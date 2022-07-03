Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Mears Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MER   GB0005630420

MEARS GROUP PLC

(MER)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-07-01 am EDT
189.00 GBX    0.00%
10:33aMEARS : maintains Institute of Customer Service ServiceMark achievement
PU
09:53aMEARS : awarded Tower Hamlet Homes five-year general build contract
PU
07/01MEARS : Cambridge charity benefits from cycle donations
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mears : awarded Tower Hamlet Homes five-year general build contract

07/03/2022 | 09:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Mears Group awarded Tower Hamlet Homes five-year general build contract
Published:
July 1, 2022
Share on:
Mears Group will deliver a new general build services contract for Tower Hamlets homes following an extensive and competitive procurement process.

The contract begins on 1 July 2022 and lasts for five years with the option to extend it for up to an additional five years. It covers the day-to-day responsive repairs and emergency repairs in residents' homes and in communal areas, void properties and out of hours call handling.

The new contract increases the availability of appointments and introduces extended working hours until 8pm Monday-Friday and between 8am - 4pm on Saturdays. THH will monitor the repairs contract against a set of strict performance targets to ensure Mears continues to deliver and improve the service provided to residents.

As part of the new contract Mears has made a commitment to appoint ten level-two apprentices and provide two graduate placements to people who live in the local community. The company has also committed to the creation of new community gardens as well as supporting the ongoing maintenance of these spaces. Additionally, Mears will support the redecoration and maintenance of some community buildings used and managed by Tenants and Residents Associations.

Residents can report their repairs in the usual way online through MyTHH or by telephone on 020 7364 5015.

Ann Otesanya, Interim Chief Executive, Tower Hamlets Homes said:

At the start of this procurement process we consulted with our residents to help us understand what they wanted to see from the repairs and maintenance service they receive. I am confident that the new contract with Mears delivers what our residents asked for and they will see an improved service delivered in a more flexible way. We have a long history of working with Mears and are confident that this new contract will help us to deliver great services.

Peter Baldwin, Managing Director, Mears Group Plc, added:

We are delighted to have been appointed to serve Tower Hamlets Residents and to continue our partnership with the community. We are committed to delivering an outstanding repairs service which is fit for the future and a service that both communicates effectively with Residents and listens and learns from feedback. Mears aim is to always be a safe pair of hands for our customers, and we are looking forward to supporting the THH vision to reinvent its repairs service for the future. We also place great emphasis on our engagement with communities and I particularly welcome the focus on social value activity and developing local employment opportunities through this ongoing partnership.

Attachments:
Press Release PDF

Disclaimer

Mears Group plc published this content on 01 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2022 13:52:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MEARS GROUP PLC
10:33aMEARS : maintains Institute of Customer Service ServiceMark achievement
PU
09:53aMEARS : awarded Tower Hamlet Homes five-year general build contract
PU
07/01MEARS : Cambridge charity benefits from cycle donations
PU
06/10Mears Group - Smartphone initiative for Rotherham's asylum seekers
AQ
06/09MEARS : Smartphone initiative for Rotherham's asylum seekers
PU
05/31MEARS : receives RoSPA Order of Distinction (20 consecutive Golds) Award for health and sa..
PU
05/26MEARS GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/25Mears Group named as one of 2022's Best Companies to Work
AQ
05/24MEARS : named as one of 2022's Best Companies to Work For
PU
05/17Mears Group plc Approves Final Dividend for the Year 2021
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MEARS GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 841 M 1 012 M 1 012 M
Net income 2022 20,7 M 24,9 M 24,9 M
Net cash 2022 60,4 M 72,7 M 72,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,0x
Yield 2022 4,74%
Capitalization 210 M 253 M 253 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,18x
EV / Sales 2023 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 5 400
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart MEARS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Mears Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEARS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 189,00 GBX
Average target price 265,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 40,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David John Miles Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Christopher Melville Smith Finance Director & Executive Director
Kieran Murphy Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Lucas Jordan Critchley Chief Operating Officer
Dame Julia Unwin Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEARS GROUP PLC0.27%253
FISERV, INC.-14.28%59 843
CINTAS CORPORATION-15.00%38 547
BLOCK, INC.-60.44%37 175
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-17.94%31 231
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC-40.47%18 751