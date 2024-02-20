Mears Group PLC - Gloucester, England-based housing and social care provider - Board approves a third share buyback programme of up to GBP20 million, following two programmes in 2023 which saw the accumulative purchase and cancellation of 12.2 million shares at an average price of 272.7 pence each. This was worth a total GBP33.2 million and represented around 11% of shares at the start of 2023. Says the purpose of the third programme is to return additional surplus capital to shareholders and to further reduce the group's share capital.

Current stock price: 341.50 pence, up 1.2%

12-month change: up 60%

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News senior reporter

