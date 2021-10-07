Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Mears Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MER   GB0005630420

MEARS GROUP PLC

(MER)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mears : NCSW21 - Effective Strategy and Focused Leadership

10/07/2021 | 04:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NCSW21 - Effective Strategy and Focused Leadership
Published:
October 7, 2021
Share on:
Day Four of #NationalCustomerServiceWeek focuses on Effective Strategy and Focused Leadership. At Mears, we understand customer service should be a boardroom priority and as part of our 2025 strategy, the board have committed to ensuring we deliver the highest levels of customer service.

As part of that commitment, we have embarked on a Service Leadership Project. As part of the project, we conducted internal and external benchmarking to understand what good looks like in our sector and then compared Mears against our benchmarking and produced a gap analysis.

This work has formed recommendations which will focus on; enhancing our IT infrastructure and digital offering, leadership and recognition, effective two way communication, client engagement, creating consistency through our people and processes and better use of insight to manage performance and make more informed service decisions.

We also understand the importance of giving our customers a bigger voice, through feedback and engagement. So, last year, we launched 'Your Voice' with the ambition to drive service improvement through customer-led scrutiny. Your Voice has a direct link to our PLC Board, through our independent Chair, to ensure we have the right level of support and decision making that in turn enables us to deliver the highest standards of service to our customers.

Are you interested in becoming part of our Your Voice online network, where you can regularly provide us with feedback? You can find out more about how to get involved here - Your Voice| Mears Group PLC

Disclaimer

Mears Group plc published this content on 07 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2021 08:16:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MEARS GROUP PLC
04:17aMEARS : NCSW21 - Effective Strategy and Focused Leadership
PU
10/07MEARS GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
10/06MEARS : rsquo; ‘Your Voice' Makes TPAS Finals for Outstanding Tenant Engagement
PU
10/06MEARS : NCSW21 - Essential Customer Service - Skills & Capability
PU
10/05MEARS : NCSW21 - Celebrating Service with Respect
PU
10/04MEARS : NCSW21 - Changing the World of Work
PU
10/01MEARS : NCSW21 - Changing the World of Work
PU
09/30MEARS : Apprenticeship Builds Skills for Dream Job for South Cambs Resident
PU
09/27MEARS : Support Glasgow Afghan United (GAU)
PU
09/09MEARS : Response to Social Care Funding
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MEARS GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 839 M 1 141 M 1 141 M
Net income 2021 12,0 M 16,3 M 16,3 M
Net Debt 2021 230 M 313 M 313 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,3x
Yield 2021 3,77%
Capitalization 226 M 307 M 308 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,54x
EV / Sales 2022 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 6 000
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart MEARS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Mears Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEARS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 204,00 GBX
Average target price 246,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David John Miles Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Christopher Melville Smith Finance Director & Executive Director
Kieran Murphy Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Julia Unwin Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Jim Clarke Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEARS GROUP PLC32.47%307
ELIS19.15%4 298
HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP, INC.-11.78%1 872
EIT ENVIRONMENTAL DEVELOPMENT GROUP CO.,LTD-20.60%1 584
GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.25.10%1 020
REACT GROUP PLC73.58%16