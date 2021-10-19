Log in
    MER   GB0005630420

MEARS GROUP PLC

(MER)
Mears : 'Your Voice' Receives Silver at UK Customer Experience Awards 2021

10/19/2021
October 19, 2021
Mears is delighted to announce that our 'Your Voice' programme has been awarded Silver in the prestigious UK Customer Experience (CX) Awards.

The awards are one of the industry's highest esteemed CX events, celebrating and recognising organisations that deliver exceptional customer experiences.

Mears was recognised in the category 'Customers at the Heart of Everything' for its 'Your Voice' programme, a sector-leading approach to customer involvement that sets the highest standards of customer engagement, that goes beyond white paper recommendations and what anyone else in the sector is doing.

The three-tiered programme includes an independent tenant-led scrutiny board made up of ten Mears tenants and is chaired by former Chief Executive of the Chartered Institute for Housing, Terrie Alafat.

The programme helps us create an exceptional customer experience that ensures a robust, consistent, and forward-thinking approachusing customer feedback and insight.

Mears Group Director of Marketing Communications and Customer Success, Gary Jackson, said:

"We are delighted to be recognised at the CX awards for our innovative approach to customer engagement. Our Your Voice programme truly puts customers front and centre of everything we do; which is a vital part of any CX strategy.

"During the pandemic, businesses have been under so much pressure to react and fast, and we have found the input of our residents, directly into our service delivery invaluable.

"We are certain the impact of the Your Voice initiative will only grow further and significantly play a part in helping us achieve our objective to be the sector leader in customer service."

