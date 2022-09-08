Her Majesty The Queen: A statement from Mears
Published:
September 8, 2022
Share on:
Her Majesty The Queen: A statement from Mears
Mears joins the nation in sharing our condolences on the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
This summer, we saw the strength of admiration for the Queen as many of our colleagues celebrated her Diamond Jubilee and raised money for charity.
Her service and dedication to our country is something we aspire to as a group of people who work for the public.
Attachments:
Disclaimer
Mears Group plc published this content on 08 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2022 18:29:02 UTC.