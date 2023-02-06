Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Mebuki Financial Group,Inc.
  News
  Summary
    7167   JP3117700009

MEBUKI FINANCIAL GROUP,INC.

(7167)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-02-06 am EST
330.00 JPY   -0.30%
01:20aMebuki Financial : Financial Results for the Third Quarter of FY2022
PU
02/01Mebuki Financial : Notice regarding Status of Acquisition of Own Shares
PU
01/09Mebuki Financial : Notice of Website Maintenance
PU
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mebuki Financial : Financial Results for the Third Quarter of FY2022

02/06/2023 | 01:20am EST
Financial Results

for the Third Quarter of FY2022

February 6, 2023

Financial Results for 3Q22

Highlights

2

3Q22 Financial Results / Change of Ordinary profit

34

Loans (Balance/ Individual and Corporate) / Average Yield of Loans / Net Interest Income

57

Deposits

8

Customer Assets under Custody / Fees from Corporate Customers

910

Securities / Strategic Shareholdings

1112

Expenses / OHR

13

Credit Related Costs

14

Status of Non-performing Loans and Delinquent Loans

15

Shareholder Returns / Capital Adequacy Ratio

16

Forecast for FY2022

1718

Reference Financial Data for 3Q22

2024

*Unless otherwise mentioned, figures are on non-consolidated basis

1

Highlights

Results for 3Q22

Results for 3Q22

YoY Change

Progress

Core net business income（*1）

64.4bn

+1.0bn

-

Banks' total

Gains/losses on securities (*2

-14.7bn

-15.0bn

-

Consolidated net income (*3）

31.8bn

-6.6bn

70.6

  • Core net business income (banks' total) (*1), indicating the profitability in core business, maintained an increasing trend and increased by ¥1.0 bn YoY, driven by the increase of fees and commissions from customers and cost reduction.
  • On the other hand, consolidated net income decreased by ¥6.6bn YoY to ¥31.8bn, due to

gains/losses on securities of - ¥14.7bn by sales of foreign and domestic bonds to improve periodic profit in the next fiscal year and onwards, in response to a surge in domestic and foreign currency interest rates.

(*1) Excluding gains /losses on cancellation of investment trusts, forward and option

(*2) Including gains /losses on cancellation of investment trusts , forward and option

(*3) Attributable to owners of the parent

Forecast for FY22 (announced on May 13, 2022)

Forecast for FY22

YoY

Consolidated net income (*4）

45.0bn

+2.0bn

(*4) Attributable to owners of the parent

2

Main Points of 3Q22 Financial Results

(bn)

Mebuki FG (Consolidated)

3Q22

YoY

Joyo + Ashikaga (Non-consolidated)

(bn)

Results

Progress

chg

Gross business profit

97.5

-43.6

-

3Q22

YoY

Progress

Results

Net interest income

116.7

-0.5

-

Chg

(o/w Gains/losses on cancellation of investment trusts)(1)

(-5.8)

(+5.1)

-

Gross Business profit

102.1

-44.9

-

Net interest income

Net interest income

114.9

-0.4

-

110.9

-5.7

(excl.Gains/losses on cancellation of investment

(o/w Deference of interests betw een

(-80.1)

(+0.6)

-

(o/w Deference of interests betw een loans and deposits)

(-79.3)

(0.6)

-

loans and deposits)

Net fees and commissions

31.5

+0.9

-

(o/w Securities Income)

(-31.5)

(-6.3)

-

Net trading income

1.6

-1.8

-

Net fees and commissions

26.2

+0.5

-

Net other business income

-46.0

-43.7

-

Net other business income

-45.4

-43.6

-

Expenses

80.5

-2.5

-

(o/w gains/losses on bond transactions) (2)

(-58.5)

(-54.9)

-

Credit related cost

6.0

（＊１）-5.4

-

(o/w gains/losses on futures and options) (3)

(8.1)

+8.3

-

Gains/losses related to stocks

28.5

+25.0

-

(o/w other income related to customers) (*3)

(4.9)

+2.8

Ordinary profit

45.6

-12.4

70.2%

Expenses

77.5

-3.3

-

Extraordinary income/losses

-0.2

+3.3

-

Net business income

19.9

-40.3

-

Net income（*1）

31.8

-6.6

70.6%

(before general allowance for loan losses)

Core net business income

78.5

+14.5

-

Breakdown of Net income

(excl. gains/losses on cancellation of investment trusts)

72.6

+9.4

-

Bank Total Net income

31.4

-4.3

(excl. *4)

64.4

+1.0

-

Group Companies Net income

3.6

-1.2

Net transfer to general allowance for loan losses (a)

-1.0

-1.7

-

Mebuki Lease

0.7

+0.1

Net business income

21.0

-38.6

-

Mebuki Securities

0.3

-1.0

Net non-recurrent gains/losses

23.7

+29.2

-

Mebuki Credit Guarantee

0.9

-0.3

(o/w Disposal of non-performing loans (b))

(5.7)

-4.1

-

Mebuki Card

0.3

+0.1

(o/w Gains/losses related to stocks, etc. (4))

(29.7)

+26.3

-

Total of banking subsidiaries

1.2

-0.1

Ordinary profit

44.7

-9.3

71.5%

Consolidation Adjustment(*2)

-3.3

-1.0

Extraordinary income/losses

-0.1

+3.4

FG Consolidated net income*1

31.8

-6.6

Net income

31.4

-4.3

73.1%

(*1) Attributable to ow ners of the parent

Credit related cost (a)+(b)

4.7

-5.8

(*2) Adjustments related to securities, etc.

Gains/losses on securities (1)+(2)+(3)+(4)

-14.7

-15.0

*3 Income related to derivatives for customers and foreign exchange

3

*4Excl. gains/losses on cancellation of investment trusts, futures and options

Change of Ordinary Profit (Bank Total non-consolidated)

Core net business income(*1), indicating the profitability in core business, maintained an increasing trend driven by the increase of fees and commissions from customers and cost reduction, but ordinary profit decreased by 9.3 bn YoY due to losses on sales of securities.

Year -on-Year Changes of Ordinary Profit (Bank total) (bn)

Change of Core Net Business Income

(bank total)

(bn)

Deference of interests

between

Ordinary loans and

profit deposits

¥54.0bn +0.6

Credit

related

Gains

Net fees and commissions

+0.5

costs

/losses on

Net other business income

-

securities(*2)

excluding futures and options +2.8

-5.8

-15.0

Increase Decrease

Security

Expenses

-

margins

Fee from

Derivative

-3.3

-6.3

customers

CVA

YoY

+4.3

-0.9

Net

-¥9.3bn

non-

recurrent

gains

Ordinary

/losses

profit

-1.2

¥44.7bn

Cancellation of investment trusts

+5.1

Gains/losses on bond transactions

-54.9

Gains/losses on Futures and options +8.3

Gains/losses on Related to stocks

+26.3

Core net business income(*1) Fees from customers(*3)

Net interest income (excl. gains/losses on cancellation of investment trusts)

Expenses

63.4

64.4

53.4

51.7

49.2

26.2

25.5

24.0

27.7

31.1

112.7

109.8

110.2

116.6

110.9

Core net business income

Credit related costs

excluding gains/losses on cancellation of investment trusts*1

Gains/losses on securities(*2)

+ ¥1.0bn YoY

10.4bnYoY

(85.5)

(86.1)

'FY18

'FY19

3Q21 (*1)

Excluding Gains/losses on cancellation of investment trusts , futures and options

1-3Q

1-3Q

(*2)

Gains/losses on "cancellation of investment trusts +bond transactions + related to stocks + futures and options"

(*3)

Net fees and commissions +Net other business income (Income related to derivatives for customers and

foreign exchange)

(82.5) (80.9) (77.5)

'FY20

'FY21

'FY22

1-3Q

1-3Q

1-3Q

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mebuki Financial Group Inc. published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2023 06:19:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
