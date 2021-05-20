Mears : Annual Report and Accounts 2020

drives our activities. It is what makes Mears distinctive and is the starting point for all of our activities.

Our vision

To be the leading provider of housing services and solutions to the affordable housing market in the UK.

Our values

We value our customers and communities, putting their needs at the heart of everything we do.

We value teamwork,

supporting each other, sharing ideas and never excluding others.

We value personal responsibility, setting consistently high standards for our work and holding ourselves accountable for achieving them.

We value innovation, being inventive in our approach and empowering people to take reasonable action without fear

or discrimination.