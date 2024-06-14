provided that this authority shall expire at the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company after the passing of this Resolution or, if earlier, at 6:00pm on 12 September 2025, (unless previously renewed, varied or revoked by the Company at a general meeting) save that

and so that the Board may impose any limits or restrictions and make any arrangements which it considers necessary or appropriate to deal with treasury shares, fractional entitlements, record dates, legal, regulatory or practical problems in, or under the laws of, any territory or any other matter,

holders of other equity securities as required by the rights of those securities or, subject to such rights as the Board otherwise considers necessary,

ordinary shareholders in proportion (as nearly as may be practicable) to their existing holdings; and

comprising equity securities (as defined in s560(1) of the Act) up to a further aggregate nominal amount of £322,825 but only in connection with a rights issue in favour of:

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company duly convened and held on 13 June 2024 at the offices of Numis Securities Limited, 45 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7BF the following Resolutions were duly passed:

the Company may before such expiry make an offer or agreement which would or might require shares to be allotted or rights to be granted after such expiry and the Board may allot shares or grant rights in pursuance of such an offer or agreement as if the authority conferred hereby had not expired..

SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS

13. THAT, subject to the passing of Resolution 12, the Board be and is hereby authorised, pursuant to Section 570 of the Act, to allot equity securities (within the meaning of Section 560 of the Act, including where the allotment constitutes an allotment of equity securities by virtue of Section 560(3) of the Act) for cash under the authority given by Resolution 12 as if sub-section (1) of Section 561 of the Act did not apply to any such allotment, provided that this power shall be limited to the allotment of equity securities:

in connection with an offer of, or invitation to apply for, equity securities (but in the case of the authority granted under paragraph (b) of Resolution 12 above, by way of a rights issue only) to: ordinary shareholders in proportion (as nearly as may be practicable) to their existing holdings; and holders of other equity securities as required by the rights of those securities or, subject to such rights as the Board otherwise considers necessary,

and so that the Board may impose any limits or restrictions and make any arrangements which it considers necessary or appropriate to deal with treasury shares, fractional entitlements, record dates, legal, regulatory or practical problems in, or under the laws of, any territory or any other matter; and

(otherwise than pursuant to sub-paragraph (a) above) up to an aggregate nominal amount of £48,423,

such authority to expire on the date of the next annual general meeting of the Company, or, if earlier, 6:00pm on 12 September 2025 (unless previously renewed, varied or revoked by the Company at a general meeting) save that the Company may before such expiry make an offer or agreement which would or might require equity securities to be allotted after such expiry and the Board may allot equity securities in pursuance of such an offer or agreement as if the authority conferred hereby had not expired.

14. THAT the Company be generally and unconditionally authorised for the purposes of Section 701 of the Act to make market purchases (as defined in Section 693(4) of the Act) of ordinary shares with nominal value of 1p each in the Company on such terms and in such manner as the Directors may determine, provided that: