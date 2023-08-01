THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANTAND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATEATTENTION

ME Group InternationalPlc

(Incorporatedwith limited liabilityin Englandand Waleswith registerednumber00735438)

Proposed Approval of Waiverof MandatoryOffer

provisions in the City Code

and

Notice of General Meeting

Action to be taken by Shareholders is set out on page 10.

Notice of a General Meeting to be held at 10.00 a.m. on 18 August 2023 is set out at the end of this document.

All valid proxy votes will be included in the polls to be taken at the meeting but to be valid, all proxy votesmust be receivedby the means set out in the notes of the Noticeby the Company's Registrars, Link Group not later than 10.00 a.m. on 16 August 2023.

1 August 2023