  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Mears Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MER   GB0005630420

MEARS GROUP PLC

(MER)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05/24 04:10:25 am EDT
195.00 GBX   -1.02%
05:09aMEARS : named as one of 2022's Best Companies to Work For
PU
05/17Mears Group plc Approves Final Dividend for the Year 2021
CI
04/26MEARS : Join ADASS for an Extra Care Roundtable Discussion
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mears : named as one of 2022's Best Companies to Work For

05/24/2022 | 05:09am EDT
Mears Group named as one of 2022's Best Companies to Work For
Published:
May 24, 2022
‍Mears Group, one of the UK's leading housing solutions providers to both the public and private sector., has been officially named as one of the UK's Best Companies to Work For in 2022.

The organisation which employs more than 5,500 staff, has been recognised as for its commitment to workplace excellence with a place on the coveted league table of the Best Big Companies to Work For in Q2 of 2022 - together with the accolade of coming first as Best Company in Northern Ireland.

The official League Table was unveiled during a live event broadcast from Media City in Salford, Manchester, on Friday 20th May.

'Best Companies Live' revealed which organisations had achieved an employee engagement score high enough to gain a place on the national, regional, and sector-based League Tables of the Best Companies to Work For in the UK.

Best Companies™, which has been helping organisations measure and improve employee engagement for over 20 years, powers the results of the League Tables using a unique and robust methodology.

A position on the League Tables is an accolade that demonstrates an organisation's commitment to its employees and demonstrates that workplace engagement is considered a vital part of its success.

Alan Long, Mears' Executive Director, said, "I'm delighted that Mears has once again been recognised as one of the Best Companies to work for in the UK.

In 2022, we rolled out our socially responsible strategy as part of a package of support to our employees to develop their careers and stay with Mears. I believe this accolade offers recognition of the fair workplace policies we have put in place and our commitment to creating a great place to work both now and in the future.

Best Companies CEO Jonathan Austin, said, "Congratulations to Mears Group. Earning a place on a League Table as one of the UK's Best Companies to Work For is an accolade like no other. It recognises your commitment to your employees and demonstrates that you see workplace engagement as a vital part of your organisation's success - well done indeed."

Attachments:

Disclaimer

Mears Group plc published this content on 24 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2022 09:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 841 M 1 058 M 1 058 M
Net income 2022 19,3 M 24,2 M 24,2 M
Net cash 2022 62,7 M 78,8 M 78,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,6x
Yield 2022 4,54%
Capitalization 219 M 275 M 275 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,19x
EV / Sales 2023 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 5 400
Free-Float 98,3%
Technical analysis trends MEARS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 197,00 GBX
Average target price 246,75 GBX
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David John Miles Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Christopher Melville Smith Finance Director & Executive Director
Kieran Murphy Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Dame Julia Unwin Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Jim Clarke Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEARS GROUP PLC4.51%275
ELIS-3.35%3 568
HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP, INC.-5.96%1 239
EIT ENVIRONMENTAL DEVELOPMENT GROUP CO.,LTD-30.41%886
GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.-17.26%811
REACT GROUP PLC-25.00%14