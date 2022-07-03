Mears : maintains Institute of Customer Service ServiceMark achievement

Mears has once again been recognised for its customer service excellence by achieving ServiceMark - the National Customer Service Standard.

The Institute of Customer Service ServiceMark accreditation independently recognises an organisation's achievement in customer service, as well as its commitment to upholding those standards. It is awarded based on customer satisfaction feedback and an assessment of employee engagement within an organisation's customer service strategy.

All organisations undergoing ServiceMark accreditation must complete three stages: an internal assessment of engagement with customer service strategy across the business, customer feedback via The Institute's Business Benchmarking survey, and an independent assessment.

In the assessment report, Mears staff were praised for demonstrating care for their customers and their holistic approach to the entire customer journey.

Matthew Williams, Group Head of Customer Insight at Mears, said;

We're delighted to have once again received recognition for the company's dedication to service excellence. We aim to place people at the heart of everything we do and The Institute's ServiceMark is testament to that.

Jo Causon, CEO of The Institute of Customer Service, added:

By retaining ServiceMark accreditation, Mears has shown its ongoing commitment to continuously strengthening its service delivery. I am delighted they received the great scores and positive feedback needed to achieve reaccreditation.

‍

‍