Mears : Annual Report and Accounts 2020

MPS Contract Extension with Wrexham CouncilWrexham
Appointed to be Exeter City Council's partner to deliver the new Integrated Asset Management contractExeter
Environmental Works win contract with Aster GroupSouth West
The third year of our contract within Aberdeenshire Council sees a significant increase in volume to the first two years due to great service. The change in profile will see our revenues double from the current year to circa £13 millionAberdeenshire
Mears Group PLC Annual Report and Accounts 2020
Introduction
What we do
Mears has a single minded focus on the housing market and delivering services to the residents of these homes. We operate within the affordable housing sector, which is an area that will see continued investment given the significant housing shortage and the rising number of people who are regarded as statutorily homeless.
Our services
Our core services are in the maintenance and management of homes. Increasingly we operate an intelligent approach to maintenance, using technology and experience to operate preventative maintenance programmes that reduce levels of emergency repairs. As regards management, we collect rent and ensure homes are managed and maintained to a decent standard, whilst often providing other welfare services to the tenants. Our particular focus is on providing sustainable alternatives to homelessness, helping reduce the rising problems created by the housing shortage in the UK.
Our customers
We work predominantly with Central Government and Local Government, in the delivery of housing services. These are typically through long term contracts. We equally consider that the residents of the homes that we manage and/or maintain, to be our customers, and we take pride in the high levels of customer satisfaction that we achieve.
Long-term drivers
The shortage of housing in the UK has made investment in housing both a political and an economic priority. More recently, the Social Housing White Paper and the Grenfell tragedy have put greater focus on tenant engagement and safety. Long-term UK carbon reduction targets will also mean that significant further investment in housing is needed, including the replacement of gas boilers.
As such, we anticipate rising investment in our markets and a greater attention to the quality of delivery.
Demographic change is also a key long-term driver, given the growing and ageing population of the UK. This will create opportunity for more specialist housing, where management and maintenance services can be effectively combined through a single partner.
Revenue £m
Maintenance-led contracts
2020
536.9
2019
660.7
Management-led contracts
2020
253.8
2019
181.3
Development
2020
15.1
2019
39.5
01
HighlightsContents
Financial highlights
Group revenue*
Net debt (inclusive of lease obligations)
£805.8m
£152.2m
(2019: £881.5m)
(2019: £256.2m)
Adjusted net cash
Adjusted loss before tax**
(exclusive of lease obligations)
£3.4m
£56.9m
(2019: profit £32.4m)
(2019: net debt £51.0m)
Reported loss before tax*
EBITDA to cash conversion***
£15.2m
185%
(2019: profit £20.3m)
(2019: 113%)
Order book
Accident frequency rate
£2.6bn
0.15
(2019: £2.5 bn)
(2019: 0.23)
On continuing activities
On continuing activities, stated before exceptional costs and amortisation of acquisition intangibles
Being EBITDA divided by cash inflow from operating activities of continuing operations
Strategic highlights
During a year which has seen unprecedented challenges, the Group made strong progress against all of its key strategic objectives as detailed below:
Completed the exit from standalone Domiciliary Care
Completed the disposal of its planning solutions business ('Terraquest'), generating an upfront cash inflow of £56.9m
Continued to make progress in managing the controlled closure of the Development activities, to unlock working capital absorbed in that area
Significant reduction in its indebtedness, reporting net cash at the year together with a reduction in the daily net debt
Strategic report 01 Highlights
2020 accreditations
Chairman's letter
Chief Executive Officer's review
Financial review
28 Providing homes and supporting communities
30 Meeting the extra care needs in Cornwall
Listening to our stakeholders
S172 Statement
Market drivers
Business model
Our strategy
Key performance indicators
Our approach to ESG
Why invest
Risk management
Principal risks and uncertainties
Business planning and financial viability
Corporate governance
Chairman's introduction
Board of Directors
Corporate governance framework
Key board activities in 2020
Promoting the success of the Company
Stakeholder engagement
Roles and responsibilities
Board composition
Report of the Nomination Committee
Report of the Audit Committee
Report of the Remuneration Committee
Annual report on remuneration
Report of the Directors
Statement of Directors' responsibilities
Financial statements
113 Independent auditor's report
Consolidated statement of profit or loss
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income
Consolidated balance sheet
Consolidated cash flow statement
Consolidated statement of changes in equity
Notes to the financial statements
- Group
Parent Company balance sheet
Parent Company statement of changes in equity
Notes to the financial statements
- Company
Shareholder information
Five-yearrecord (unaudited)
Shareholder and corporate information
Reconciliations between the statutory figures and the alternative performance measures are reconciled on pages 16 to 18 of the Finance Review. The Financial review also provides detailed analysis of the financial impact from the discontinued operations.