MDU Resources : March Investor Relations Presentation
03/16/2022 | 12:58pm EDT
MARCH 2022
INVESTOR PRESENTATION
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT & DISCLOSURES
This presentation includes forward-looking comments subject to important risks and uncertainties. It may also contain financial measures that are not in conformance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP).
Refer to MDU Resources' reports filed on Forms 8-K (current), 10-Q(quarterly), and 10-K (annual) for information on factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from information on this presentation and for information reconciling financial results to GAAP. Past performance may not be representative of future results.
Nothing in this presentation should be construed as reaffirming or disaffirming the guidance set forth in MDU Resources' most recent earnings release and earnings call. This presentation is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy and of MDU Resources' securities.
COMPANY OVERVIEW
Infrastructure is our business, and we are Building a Strong America®.
Powering and connecting homes, factories, offices and stores. Building roads, highways, data infrastructure and airports. MDU Resources keeps our economy moving.
High Quality Portfolio of Businesses
Diversified Earnings Contribution
Revenue
EBITDA1
Earnings
Earnings
M&A
2021 Earnings
2021 EBITDA
CAGR
(2021)
(2021)
(2021)
(2016-2021)
(2016-21)
Pipeline
Electric &
$1,321.5
$321.0
$103.5
8.4%
--
Pipeline 10.7%
9.1%
Natural Gas
Utility 27.0%
Utility
Pipeline
$142.6
$78.0
$40.9
11.8%
--
37.3%
Construction
$2,051.6
$168.6
$109.4
26.4%
$75.6
Services
Construction
$2,228.9
$293.4
$129.8
4.8%
$515.9
Construction
Construction
Construction
Materials
Materials
Construction
Materials
Services 28.5%
Total2
$5,744.6
$861.0
$383.6
10.8%
$591.5
33.8%
Services 19.6%
34.0%
Note: EBITDA is considered a non-GAAP financial measure.
Total figures exclude "Other" and "intersegment eliminations"
COMPANY HISTORY
Our company was founded in 1924 as a small electric utility serving a handful of farm communities on the border of Montana and North Dakota. Today, MDU Resources is a Fortune 500 company with operations, customers and employees across the country. We have approximately 16,000 employees during peak construction season and conduct business in nearly every state.
On the NYSE
Utility Services
Exits E&P
Common stock began trading
MDU exits oil and gas exploration
MDU launches a construction
Sept. 20, 1948, on the NYSE
and production
services business
1924
1948
1992
1997
2007/8
2015
2022
Company Begins
Rock On!
The company is incorporated and
MDU uses coal-mining experience to
begins acquiring small electric
venture into aggregates, completing the
utilities in eastern Montana
acquisition of KRC Holdings in April 1992
Natural Gas Expansion
Striving for Records
Grows utility operations with the
2022 EBITDA , EPS and revenue
acquisitions of Cascade and
guidance targets mark record
Intermountain
result expectations for MDU
