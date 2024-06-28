BISMARCK, N.D., June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE: MDU) published its 2023 Sustainability Report today on its website at www.mdu.com/sustainability.

MDU Resources marked 100 years in business on March 14, 2024. While the report outlines the company's practices and results for 2023, achieving 100 years in business underscores MDU Resources' long-term commitment to doing what's right for its stakeholders by balancing economic, environmental and social considerations to ensure reliable, cost-effective products and services for its customers.

In 2023, MDU Resources achieved an 11% reduction in methane emissions from its natural gas utility segment as compared to 2022 and achieved a 38% reduction in its electric generation greenhouse gas emissions intensity since 2005. These and other results of the company's regulated energy delivery and construction services businesses are outlined in the report.

"Achieving 100 years in business is a result of our long-term commitment to doing the right thing for our customers, communities, employees and shareholders," said Nicole A. Kivisto, president and CEO of MDU Resources. "We remain on track for a late 2024 spinoff of our construction services business, Everus Construction Group. As we look to the future, we will be focusing on our regulated energy delivery business, which is where MDU Resources got its start 100 years ago. We remain committed to operating with integrity as we execute our core strategy."

About MDU Resources

MDU Resources Group, Inc., a member of the S&P MidCap 400 index, provides essential products and services through its regulated energy delivery and construction services businesses. Founded in 1924, the company is celebrating its 100th anniversary; learn more at www.mdu.com/100th-anniversary. For more information about MDU Resources, visit www.mdu.com or contact the Investor Relations Department at investor@mduresources.com.

