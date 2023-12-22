Mears Group PLC - Gloucester, England-based housing and social care provider - Completes second share buyback programme, over the course of which it purchased and cancelled 4.9 million shares at an average price of 270.9 pence, representing around 4.7% of the group's issued share capital. When combined with the first buyback programme, Mears has purchased and cancelled 12.2 million shares at an average price of 272.7p, representing 11% of the its share capital at the start of the year, a return of surplus capital of GBP33.2 million.

Current stock price: 304.50 pence

12-month change: up 49%

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

