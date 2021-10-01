Mears : NCSW21 - Changing the World of Work

#NationalCustomerServiceWeek is an opportunity to raise awareness of customer service and the vital role it plays in successful business practice. The theme for today is all about Changing the World of Work. Change is inevitable, and alongside change is innovation.

During the global pandemic we had to adapt our technology to not only ensure the safety of our colleagues but to enable us to be there for our customers when they needed us, despite the restrictions that were in place.

Like many businesses, the pandemic has changed how we helped our customers. Our plans to provide our customers with self-service tools were accelerated and at the beginning of this year, we released handy videos and factsheets to help customers perform basic repairs in their homes. The full list can be found here

Our MCM Live software also allows our customers to interact with us throughout the life of a repair, making it easier for our customers to update us of any changes providing peace of mind and helps us get it right the first time. Watch our video below for more details of how our MCM platform benefits our customers.