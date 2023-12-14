Mears Group PLC - Gloucester, England-based housing and social care provider - Names Lucas Critchley as new chief executive officer from January. Says this complete board transition beginning in May 2022, when incumbent CEO David Miles signalled his intention to retire. Miles will now formally step down at the end of December. Says Miles will "remain a key member of the senior management team and has committed to continue to provide support to the business over the medium term with particular focus on key client engagement, operational support and driving commercial performance".

Chair Jim Clarke says: "It is reassuring that the transition from David to Lucas has been seamless and proceeded exactly as planned. David's contribution to the development of Mears has been immense over many years and I am particularly pleased that he will continue to play an important role in the business going forward."

Current stock price: 301.00 pence, up 1.2%

12-month change: up 53%

