU Resources Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MDU RESOURCES GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 25,75 $
Average target price 36,25 $
Spread / Average Target 40,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David L. Goodin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason L. Vollmer Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Dennis W. Johnson Chairman
Peggy A. Link Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Thomas Stephen Everist Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MDU RESOURCES GROUP, INC.-16.50%5 236
NATIONAL GRID PLC9.02%54 943
SEMPRA17.18%48 930
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY PJSC-6.82%37 652
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INCORPORATED1.20%33 905
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-15.26%31 031