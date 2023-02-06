Mebuki Financial : Financial Results for the Third Quarter of FY2022

Highlights

Results for 3Q22

Results for 3Q22 YoY Change Progress Core net business income（*1） 64.4bn +1.0bn - （Banks' total） Gains/losses on securities (*2） -14.7bn -15.0bn - Consolidated net income (*3） 31.8bn -6.6bn 70.6％

Core net business income (banks' total) (*1) , indicating the profitability in core business, maintained an increasing trend and increased by ¥1.0 bn YoY, driven by the increase of fees and commissions from customers and cost reduction.

On the other hand, consolidated net income decreased by ¥6.6bn YoY to ¥31.8bn, due to

gains/losses on securities of - ¥14.7bn by sales of foreign and domestic bonds to improve periodic profit in the next fiscal year and onwards, in response to a surge in domestic and foreign currency interest rates.

(*1) Excluding gains /losses on cancellation of investment trusts, forward and option

(*2) Including gains /losses on cancellation of investment trusts , forward and option

(*3) Attributable to owners of the parent

Forecast for FY22 (announced on May 13, 2022)

Forecast for FY22 YoY Consolidated net income (*4） 45.0bn +2.0bn

(*4) Attributable to owners of the parent