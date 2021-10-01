Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Mears Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MER   GB0005630420

MEARS GROUP PLC

(MER)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/01 06:02:27 am
206.0499 GBX   +0.02%
07:22aMEARS : NCSW21 - Changing the World of Work
PU
09/30MEARS : Apprenticeship Builds Skills for Dream Job for South Cambs Resident
PU
09/27MEARS : Support Glasgow Afghan United (GAU)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mears : NCSW21 - Changing the World of Work

10/01/2021 | 07:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NCSW21 - Changing the World of Work
Published:
October 1, 2021
Share on:
#NationalCustomerServiceWeek is an opportunity to raise awareness of customer service and the vital role it plays in successful business practice. The theme for today is all about Changing the World of Work. Change is inevitable, and alongside change is innovation.

During the global pandemic we had to adapt our technology to not only ensure the safety of our colleagues but to enable us to be there for our customers when they needed us, despite the restrictions that were in place.

Like many businesses, the pandemic has changed how we helped our customers. Our plans to provide our customers with self-service tools were accelerated and at the beginning of this year, we released handy videos and factsheets to help customers perform basic repairs in their homes. The full list can be found here

Our MCM Live software also allows our customers to interact with us throughout the life of a repair, making it easier for our customers to update us of any changes providing peace of mind and helps us get it right the first time. Watch our video below for more details of how our MCM platform benefits our customers.

Disclaimer

Mears Group plc published this content on 01 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2021 11:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MEARS GROUP PLC
07:22aMEARS : NCSW21 - Changing the World of Work
PU
09/30MEARS : Apprenticeship Builds Skills for Dream Job for South Cambs Resident
PU
09/27MEARS : Support Glasgow Afghan United (GAU)
PU
09/09MEARS : Response to Social Care Funding
PU
08/12FTSE 100 Slips Slightly Despite Good 2Q Growth Rate
DJ
08/12FTSE 100 Just in Red as Miners Fall; Aviva, Oil Stocks Gain
DJ
08/12MEARS : Interim results for 6 months ended 30 June 2021 - Investor Presentation
PU
08/12UK GDP Bounces Back, Expected to Hit Pre-Pandemic Levels in 1Q 2022
DJ
08/12MEARS : Interim results for 6 months ended 30 June 2021
PU
08/12MEARS : Earnings Flash (MER.L) MEARS GROUP Posts H1 Revenue GBP443.7M
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MEARS GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 839 M 1 132 M 1 132 M
Net income 2021 12,0 M 16,2 M 16,2 M
Net Debt 2021 230 M 311 M 311 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,5x
Yield 2021 3,73%
Capitalization 228 M 308 M 308 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,55x
EV / Sales 2022 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 6 000
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart MEARS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Mears Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEARS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 206,00 GBX
Average target price 246,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David John Miles Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Christopher Melville Smith Finance Director & Executive Director
Kieran Murphy Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Julia Unwin Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Jim Clarke Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEARS GROUP PLC33.77%308
ELIS21.57%4 301
HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP, INC.-9.25%1 866
EIT ENVIRONMENTAL DEVELOPMENT GROUP CO.,LTD-20.60%1 584
GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.22.78%994
REACT GROUP PLC64.15%15