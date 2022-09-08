Her Majesty The Queen: A statement from Mears

Log in
PU
09/02INSIDER SELL : Atomera
MT
08/19Jefferies Downgrades Mears to Hold from Buy, Reduces PT
MT
09/08/2022 | 02:30pm EDT
September 8, 2022
Mears joins the nation in sharing our condolences on the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

This summer, we saw the strength of admiration for the Queen as many of our colleagues celebrated her Diamond Jubilee and raised money for charity.

Her service and dedication to our country is something we aspire to as a group of people who work for the public.

Disclaimer

Mears Group plc published this content on 08 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2022 18:29:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
