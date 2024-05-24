Mebuki Financial Group, Inc.

IR Presentation

Financial Results for FY2023 /

Initiatives for Enhancing Corporate Value

1. Financial Results for FY2023 / Forecast for FY2024

Highlights / Main Points of FY23 Financial Results

3-4

Ordinary Profit (Bank Total) / Profit from Customer Services

5-6

Loans Term-end Balance

7

Securities (Portfolio overall / Domestic bonds/ Foreign bonds/ Interest rate risks)

8-11

Forecast for FY2024

12-14

Impact of domestic interest rates rising

15

2. Initiatives for Enhancing Corporate Value

Initiatives for Enhancing Corporate Value

17-18

Development of Specific Measures

Core Business in Local Regions

19-23

Strengthening market investments / financing

24

Investments / Expenses

25-29

Capital Management

30

ESG (Environment)

31-32

ESG (Society)

33-34

ESG (Governance)

35

Reference Details of Financial Results for FY2023

37-45

Reference Basic Data of Ibaraki and Tochigi Prefectures

47-53

Data Breakdown of Banking subsidiaries

55-59

*Unless otherwise mentioned, figures are based on banking subsidiaries (non consolidated-basis). *The number used for the year is based on western calendar.

1

1. Financial Results for FY 2023 / Forecast for FY 2024

2

Highlights

Results for FY23

Results for FY23

YoY Change

Compared to forecast

Net income attributable to owners of

(Consolidated )

43.3bn

+11.1bn

+3.3bn

the parent

Profit from customer services*1

47.9bn

+3.5bn

-

Securities Income

24.8bn

- 12.5bn

-

Banks' total

Credit related costs

3.4bn

-5.6bn

-

-

Gains/losses on securities

11.2bn

+ 15.7bn

-

ROE (on shareholders equity basis)

(Consolidated )

4.5%

+1.1%pt

-

  • Net income attributable to owners of the parent increased by ¥11.1bn YoY to ¥43.3bn and exceeded forecast of ¥40.0bn by ¥3.3bn.
  • Securities income (interest margin) decreased significantly due to an increase in foreign currencies funding cost by the rise in US interest rates. However, profit from customer services, the core business, maintained an increasing trend and credit related costs and gains/losses on securities improved.

*1 Difference of interests between loans and depositsFees from CustomersExpenses-

Forecast for FY24

Forecast for FY24

YoY Change

Net income attributable to owners of

52.0bn

+8.6bn

the parent

(Consolidated )

ROE (on shareholders equity basis)

5.3%

+0.8%pt

Shareholder Returns

  • We will increase annual dividends per share to ¥14.0 (+¥2.0 from the previous year).
  • We decided to repurchase own shares up to10.0bn (maximum amount).
  • Total return ratio will be 46.0% (scheduled).
    (Total return amount of ¥23.9bn= Dividends payout of ¥13.9bn + Share repurchase of ¥10.0bn ).

3

Main Points of FY23 Financial Results

Mebuki FG (Consolidated)

Gross Business profit

Net interest income

(o/w Deference of interests betw een loans and deposits)

FY23

Results

155.4

140.8

(113.4)

(bn)

YoY

Compared to

Chg

forecast

+37.0 -

-8.0-

(+5.9) -

(bn)

FY23

YoY

Compared

Joyo + Ashikaga (Non-consolidated)

Results

chg

to forecast

Gross business profit

147.9

+35.0

-

Net interest income

142.3

-8.6

-

(o/w Gains/losses on cancellation of investment trusts)(1)

(5.2)

(-1.8)

-

Net interest income

137.0

-6.7

Net fees and commissions

45.4

+2.7

-

Net trading income

0.5

-1.3

-

Net other business income

-31.4

+43.7

-

Expenses

107.6

+0.5

-

Credit related cost

5.5

-5.2

-

Gains/losses related to stocks

18.6

-25.1

-

Ordinary profit

63.0

+16.4

+5.5

Extraordinary income/losses

-1.1

-0.5

-

Net income attributable to owners of

43.3

+11.1

+3.3

the parent

FY23

Results

YoY

Bank Total Net income (a)

40.5

-2.9

Group Companies Net income (b)

4.9

+0.1

Mebuki Lease

1.1

+0.2

Mebuki Securities

0.4

+0.0

Mebuki Credit Guarantee

2.5

-0.1

Mebuki Card

0.4

-0.0

Total of banking subsidiaries

0.3

+0.0

Consolidation Adjustment*1c

-2.1

+2.1

Net income attributable to owners of

43.3

+11.1

the parent （a）+（b）+（c）

(excl.Gains/losses on cancellation of investment trusts)

(o/w Deference of interests between loans and deposits(2))

(112.2)

(+5.7)

-

(o/w Securities Income)

(24.8)

(-12.5)

-

Net fees and commissions(3)

36.5

+1.0

-

Net other business income

-30.9

+42.5

-

(o/w gains/losses on bond transactions) (4)

(-39.2)

(+48.1)

-

(o/w gains/losses on futures and options) (5)

(3.9)

(-4.1)

-

(o/w other income related to customers) (6)

(4.3)

(-1.4)

-

Expenses(7)

105.2

+1.8

-

Net business income

42.7

+33.2

-

(before general allowance for loan losses)

Core net business income

81.9

-14.9

-

(excl. gains/losses on cancellation of investment trusts)

76.6

-13.0

-

Core net business income

72.7

-8.9

-

(excl. gains/losses on cancellation of investment trusts and futures

and options)

Net transfer to general allowance for loan losses (8)

-5.8

-5.2

-

Net business income

48.5

+38.4

-

Net non-recurrent gains/losses

9.9

-25.1

-

(o/w Disposal of non-performing loans (9))

(9.3)

(-0.3)

-

(o/w Gains/losses related to stocks, etc. (10))

(18.7)

(-26.3)

-

Ordinary profit

58.5

+13.3

+3.5

Extraordinary income/losses

-1.1

-12.5

Net income

40.5

-2.9

+2.0

Profit from customer services (2)+(3)+(6)-(7)

47.9

+3.5

Credit related cost (8)+(9)

3.4

-5.6

Gains/losses on securities (1)+(4)+(5)+(10)

-11.2

+15.7

4

Change of Ordinary Profit (Bank Total non-consolidated)

Although securities' income (interest margin) decreased significantly due to an increase in foreign currencies funding cost, etc., ordinary profit (bank total) increased significantly, driven by an increase of profit from customer services and an improvement of credit related costs and gains / losses on sales of securities.

Year -on-Year Changes of Ordinary Profit (Bank total) (bn)

Profit from Customer Services*1

YoY ¥3.5bn

Deference of

Gains

interests

Fee from

/losses on

between loans

Expenses

securities*2

customers

and deposits

-

Security

+15.7

+5.7

-0.3

+1.8

margins

Ordinary

-12.5

profit

Net non-

Credit related

recurrent

gains

costs -

/losses

-5.6

+0.8

¥45.2bn

(Breakdown

Fee from corporate customer +0.4

(including derivatives CVA)

Customer assets related

-0.2

Remittance fee etc.

+0.5

Dividends related to mortgage group credit insurance, etc. -0.9

Breakdown

Yen denominated loans +3.2 Foreign currency

denominated loans +4.0 Yen denominated

deposits(-)-0.0 Foreign currency denominated deposits(-) +1.6

Breakdown

Gains/losses on

bond transactions 48.1

related to stocks

-26.3

investment trusts

-1.8

futures and options

-4.1

Breakdown

Interest and dividend on securities

(Yen denominated)

-3.1

(Foreign currency denominated)

+10.4

Market Procurement Cost

Yen denominated-

-0.1

Foreign currency denominated ）（-

+18.6

Special Funds-Supplying Operations by Bank of Japan -1.2

Increase Decrease

Ordinary

profit YoY

¥58.5bn +13.3bn

FY2022

*1

Difference of interests between loans and depositsFees from CustomersExpenses-

FY2023

5

*2

Gains/losses on "Bond transactions +Related to stocks + Cancellation of investment trusts + Futures and options

Growth of Profit from Customer Services

Profit from customer services maintained an increasing trend after bottoming out in FY 2019.

Regarding securities' income (interest margin), the maintenance of our portfolio, mainly in bonds, is expected to be completed soon, and we will increase the balance and expect a reversal in securities' income for FY2024.

Changes of Profit from customer services, Core net business income and Securities' income

(bn)

Annual

63.0

Core net business

income(*2)

36.5

Securities' income(*3)

Profit from Customer

26.5

Services*(1)

84.7

81.6

71.0

69.5

72.7

68.1

65.5

51.4

47.9

42.6

40.8

40.6

44.3

39.3

33.2

37.3

28.7

28.3

24.6

28.9

24.8

+¥3.5bn (YoY)

o/w Interest on loans +¥5.7bn

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

Business

System

Integration

Integration

FY20

FY21

FY22

FY23

*1

Difference of interests between loans and depositsFees from CustomersExpenses-

*2

Excluding gains/losses on cancellation of investment trusts and futures and options

6

*3

Excluding gains/losses on cancellation of investment trusts

(¥bn)

Loans Term-end Balance

Amount of loans increased by 523.3bn YoY.

The growth rate of loans was +4.4% and remained at the 4% level.

Interests between domestic loans and deposits in FY23 turned to an increase for the first time since our business integration.

Term-end Balance (Joyo+Ashikaga) (bn)

Not including borrow ing from special account of MoF

Year on Year Changes

(bn)

（＋4.4%

（＋4.5%

（＋523.3

（＋0.2%

（＋511.3

（＋30.6

12,343.4

11,820.1

10,852.3

10,957.5

11,278.1

11,308.8

5,369.6

5,347.4

5,694.8

6,099.4

5,139,1

5,181.3

Corporate

Individual

FYE21

FYE22

FYE23

Total

+30.6

+511.3

+523.3

+0.2%

+4.5%

+4.4%

Corporate

-22.2

+347.4

+404.5

-0.4%

+6.4%

+7.1%

Individual

+120.5

+91.3

+77.5

+2.4%

+1.8%

+1.5%

Public

-67.7

+72.5

+41.1

-6.8%

+7.9%

+4.1%

Reference) YoY changes of interests of domestic loans since the business integration

4,674.8

4,795.9

4,924.8

5,045.4

5,136.7

5,214.3

1,038.2

980.2

983.7

915.9

988.5

1,029.6

FYE18

FYE19

FYE20

FYE21

FYE22

FYE23

(Reference) Loans to 'borrowing from special account of MoF

(FYE18)

(FYE19)

(FYE20)

(FYE21)

(FYE22)

(FYE23)

¥ 399.4bn

¥ 519.8bn

¥ 521.5bn

¥ 586.7bn

¥ 768.4bn

¥ 466.2bn

Average balamce factor

Yield factor

YoY

+5.1

Average

Public

+3.2

+3.2

balance

+2.1

+1.5

+1.8

+1.0

+1.6

+¥ 563.5bn

-1.3

-0.7

-1.6

-1.8

-1.6

-1.8

Yield

-2.3

-2.3

- 1.6bp

-3.2

-3.7

-3.8

-4.7

-4.9

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

FY21

FY22

FY23

7

Securities (1) Portfolio Overall

Taking into consideration domestic and foreign monetary policy and stock markets' conditions, we have continued to restructure our portfolio. We have sold yen and foreign currency denominated fixed bonds, domestic stocks and other securities, resulting in -11.2bn loss on securities (improved by 15.7bn YoY).

Balance(Carrying amount) (Mebuki FG)

(¥bn)

Unrealized valuation gains/losses on available for sales securities

(¥bn)

(Mebuki FG)

4,682.3

210.7

4,333.2

Investment trusts,

33.1

128.9

108.6

Investment

4,076.1

4,133.5

715.5

3,662.3

etc.

99.1

32.9

4.6

trusts, etc.

597.2

24.9

658.9

254.1

654.8

Stocks

Stocks

265.8

622.2

139.4

226.0

967.3

278.7

959.5

86.9

131.5

151.9

831.6

211.3

836.0

101.7

Foreign bonds

Foreign bonds

622.8

24.3

35.6

9.2

Domestic bonds

2.4

(21.3)

(34.4)

(33.3)

Domestic bonds

(21.3)

2,359.4

2,510.6

2,745.1

2,205.9

2,363.8

(14.2)

(13.9)

(14.6)

(28.4)

*1 Unrealized valuation

FYE19

FYE20

FYE21

FYE22

FYE23

gains/losses on interest rate

swap to hedge fluctuations in

FYE19

FYE20

FYE21

FYE22

FYE23

ReferenceDeferred gains(losses) on hedges*1

the fair value of domestic

bonds

-¥0.8bn

¥1.5bn

¥3.3bn

¥3.5bn

¥1.8bn

Strategic Shareholdings*2

(¥bn)

Gains and losses on securities*3 (bank total)

(¥bn)

Reduction target

*3 Gains/losses on

Reduction of ¥30.0bn in 5 years from

"cancellation of investment trusts

23.1%

22.9%

the end of Mar.2023

+ bond transactions

20.0%

8.0

+ related to stocks

Compared to FYE22

+ futures and options"

Gains/losses on futures and

16.6%

16.6%

＋￥13.7bn

3.9

6.8

7.1

options

229.1

(breakdown)

0.5

5.2

204.0

Reduction - 21.8bn

Gains/losses on cancellation of

191.9

Change in market

investment trusts

150.9

164.6

value

¥35.5bn

7.3

10.0

1.7

45,0

18.7

Gains/losses related to stocks

113.0

0.4

3.5

98.8

Ratio to net

Gains/losses on bond

79.1

(2.0)

(6.2)

(7.1)

64.9

assets

(39.2)

57.5

transactions

(0.1)

(0.4)

Fair value

(87.3)

Gains/losses on

Book value

bond transactions

FYE19

FYE20

FYE21

FYE22

FYE23

Breakdown

Domestic bonds

Number of Issues (companies)

Gains/losses

FY19

FY20

FY21

FY22

FY23

-¥32.1bn

321

299

266

253

234

on securities

Foreign currency

Total

¥6.1bn

¥10.4bn

-¥2.3bn

-¥27.0bn

-¥11.2bn

bonds

-¥7.0bn

8

*2

Figures are strategic shareholdings (including listed or non- listed stocks) held by Joyo Bank,

which owns more

than two-thirds stocks owned by Mebuki FG and subsidiaries.

Securities (2) Domestic Bonds

Taking into account the possibility of changes in monetary policy, we restarted to purchase domestic bonds in stages, while keeping the risk amount (BPV) and duration to a certain level. New investments during a period of rising interest rates helped increase the yield .

Overview of Domestic Bonds

*1

(Bank Total)

(bn)

*1 Including bear funds and hedged swaps, etc.

FY23

1H23

2H23

FYE23

Change

FYE21

FYE22

(Apr.-Sep.)

(Oct.-Mar.)

cumulative

②－①

Purchase

+approx. 180.0

+approx.680.0

+approx.860.0

Balance

2,412.4

+161.9

Balance

2,779.2

2,250.4

Sale

-approx.190.0

-approx.240.0

-approx.430.0

Valuation

Valuation

-26.6

-7.1

-3.9

-19.4

gains/losses

gains/losses

Redemption

-approx.105.0

-approx.160.0

-approx.265.0

Yield

0.43

0.42

Yield

0.45

+0.02p

Total

-approx.115.0

+approx.280.0

+approx.165.0

10bpv

-17.6

-11.4

10bpv

-9.5

+1.9

Gains/losses

Duration

7.4 years

5.3 years

on securities

-14.8

-17.2

-32.1

Duration

3.9 years

-1.3 years

(incl. cancellation of

investment trust)

Status of Domestic Bond's Ladder*2 (Bank Total) (bn)

600.0

400.0

200.0

*2 Excluding asset swaps and private bonds

FYE21

FYE22

FYE23

0.0

1 year

2 years

3 years

4 years

5 years

6 years

7 years

8 years

9 years

10 years 10-15years16-20years

Investment

stance

  • Keeping the risk amount (BPV) and duration to a certain level and capturing the opportunity of yield increase by the changes in monetary policy, we will proceed to rebalance our portfolio.

9

