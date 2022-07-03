Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Mears Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MER   GB0005630420

MEARS GROUP PLC

(MER)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-07-01 am EDT
189.00 GBX    0.00%
10:33aMEARS : maintains Institute of Customer Service ServiceMark achievement
PU
09:53aMEARS : awarded Tower Hamlet Homes five-year general build contract
PU
07/01MEARS : Cambridge charity benefits from cycle donations
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mears : maintains Institute of Customer Service ServiceMark achievement

07/03/2022 | 10:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Mears maintains Institute of Customer Service ServiceMark achievement
Published:
July 4, 2022
Share on:
Mears has once again been recognised for its customer service excellence by achieving ServiceMark - the National Customer Service Standard.

The Institute of Customer Service ServiceMark accreditation independently recognises an organisation's achievement in customer service, as well as its commitment to upholding those standards. It is awarded based on customer satisfaction feedback and an assessment of employee engagement within an organisation's customer service strategy.

All organisations undergoing ServiceMark accreditation must complete three stages: an internal assessment of engagement with customer service strategy across the business, customer feedback via The Institute's Business Benchmarking survey, and an independent assessment.

In the assessment report, Mears staff were praised for demonstrating care for their customers and their holistic approach to the entire customer journey.

Matthew Williams, Group Head of Customer Insight at Mears, said;

We're delighted to have once again received recognition for the company's dedication to service excellence. We aim to place people at the heart of everything we do and The Institute's ServiceMark is testament to that.

Jo Causon, CEO of The Institute of Customer Service, added:

By retaining ServiceMark accreditation, Mears has shown its ongoing commitment to continuously strengthening its service delivery. I am delighted they received the great scores and positive feedback needed to achieve reaccreditation.

Attachments:
Press Release PDF

Disclaimer

Mears Group plc published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2022 14:32:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MEARS GROUP PLC
10:33aMEARS : maintains Institute of Customer Service ServiceMark achievement
PU
09:53aMEARS : awarded Tower Hamlet Homes five-year general build contract
PU
07/01MEARS : Cambridge charity benefits from cycle donations
PU
06/10Mears Group - Smartphone initiative for Rotherham's asylum seekers
AQ
06/09MEARS : Smartphone initiative for Rotherham's asylum seekers
PU
05/31MEARS : receives RoSPA Order of Distinction (20 consecutive Golds) Award for health and sa..
PU
05/26MEARS GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/25Mears Group named as one of 2022's Best Companies to Work
AQ
05/24MEARS : named as one of 2022's Best Companies to Work For
PU
05/17Mears Group plc Approves Final Dividend for the Year 2021
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MEARS GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 841 M 1 012 M 1 012 M
Net income 2022 20,7 M 24,9 M 24,9 M
Net cash 2022 60,4 M 72,7 M 72,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,0x
Yield 2022 4,74%
Capitalization 210 M 253 M 253 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,18x
EV / Sales 2023 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 5 400
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart MEARS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Mears Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEARS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 189,00 GBX
Average target price 265,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 40,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David John Miles Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Christopher Melville Smith Finance Director & Executive Director
Kieran Murphy Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Lucas Jordan Critchley Chief Operating Officer
Dame Julia Unwin Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEARS GROUP PLC0.27%253
FISERV, INC.-14.28%59 843
CINTAS CORPORATION-15.00%38 547
BLOCK, INC.-60.44%37 175
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-17.94%31 231
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC-40.47%18 751