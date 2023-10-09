Mears Group has been appointed by A2Dominion as its new repairs and maintenance contractor, as part of the joint venture Pyramid Plus.

The contract will see Mears take responsibility for responsive repairs work across A2Dominion's portfolio of 20,000-homes across London, as of 1 October.

Alongside the new contract, A2Dominion is introducing a number of changes to improve the quality and speed of its repairs services for customers.

This includes improvements to how repairs are diagnosed and categorised at the first point of contact with customers, new timescales for completing works and clearer communication with customers.

‍

We're pleased to have appointed Mears Group, which shares our values of putting customers at the heart of everything we do. This partnership is an important building block to deliver the repairs improvement plan we have within our new corporate strategy. Together, we'll be making changes to how we deliver repairs to deliver a faster service for our customers, with more repairs fixed first time and clearer information along the way.Mears Group is delighted that A2Dominion has chosen us as their trusted partner for responsive housing repairs and planned works. The joint venture arrangement means that we'll be able to work closely together to not only deliver cost-effective service excellence, but also improved outcomes for A2Dominion's customers and their employees.

‍

As part of its aim to become the most socially responsible business in the housing sector by 2025, Mears has also committed to delivering social value investment in the communities which A2Dominion serves through apprenticeships, work placements and offering 600 volunteering days per annum.

Previously A2Dominion's urgent repairs were completed within 24 hours and there was no time limit set for the completion of standard repairs. The changes being introduced will mean that emergency repairs are completed within 4 hours, urgent repairs within 24 hours and routine repairs within 20 working days. Other 'planned and packaged' repairs - those which are either more complex, or of a much lower priority - will be undertaken within 90 calendar days.

‍

About A2Dominion

A2Dominion is a UK housing association with more than 38,000 homes across London and southern England, and thousands more in the development pipeline.

The Group provides affordable, private and social rented homes, student, NHS and temporary accommodation, as well as supported housing and homes for people in vulnerable circumstances. It also offers high-quality sustainable homes for sale and shared ownership, available through its FABRICA by A2Dominion brand.

All of its profits are used for a social purpose, with millions of pounds reinvested into delivering more new homes and better services for customers. A2Dominion is part of the G15, a group of the largest housing providers in London.

‍