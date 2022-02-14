Log in
    MDXH   BE0003844611

MDXHEALTH SA

(MDXH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MDxHealth : Corporate Presentation 2022

02/14/2022 | 12:03pm EST
December 2021

Corporate Presentation

Forward looking statement

This presentation contains forward-looking statements and estimates with respect to the anticipated future performance of MDxHealth and the market in which it operates. Such statements and estimates are based on assumptions and assessments of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which were deemed reasonable but may not prove to be correct. Actual events are difficult to predict, may depend upon factors that are beyond the company's control, and may turn out to be materially different. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expected future operating results; product development efforts, our strategies, positioning, resources, capabilities and expectations for future events or performance. Important factors that could cause actual results, conditions and events to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: uncertainties associated with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, including its possible effects on our operations, and the demand for our products; our ability to successfully and profitably market our products; the acceptance of our products and services by healthcare providers; the willingness of health insurance companies and other payers to cover our products and services and adequately reimburse us for such products and services; and the amount and nature of competition for our products and services. MDxHealth expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements in this presentation to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based unless required by law or regulation. This presentation does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or assets of MDxHealth in any jurisdiction. No securities of MDxHealth may be offered or sold within the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in compliance with an exemption therefrom, and in accordance with any applicable U.S. securities laws.

The MDxHealth logo, MDxHealth, ConfirmMDx, SelectMDx, AS-MDx and MonitorMDx are trademarks or registered trademarks of MDxHealth SA. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Analyst coverage

Any opinions, estimates or forecasts made by analysts are theirs alone and do not represent opinions, forecasts or predictions of MDxHealth or its management. Requests for copies of analyst reports should be directed at the respective analyst and institution.

© 2022 MDxHealth. All rights reserved

2

MDxHealth is dedicated to

providing highly accurate and clinically actionable urologic solutions to inform patient diagnosis and treatment while improving healthcare economics for payers and providers

Ticker: MDXH

Ticker: MDXH.BR

© 2022 MDxHealth. All rights reserved

MDxHealth Corporate Presentation 3

Strategy and focus

Commercial execution

  • Experienced leadership based in focus and execution
  • Operating discipline instituted through new leadership and all drivers of the P&L

Payer coverage & guidelines

  • ConfirmMDx covered by Medicare & commercial payers
  • SelectMDx draft Medicare LCD published in 2021
  • SelectMDx & ConfirmMDx included in National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) Guidelines

Established commercial channel

  • Leveraging direct US urology sales force
  • Expanding urologic menu into:
    • Active surveillance for prostate cancer
    • Urinary Tract Infection testing
  • Capable of driving additional opportunities into urology

MDxHealth is well-positioned for sustainable growth & value creation

© 2022 MDxHealth. All rights reserved

4

Experienced leadership team

Track record of success

Michael K.

Ron

John

Miriam

Joseph

McGarrity

Kalfus

Bellano

Reyes

Sollee

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Chief Commercial Officer

Executive Vice President

Executive Vice President

Laboratory Operations

Corp. Dev. & General Counsel

Joined MDxHealth in 2019

Joined MDxHealth in 2019

Joined MDxHealth in 2019

Joined MDxHealth in 2011

Joined MDxHealth in 2008

Nanosphere

Rosetta Genomics

Assurex Health

CombiMatrix

Triangle Pharmaceuticals

Stryker

Mabcure

Roche Diagnostics

Agendia

TherapyEdge

LabCorp

© 2022 MDxHealth. All rights reserved

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

MDxHealth SA published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 17:02:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
