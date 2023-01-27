Mears : Trading Update and Board Changes to 31 December 2022

Kieran Murphy joined the Board as Chairman in January 2019, led the Board through a very challenging period, and oversaw a strategic transformation of the business that resulted in the simplification of the Group, the disposal and closure of non-core businesses, and a very significant strengthening of cash flow generation and the balance sheet. With this achieved, Kieran has indicated to the Board that he wishes to pursue new opportunities elsewhere and to step down from his role as Chairman. Accordingly, he will not seek re-election at the Group's AGM in May 2023.

Consequently, Chris Loughlin, Senior Independent Director, will become Chairman following the 2023 AGM. Chris has been a Non-Executive Director at Mears since September 2019.

CEO succession

Lucas Critchley will be appointed to the Board as Executive Director on 1 January 2023. Lucas joined the Group in 2004 and has held senior roles across the Group. He possesses significant experience in the delivery of contracts to Local and Central Government clients, and shares Mears' commitment to partnering and excellence in Customer Service. The appointment of Lucas is in line with our previous announcement on the 27 May 2022, relating to the planned succession to the current Chief Executive Officer, David Miles. David will work towards his planned retirement from the PLC board after 27 years. This transition is well under way, and it is intended that Lucas will become CEO during 2023.

Other changes

Alan Long has indicated that it is his intention to retire from Mears and resign his position as Executive Director of Mears on 31 December 2022. The Board, and senior management team, conveys its thanks for the significant contribution that Alan has made over a period of 17 years and offers Alan its best wishes for the future.

Claire Gibbard, Employee Director, having reached the end of her term in office, will resign as Director at the year end. The Board would like to thank Claire for her input and support. The Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Hema Nar as the new Employee Director. Hema, who will be appointed as a Director on 1 January 2023, has been employed by the Group since 2020, working as a Bid Manager within the Business Development function. The Board recognises the potential for improving the quality of decision-making through effective engagement with employees. The Employee Director appointment has created another mechanism to help the Board to receive insight from and promote effective communication with our colleagues across the country.