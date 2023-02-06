Mebuki Financial : Financial Results for the Third Quarter of FY2022
Financial Results
for the Third Quarter of FY2022
February 6, 2023
Financial Results for 3Q22
Highlights
2
3Q22 Financial Results / Change of Ordinary profit
3～4
Loans (Balance/ Individual and Corporate) / Average Yield of Loans / Net Interest Income
5～7
Deposits
8
Customer Assets under Custody / Fees from Corporate Customers
9～10
Securities / Strategic Shareholdings
11～12
Expenses / OHR
13
Credit Related Costs
14
Status of Non-performing Loans and Delinquent Loans
15
Shareholder Returns / Capital Adequacy Ratio
16
Forecast for FY2022
17～18
【Reference】 Financial Data for 3Q22
20～24
*Unless otherwise mentioned, figures are on non-consolidated basis
1
Highlights
Results for 3Q22
Results for 3Q22
YoY Change
Progress
Core net business income（*1）
64.4bn
+1.0bn
-
（Banks' total）
Gains/losses on securities (*2）
-14.7bn
-15.0bn
-
Consolidated net income (*3）
31.8bn
-6.6bn
70.6％
Core net business income (banks' total)(*1), indicating the profitability in core business, maintained an increasing trend and increased by ¥1.0 bn YoY, driven by the increase of fees and commissions from customers and cost reduction.
On the other hand, consolidated net income decreased by ¥6.6bn YoY to ¥31.8bn, due to
gains/losses on securities of - ¥14.7bn by sales of foreign and domestic bonds to improve periodic profit in the next fiscal year and onwards, in response to a surge in domestic and foreign currency interest rates.
(*1) Excluding gains /losses on cancellation of investment trusts, forward and option
(*2) Including gains /losses on cancellation of investment trusts , forward and option
(*3) Attributable to owners of the parent
Forecast for FY22 (announced on May 13, 2022)
Forecast for FY22
YoY
Consolidated net income (*4）
45.0bn
+2.0bn
(*4) Attributable to owners of the parent
2
Main Points of 3Q22 Financial Results
(bn)
Mebuki FG (Consolidated)
3Q22
YoY
【Joyo + Ashikaga (Non-consolidated)】
(bn)
Results
Progress
chg
Gross business profit
97.5
-43.6
-
3Q22
YoY
Progress
Results
Net interest income
116.7
-0.5
-
Chg
(o/w Gains/losses on cancellation of investment trusts)(1)
(-5.8)
(+5.1)
-
Gross Business profit
102.1
-44.9
-
Net interest income
Net interest income
114.9
-0.4
-
110.9
-5.7
(excl.Gains/losses on cancellation of investment
(o/w Deference of interests betw een
(-80.1)
(+0.6)
-
(o/w Deference of interests betw een loans and deposits)
(-79.3)
(0.6)
-
loans and deposits)
Net fees and commissions
31.5
+0.9
-
(o/w Securities Income)
(-31.5)
(-6.3)
-
Net trading income
1.6
-1.8
-
Net fees and commissions
26.2
+0.5
-
Net other business income
-46.0
-43.7
-
Net other business income
-45.4
-43.6
-
Expenses
80.5
-2.5
-
(o/w gains/losses on bond transactions) (2)
(-58.5)
(-54.9)
-
Credit related cost
6.0
（＊１）-5.4
-
(o/w gains/losses on futures and options) (3)
(8.1)
+8.3
-
Gains/losses related to stocks
28.5
+25.0
-
(o/w other income related to customers) (*3)
(4.9)
+2.8
Ordinary profit
45.6
-12.4
70.2%
Expenses
77.5
-3.3
-
Extraordinary income/losses
-0.2
+3.3
-
Net business income
19.9
-40.3
-
Net income（*1）
31.8
-6.6
70.6%
(before general allowance for loan losses)
Core net business income
78.5
+14.5
-
【【Breakdown of Net income】
(excl. gains/losses on cancellation of investment trusts)
72.6
+9.4
-
Bank Total Net income
31.4
-4.3
(excl. *4)
64.4
+1.0
-
Group Companies Net income
3.6
-1.2
Net transfer to general allowance for loan losses (a)
-1.0
-1.7
-
Mebuki Lease
0.7
+0.1
Net business income
21.0
-38.6
-
Mebuki Securities
0.3
-1.0
Net non-recurrent gains/losses
23.7
+29.2
-
Mebuki Credit Guarantee
0.9
-0.3
(o/w Disposal of non-performing loans (b))
(5.7)
-4.1
-
Mebuki Card
0.3
+0.1
(o/w Gains/losses related to stocks, etc. (4))
(29.7)
+26.3
-
Total of banking subsidiaries
1.2
-0.1
Ordinary profit
44.7
-9.3
71.5%
Consolidation Adjustment(*2)
-3.3
-1.0
Extraordinary income/losses
-0.1
+3.4
FG Consolidated net income（*1）
31.8
-6.6
Net income
31.4
-4.3
73.1%
(*1) Attributable to ow ners of the parent
Credit related cost (a)+(b)
4.7
-5.8
(*2) Adjustments related to securities, etc.
Gains/losses on securities (1)+(2)+(3)+(4)
-14.7
-15.0
（*3） Income related to derivatives for customers and foreign exchange
3
（*4）Excl. gains/losses on cancellation of investment trusts, futures and options
Change of Ordinary Profit (Bank Total non-consolidated)
Core net business income(*1), indicating the profitability in core business, maintained an increasing trend driven by the increase of fees and commissions from customers and cost reduction, but ordinary profit decreased by 9.3 bn YoY due to losses on sales of securities.
Year -on-Year Changes of Ordinary Profit (Bank total) (bn)
Change of Core Net Business Income
(bank total)
(bn)
Deference of interests
between
Ordinary loans and
profit deposits
¥54.0bn +0.6
Credit
related
Gains
Net fees and commissions
+0.5
costs
/losses on
Net other business income
（-）
securities(*2)
（excluding futures and options） +2.8
-5.8
-15.0
Increase Decrease
Security
Expenses
（-）
margins
Fee from
Derivative
-3.3
-6.3
customers
CVA
YoY
+4.3
-0.9
Net
-¥9.3bn
non-
recurrent
gains
Ordinary
/losses
profit
-1.2
¥44.7bn
Cancellation of investment trusts
+5.1
Gains/losses on bond transactions
-54.9
Gains/losses on Futures and options +8.3
Gains/losses on Related to stocks
+26.3
Core net business income(*1) Fees from customers(*3)
Net interest income (excl. gains/losses on cancellation of investment trusts)
Expenses
63.4
64.4
53.4
51.7
49.2
26.2
25.5
24.0
27.7
31.1
112.7
109.8
110.2
116.6
110.9
Core net business income
Credit related costs
excluding gains/losses on cancellation of investment trusts（*1）
＋Gains/losses on securities(*2)
+ ¥1.0bn YoY
-¥10.4bnYoY
(85.5)
(86.1)
'FY18
'FY19
3Q21 (*1)
Excluding Gains/losses on cancellation of investment trusts , futures and options
1-3Q
1-3Q
(*2)
Gains/losses on "cancellation of investment trusts +bond transactions + related to stocks + futures and options"
(*3)
Net fees and commissions +Net other business income (Income related to derivatives for customers and
foreign exchange)
(82.5) (80.9) (77.5)
'FY20
'FY21
'FY22
1-3Q
1-3Q
1-3Q
4
