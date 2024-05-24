Mebuki Financial Group, Inc.
IR Presentation
～Financial Results for FY2023 /
Initiatives for Enhancing Corporate Value～
1. Financial Results for FY2023 / Forecast for FY2024
Highlights / Main Points of FY23 Financial Results
3-4
Ordinary Profit (Bank Total) / Profit from Customer Services
5-6
Loans Term-end Balance
7
Securities (Portfolio overall / Domestic bonds/ Foreign bonds/ Interest rate risks)
8-11
Forecast for FY2024
12-14
Impact of domestic interest rates rising
15
2. Initiatives for Enhancing Corporate Value
Initiatives for Enhancing Corporate Value
17-18
Development of Specific Measures
Core Business in Local Regions
19-23
Strengthening market investments / financing
24
Investments / Expenses
25-29
Capital Management
30
ESG (Environment)
31-32
ESG (Society)
33-34
ESG (Governance)
35
【Reference】 Details of Financial Results for FY2023
37-45
【Reference】 Basic Data of Ibaraki and Tochigi Prefectures
47-53
【Data】 Breakdown of Banking subsidiaries
55-59
*Unless otherwise mentioned, figures are based on banking subsidiaries (non consolidated-basis). *The number used for the year is based on western calendar.
1
1. Financial Results for FY 2023 / Forecast for FY 2024
2
Highlights
Results for FY23
Results for FY23
YoY Change
Compared to forecast
Net income attributable to owners of
(Consolidated )
43.3bn
+11.1bn
+3.3bn
the parent
Profit from customer services*1
47.9bn
+3.5bn
-
Securities Income
24.8bn
- 12.5bn
-
（Banks' total）
Credit related costs
3.4bn
-5.6bn
-
-
Gains/losses on securities
11.2bn
+ 15.7bn
-
ROE (on shareholders equity basis)
(Consolidated )
4.5%
+1.1%pt
-
- Net income attributable to owners of the parent increased by ¥11.1bn YoY to ¥43.3bn and exceeded forecast of ¥40.0bn by ¥3.3bn.
- Securities income (interest margin) decreased significantly due to an increase in foreign currencies funding cost by the rise in US interest rates. However, profit from customer services, the core business, maintained an increasing trend and credit related costs and gains/losses on securities improved.
*1 Difference of interests between loans and deposits＋Fees from Customers＋Expenses（-）
Forecast for FY24
Forecast for FY24
YoY Change
Net income attributable to owners of
52.0bn
+8.6bn
the parent
(Consolidated )
ROE (on shareholders equity basis)
5.3%
+0.8%pt
Shareholder Returns
- We will increase annual dividends per share to ¥14.0 (+¥2.0 from the previous year).
- We decided to repurchase own shares up to ￥10.0bn (maximum amount).
- Total return ratio will be 46.0% (scheduled).
(Total return amount of ¥23.9bn= Dividends payout of ¥13.9bn + Share repurchase of ¥10.0bn ).
3
Main Points of FY23 Financial Results
【Mebuki FG (Consolidated)】
Gross Business profit
Net interest income
(o/w Deference of interests betw een loans and deposits)
FY23
Results
155.4
140.8
(113.4)
(bn)
YoY
Compared to
Chg
forecast
+37.0 -
-8.0-
(+5.9) -
(bn)
FY23
YoY
Compared
【Joyo + Ashikaga (Non-consolidated)】
Results
chg
to forecast
Gross business profit
147.9
+35.0
-
Net interest income
142.3
-8.6
-
(o/w Gains/losses on cancellation of investment trusts)(1)
(5.2)
(-1.8)
-
Net interest income
137.0
-6.7
Net fees and commissions
45.4
+2.7
-
Net trading income
0.5
-1.3
-
Net other business income
-31.4
+43.7
-
Expenses
107.6
+0.5
-
Credit related cost
5.5
-5.2
-
Gains/losses related to stocks
18.6
-25.1
-
Ordinary profit
63.0
+16.4
+5.5
Extraordinary income/losses
-1.1
-0.5
-
Net income attributable to owners of
43.3
+11.1
+3.3
the parent
FY23
Results
YoY
Bank Total Net income (a)
40.5
-2.9
Group Companies Net income (b)
4.9
+0.1
Mebuki Lease
1.1
+0.2
Mebuki Securities
0.4
+0.0
Mebuki Credit Guarantee
2.5
-0.1
Mebuki Card
0.4
-0.0
Total of banking subsidiaries
0.3
+0.0
Consolidation Adjustment*1 （c）
-2.1
+2.1
Net income attributable to owners of
43.3
+11.1
the parent （a）+（b）+（c）
(excl.Gains/losses on cancellation of investment trusts)
(o/w Deference of interests between loans and deposits(2))
(112.2)
(+5.7)
-
(o/w Securities Income)
(24.8)
(-12.5)
-
Net fees and commissions(3)
36.5
+1.0
-
Net other business income
-30.9
+42.5
-
(o/w gains/losses on bond transactions) (4)
(-39.2)
(+48.1)
-
(o/w gains/losses on futures and options) (5)
(3.9)
(-4.1)
-
(o/w other income related to customers) (6)
(4.3)
(-1.4)
-
Expenses(7)
105.2
+1.8
-
Net business income
42.7
+33.2
-
(before general allowance for loan losses)
Core net business income
81.9
-14.9
-
(excl. gains/losses on cancellation of investment trusts)
76.6
-13.0
-
Core net business income
72.7
-8.9
-
(excl. gains/losses on cancellation of investment trusts and futures
and options)
Net transfer to general allowance for loan losses (8)
-5.8
-5.2
-
Net business income
48.5
+38.4
-
Net non-recurrent gains/losses
9.9
-25.1
-
(o/w Disposal of non-performing loans (9))
(9.3)
(-0.3)
-
(o/w Gains/losses related to stocks, etc. (10))
(18.7)
(-26.3)
-
Ordinary profit
58.5
+13.3
+3.5
Extraordinary income/losses
-1.1
-12.5
Net income
40.5
-2.9
+2.0
Profit from customer services (2)+(3)+(6)-(7)
47.9
+3.5
Credit related cost (8)+(9)
3.4
-5.6
Gains/losses on securities (1)+(4)+(5)+(10)
-11.2
+15.7
4
Change of Ordinary Profit (Bank Total non-consolidated)
Although securities' income (interest margin) decreased significantly due to an increase in foreign currencies funding cost, etc., ordinary profit (bank total) increased significantly, driven by an increase of profit from customer services and an improvement of credit related costs and gains / losses on sales of securities.
Year -on-Year Changes of Ordinary Profit (Bank total) (bn)
Profit from Customer Services*1
YoY ¥3.5bn
Deference of
Gains
interests
Fee from
/losses on
between loans
Expenses
securities*2
customers
and deposits
（-）
Security
+15.7
+5.7
-0.3
+1.8
margins
Ordinary
-12.5
profit
Net non-
Credit related
recurrent
gains
costs （-）
/losses
-5.6
+0.8
¥45.2bn
(Breakdown）
Fee from corporate customer +0.4
(including derivatives CVA)
Customer assets related
-0.2
Remittance fee etc.
+0.5
Dividends related to mortgage group credit insurance, etc. -0.9
（Breakdown）
Yen denominated loans +3.2 Foreign currency
denominated loans +4.0 Yen denominated
deposits(-)-0.0 Foreign currency denominated deposits(-) +1.6
（Breakdown）
Gains/losses on
bond transactions ＋48.1
related to stocks
-26.3
investment trusts
-1.8
futures and options
-4.1
（Breakdown）
Interest and dividend on securities
(Yen denominated)
-3.1
(Foreign currency denominated)
+10.4
Market Procurement Cost
（Yen denominated） （-）
-0.1
（Foreign currency denominated ）（-）
+18.6
Special Funds-Supplying Operations by Bank of Japan -1.2
Increase Decrease
Ordinary
profit YoY
¥58.5bn +13.3bn
FY2022
*1
Difference of interests between loans and deposits＋Fees from Customers＋Expenses（-）
FY2023
5
*2
Gains/losses on "Bond transactions +Related to stocks + Cancellation of investment trusts + Futures and options
Growth of Profit from Customer Services
Profit from customer services maintained an increasing trend after bottoming out in FY 2019.
Regarding securities' income (interest margin), the maintenance of our portfolio, mainly in bonds, is expected to be completed soon, and we will increase the balance and expect a reversal in securities' income for FY2024.
Changes of Profit from customer services, Core net business income and Securities' income
(bn)
Annual
63.0
Core net business
income(*2)
36.5
Securities' income(*3)
Profit from Customer
26.5
Services*(1)
84.7
81.6
71.0
69.5
72.7
68.1
65.5
51.4
47.9
42.6
40.8
40.6
44.3
39.3
33.2
37.3
28.7
28.3
24.6
28.9
24.8
+¥3.5bn (YoY)
o/w Interest on loans +¥5.7bn
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
Business
System
Integration
Integration
FY20
FY21
FY22
FY23
*1
Difference of interests between loans and deposits＋Fees from Customers＋Expenses（-）
*2
Excluding gains/losses on cancellation of investment trusts and futures and options
6
*3
Excluding gains/losses on cancellation of investment trusts
Loans Term-end Balance
Amount of loans increased by 523.3bn YoY.
The growth rate of loans was +4.4% and remained at the 4% level.
Interests between domestic loans and deposits in FY23 turned to an increase for the first time since our business integration.
Term-end Balance (Joyo+Ashikaga) (bn)
＊Not including borrow ing from special account of MoF
Year on Year Changes
(bn)
（＋4.4%）
（＋4.5%）
（＋523.3）
（＋0.2%）
（＋511.3）
（＋30.6）
12,343.4
11,820.1
10,852.3
10,957.5
11,278.1
11,308.8
5,369.6
5,347.4
5,694.8
6,099.4
5,139,1
5,181.3
Corporate
Individual
FYE21
FYE22
FYE23
Total
+30.6
+511.3
+523.3
+0.2%
+4.5%
+4.4%
Corporate
-22.2
+347.4
+404.5
-0.4%
+6.4%
+7.1%
Individual
+120.5
+91.3
+77.5
+2.4%
+1.8%
+1.5%
Public
-67.7
+72.5
+41.1
-6.8%
+7.9%
+4.1%
（Reference) YoY changes of interests of domestic loans since the business integration
4,674.8
4,795.9
4,924.8
5,045.4
5,136.7
5,214.3
1,038.2
980.2
983.7
915.9
988.5
1,029.6
FYE18
FYE19
FYE20
FYE21
FYE22
FYE23
(Reference) Loans to 'borrowing from special account of MoF
(FYE18)
(FYE19)
(FYE20)
(FYE21)
(FYE22)
(FYE23)
¥ 399.4bn
¥ 519.8bn
¥ 521.5bn
¥ 586.7bn
¥ 768.4bn
¥ 466.2bn
Average balamce factor
Yield factor
YoY
+5.1
Average
Public
+3.2
+3.2
balance
+2.1
+1.5
+1.8
+1.0
+1.6
+¥ 563.5bn
-1.3
-0.7
-1.6
-1.8
-1.6
-1.8
Yield
-2.3
-2.3
- 1.6bp
-3.2
-3.7
-3.8
-4.7
-4.9
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY20
FY21
FY22
FY23
7
Securities (1) Portfolio Overall
Taking into consideration domestic and foreign monetary policy and stock markets' conditions, we have continued to restructure our portfolio. We have sold yen and foreign currency denominated fixed bonds, domestic stocks and other securities, resulting in -11.2bn loss on securities (improved by 15.7bn YoY).
Balance(Carrying amount) (Mebuki FG)
(¥bn)
Unrealized valuation gains/losses on available for sales securities
(¥bn)
(Mebuki FG)
4,682.3
210.7
4,333.2
Investment trusts,
33.1
128.9
108.6
Investment
4,076.1
4,133.5
715.5
3,662.3
etc.
99.1
32.9
4.6
trusts, etc.
597.2
24.9
658.9
254.1
654.8
Stocks
Stocks
265.8
622.2
139.4
226.0
967.3
278.7
959.5
86.9
131.5
151.9
831.6
211.3
836.0
101.7
Foreign bonds
Foreign bonds
622.8
24.3
35.6
9.2
Domestic bonds
2.4
(21.3)
(34.4)
(33.3)
Domestic bonds
(21.3)
2,359.4
2,510.6
2,745.1
2,205.9
2,363.8
(14.2)
(13.9)
(14.6)
(28.4)
*1 Unrealized valuation
FYE19
FYE20
FYE21
FYE22
FYE23
gains/losses on interest rate
swap to hedge fluctuations in
FYE19
FYE20
FYE21
FYE22
FYE23
（Reference）Deferred gains(losses) on hedges*1
the fair value of domestic
bonds
-¥0.8bn
¥1.5bn
¥3.3bn
¥3.5bn
¥1.8bn
Strategic Shareholdings*2
(¥bn)
Gains and losses on securities*3 (bank total)
(¥bn)
Reduction target
*3 Gains/losses on
Reduction of ¥30.0bn in 5 years from
"cancellation of investment trusts
23.1%
22.9%
the end of Mar.2023
+ bond transactions
20.0%
8.0
+ related to stocks
Compared to FYE22
+ futures and options"
Gains/losses on futures and
16.6%
16.6%
＋￥13.7bn
3.9
6.8
7.1
options
229.1
(breakdown)
0.5
5.2
204.0
Reduction - ￥21.8bn
Gains/losses on cancellation of
191.9
Change in market
investment trusts
150.9
164.6
value
＋¥35.5bn
7.3
10.0
1.7
45,0
18.7
Gains/losses related to stocks
113.0
0.4
3.5
98.8
Ratio to net
Gains/losses on bond
79.1
(2.0)
(6.2)
(7.1)
64.9
assets
(39.2)
57.5
transactions
(0.1)
(0.4)
Fair value
(87.3)
●Gains/losses on
Book value
bond transactions
FYE19
FYE20
FYE21
FYE22
FYE23
（Breakdown）
Domestic bonds
Number of Issues (companies)
Gains/losses
FY19
FY20
FY21
FY22
FY23
-¥32.1bn
321
299
266
253
234
on securities
Foreign currency
Total
¥6.1bn
¥10.4bn
-¥2.3bn
-¥27.0bn
-¥11.2bn
bonds
-¥7.0bn
8
*2
Figures are strategic shareholdings (including listed or non- listed stocks) held by Joyo Bank,
which owns more
than two-thirds stocks owned by Mebuki FG and subsidiaries.
Securities (2) Domestic Bonds
Taking into account the possibility of changes in monetary policy, we restarted to purchase domestic bonds in stages, while keeping the risk amount (BPV) and duration to a certain level. New investments during a period of rising interest rates helped increase the yield .
Overview of Domestic Bonds
*1
(Bank Total)
(bn)
*1 Including bear funds and hedged swaps, etc.
FY23
1H23
2H23
FYE23
Change
FYE21
FYE22
(Apr.-Sep.)
(Oct.-Mar.)
cumulative
②
②－①
①
Purchase
+approx. 180.0
+approx.680.0
+approx.860.0
Balance
2,412.4
+161.9
Balance
2,779.2
2,250.4
Sale
-approx.190.0
-approx.240.0
-approx.430.0
Valuation
Valuation
-26.6
-7.1
-3.9
-19.4
gains/losses
gains/losses
Redemption
-approx.105.0
-approx.160.0
-approx.265.0
Yield
0.43％
0.42％
Yield
0.45％
+0.02％p
Total
-approx.115.0
+approx.280.0
+approx.165.0
10bpv
-17.6
-11.4
10bpv
-9.5
+1.9
Gains/losses
Duration
7.4 years
5.3 years
on securities
-14.8
-17.2
-32.1
Duration
3.9 years
-1.3 years
(incl. cancellation of
investment trust)
Status of Domestic Bond's Ladder*2 (Bank Total) (￥bn)
600.0
400.0
200.0
*2 Excluding asset swaps and private bonds
FYE21
FYE22
FYE23
0.0
1 year
2 years
3 years
4 years
5 years
6 years
7 years
8 years
9 years
10 years 10-15years16-20years
Investment
stance
- Keeping the risk amount (BPV) and duration to a certain level and capturing the opportunity of yield increase by the changes in monetary policy, we will proceed to rebalance our portfolio.
9
