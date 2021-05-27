Mears : Delivering Our Values During a Crisis - Mears Social and Diversity Impact Report 2020

As a business, Mears is committed to creating Social Value and making a positive difference to the lives of the people and communities we serve - a consistent feature since the business was formed 30 years ago.

Mears stands, proudly recognised, as one of the most socially responsible businesses working with the public sector.

This pandemic has been incredibly hard for all of us and the UK today is unimaginably different from the conditions which prevailed throughout 2019.

However, we firmly believe that this is precisely the moment to double down on our commitment to social value and diversity impact - when our communities need everyone to do their part.

So today, with the above in mind, we launch our latest Social & Diversity Impact Report, to remember and celebrate all the great work delivered by our colleagues over 2020.

Over 2020, we took active steps to move the conversation forward around Environment, Social and Governance impact and delivered over £12m in social value to our communities, exceeding our target of £2,500 per FTE, despite the difficulties COVID-19 created in carrying out many of our traditional support activities.

Our colleagues across the business have gone above and beyond the call of duty to deliver to food banks, volunteer at testing centres and continue to look at how we can deliver social value where it is most needed.

Last year, we positively impacted 32,611 lives and 4,380 of our colleagues volunteered a massive 6,647 hours.

Mears Executive Director, Alan Long, said:

'I am proud of the resilience shown by each and everyone in the business, not just to manage us through the crisis but also finding ways to give back to the most vulnerable in our communities, when they needed us the most.

'Year on year, we continue to raise our game in making a positive difference to the communities we work in.

Despite the challenges presented by 2020, there is an incredible opportunity for Mears to play a major role in levelling up our economy, creating a more resilient national skills base, and being the vanguards to achieve net-zero by 2050.

You can view the full Social Value Report here

