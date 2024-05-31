These documents are partial translations of the Japanese originals for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between these translations and the Japanese originals, the originals shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other form of damages arising from the translations. (Securities Code: 7167) June 3 , 2024 (Date of commencement of electronic provision measures: May 29, 2024) To Shareholders with Voting Rights: Tetsuya Akino President Mebuki Financial Group, Inc. 2-1-1 Nihonbashi Muromachi, Chuo-ku,Tokyo, Japan NOTICE OF CONVOCATION OF THE 8TH ORDINARY GENERALMEETINGOF SHAREHOLDERS The 8th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") of Mebuki Financial Group, Inc. (the "Company") will be held as described below. When convening this general meeting of shareholders, the Company has taken measures for providing information in electronic format (the "electronic provision measures"). Please review the matters subject to the electronic provision measures posted on the Company's website as "Notice of Convocation of The 8th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders." The Company's website (Shareholders Meeting): https://www.mebuki-fg.co.jp/eng/shareholder/stock/generalmeeting.html In addition to the website shown above, the Company has also posted this information on the following Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) website. To view the information, please access the TSE website below, enter "Mebuki Financial Group" in the "Issue name (company name)" field or "7167" in the "Code" field, and click on "Search" to find search results. Then, please select "Basic information" and "Documents for public inspection/PR information" in that order. TSE website (Tokyo Stock Exchange Listed Company Search): https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show 1

1. Date and Time: Wednesday, June 26, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (JST) (Reception opens at 9:00 a.m.) 2. Place: Head Office 3rd Floor Main Conference Room, The Ashikaga Bank, Ltd. 1-25, Sakura 4-chome, Utsunomiya, Tochigi, Japan (The Company's Utsunomiya Head Office location, Utsunomiya City, has been chosen as the Meeting venue. Please refer to "The Venue Information for the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders" (Japanese only) at the end of the notice for details.) 3. Meeting Agenda: Matters to be reported: 1. The Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and results of audits of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit and Supervisory Committee for the Company's 8 th Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) 2. Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 8th Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) Proposals to be resolved: Proposal No. 1: Election of Seven (7) Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members) Proposal No. 2: Election of Five (5) Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members Proposal No. 3: Election of One (1) Substitute Director who is an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member Please note that no live broadcast venue will be set up for the Meeting, and no gifts will be provided to shareholders attending the Meeting. We appreciate your understanding. 2

4. Exercise of Voting Rights: Exercise of Voting Rights via Attendance at the Meeting Please bring the notice with you and submit the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form to the reception upon arrival. Date and Time: Wednesday, June 26, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (JST) (Reception opens at 9:00 a.m.) Exercise of Voting Rights by Post Please vote for or against the proposals on the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form and return it by post so that it is received by the deadline. Please use the sticker on the Form to cover and protect your information. Deadline: Tuesday, June 25, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. (JST) Exercise of Voting Rights via the Internet, etc. Please refer to the guidance page (Japanese only) and choose either "method to enter login ID and temporary password" or "method to scan QR code" to vote for or against the proposals by the deadline. Deadline: Tuesday, June 25, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. (JST) Handling of duplicate voting

If you vote both by post on the Voting Rights Exercise Form and via the Internet, etc., only your vote placed via the Internet, etc., will be deemed valid.

In addition, if you vote multiple times via the Internet, etc., only your last vote will be deemed valid. Matters subject to the electronic provision measures that are not provided in the paper-based documents delivered to shareholders For this Meeting, the Company will send paper-based documents of the matters subject to electronic provision measures to all shareholders regardless of whether they made a request for delivery of documents. However, in accordance with laws and regulations as well as Article 14 of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company, items (i) through (iii) below are not included with the paper-based documents. "Matters regarding stock acquisition rights" in the Business Report "Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets" and "Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements" in the Consolidated Financial Statements "Statements of Changes in Net Assets" and "Notes to the Non-consolidated Financial Statements" in the Non-consolidated Financial Statements The Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and Non-consolidated Financial Statements audited by the Audit and Supervisory Committee are the Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements, and Non-consolidated Financial Statements attached to this notice as well as items (i) through (iii) above posted on the Company's website. The Consolidated Financial Statements and Non-consolidated Financial Statements audited by the Accounting Auditor are the Consolidated Financial Statements and Non-consolidated Financial Statements attached to this notice as well as items (ii) and (iii) above posted on the Company's website. Please note that any revision to matters in the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders, the Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements, and Non-consolidated Financial Statements will be posted on the Company's website. Any voting right exercised without indicating approval or disapproval for a particular proposal will be counted as a vote for approval of the proposal. A video of the Meeting is to be distributed after the conclusion of the Meeting (to be posted from 5:00p.m. JST on the meeting date) on the Company's website. For inquiries about the video, please contact:

General Affairs Group, Corporate Management Department, Mebuki Financial Group, Inc. TEL: +81-29-233-1151 (operating hours: 9:00a.m. - 5:00p.m. JST on weekdays)

The Company's website (in Japanese): https://www.mebuki-fg.co.jp/shareholder/stock/generalmeeting.html End If you exercise voting rights by proxy, please appoint as a proxy one of the other shareholders holding voting rights of the Company. You cannot appoint more than one shareholder as your proxy. (However, an assisting person, guide dog, hearing dog, service dog, or other assistance animal will be allowed entry to assist a shareholder with physical disability.)

Please note that the Meeting will be heldin Cool Biz (light) dress code. We kindly request your attendance in casual attire. 3

Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders Proposal and References Proposal No. 1: Election of Seven (7) Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members) The terms of office of all seven (7) Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members) will expire at the conclusion of the Meeting. Accordingly, the election of seven (7) Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members) is proposed. The Company, in an effort to ensure objectivity and transparency in connection with Directors' compensation and appointments, has established a Corporate Governance Committee as an advisory body to the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors selects candidates for Director based on deliberations at the Corporate Governance Committee. The Corporate Governance Committee is chaired by an Outside Director, and the majority of its members are also Outside Directors, including the Outside Directors of subsidiary banks. Opinion of the Audit and Supervisory Committee regarding the selection of Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members) At the Audit and Supervisory Committee, the content of this proposal has been deliberated based on reports from Audit and Supervisory Committee Members (Outside Directors) who took part in the discussion at the Corporate Governance Committee, an advisory body to the Board of Directors. There are no issues to be declared with regard to this proposal. The candidates are as follows: Attendance No. Name Current positions and responsibilities at the Company at Board of Directors (FY2023) 1 Tetsuya Akino [Reappointed] President (Representative Director) 100% (12/12) 2 Kazuyuk [Reappointed] Executive Vice President (Representative Director) 100% iShimizu (12/12) 3 Yoshitsugu [Newly - - Toba appointed] Director In charge of Corporate Management, Risk 100% 4 Yoshihiro Naito [Reappointed] Management, Information Security, and Group Anti- (12/12) money Laundering (Corporate Management Department) Director 100% 5 Toshihiko Ono [Reappointed] In charge of Corporate Planning (Corporate Planning (12/12) Department) [Reappointed] 100% 6 Hiromichi Ono [Outside] Director (Outside Director) (12/12) [Independent] [Reappointed] 100% 7 Yoshimi Shu [Outside] Director (Outside Director) (12/12) [Independent] 4

No. Name Career summary, positions, responsibilities Number of shares of the (Date of birth) and significant concurrent positions Company held Apr. 1986 Joined The Joyo Bank, Ltd. Mar. 2006 Corporate Management Division Jun. 2008 Deputy General Manager, Business Administration Division Jun. 2011 Senior Deputy General Manager, Business Administration Division Jun. 2012 General Manager, Shimotsuma Branch Jun. 2013 General Manager, Corporate Risk Management Division Jun. 2015 General Manager, Personnel Division Jun. 2016 Executive Officer and General Manager, Personnel Division Reappointed Oct. 2016 General Manager, Corporate Management Department, the Tetsuya Akino Jun. 2017 Company 130,660 General Manager, Corporate Planning Department, the (May 23, 1963) Company Executive Officer and General Manager, Corporate 1 Jun. 2018 Planning Division, The Joyo Bank, Ltd. Director, in charge of Corporate Planning, the Company Managing Director, The Joyo Bank, Ltd. Jun. 2020 Director, Managing Executive Officer Apr. 2022 President (current position) Jun. 2022 President, the Company (current position) (Significant concurrent position) President, The Joyo Bank, Ltd.  Reasons for being selected as a Candidate Mr. Tetsuya Akino took office as Director of the Company and Managing Director of The Joyo Bank, Ltd. in June 2018 and has served as Director and Managing Executive Officer of The Joyo Bank, Ltd., and President of The Joyo Bank, Ltd. since April 2022, as well as President of the Company since June 2022, accumulating abundant experience and achievements as a manager. He is selected as a candidate for Director (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members; hereinafter, the same shall apply) in the expectation that he will continue to contribute to the management of the Company. 5

No. Name Career summary, positions, responsibilities Number of shares of the (Date of birth) and significant concurrent positions Company held Apr. 1984 Joined The Ashikaga Bank, Ltd. Oct. 2004 Chief Manager, Financial Planning Headquarters Jun. 2006 General Manager, Planning Division Jun. 2008 General Manager, Management Planning Division Jul. 2008 General Manager, Management Planning Department, Ashikaga Holdings Co., Ltd. (concurrent position) Jan. 2009 General Manager, Tochigi Branch, The Ashikaga Bank, Jun. 2010 Ltd. General Manager, Utsunomiya Chuo Branch Apr. 2012 Executive Officer and General Manager, Business Promotion Division Jun. 2012 Executive Officer and General Manager, Business Planning Division Apr. 2014 Executive Officer and General Manager, Corporate Reappointed Management Department, Ashikaga Holdings Co., Ltd. 129,668 Kazuyuki Shimizu Executive Officer, The Ashikaga Bank, Ltd. Apr. 2015 Executive Officer, General Manager, Corporate Planning (Sep. 11, 1961) Department, Ashikaga Holdings Co., Ltd. 2 Managing Executive Officer, The Ashikaga Bank, Ltd. Jun. 2016 Managing Director, Ashikaga Holdings Co., Ltd. Oct. 2016 Director, in charge of Corporate Management, Risk Management, and Information Security, the Company Jun. 2017 Director, in charge of Regional Revitalization Jun. 2018 Senior Managing Director, The Ashikaga Bank, Ltd. Jun. 2019 Executive Officer, in charge of Regional Revitalization, the Company Jun. 2020 Executive Vice President (current position) President, The Ashikaga Bank, Ltd. (current position) (Significant concurrent position) President, The Ashikaga Bank, Ltd. Reasons for being selected as a Candidate

Mr. Kazuyuki Shimizu took office as Executive Officer of Ashikaga Holdings Co., Ltd. and The Ashikaga Bank, Ltd. in April 2014, and then served as Managing Executive Officer, Managing Director, and Senior Managing Director of The Ashikaga Bank, Ltd. and Director of the Company. He has been serving as Executive Vice President of the Company and President of The Ashikaga Bank, Ltd. since June 2020, and has abundant experience and achievements as a manager. He is selected as a candidate for Director in the expectation that he will continue to contribute to the management of the Company. 6

No. Name Career summary, positions, responsibilities Number of shares of the (Date of birth) and significant concurrent positions Company held Apr. 1988 Joined The Joyo Bank, Ltd. Apr. 2008 Deputy General Manager, Corporate Planning Division Jun. 2010 Deputy General Manager, Treasury and Securities Division Jun. 2011 Deputy General Manager, Corporate Planning Division Jun. 2013 Senior Deputy General Manager, Corporate Planning Division Jun. 2015 General Manager, Treasury and Securities Division Newly appointed Jun. 2018 Executive Officer and General Manager, Treasury and Yoshitsugu Securities Division 91,366 Jun. 2019 Executive Officer and General Manager, Business Planning Toba 3 Division (Feb.18, 1966) Jun. 2020 Managing Executive Officer and Chief Officer, Kennan/Rokko Area Hub Apr. 2022 Managing Executive Officer Jun. 2022 Director, Managing Executive Officer (current position) (Significant concurrent position) Director, Managing Executive Officer, The Joyo Bank, Ltd.  Reasons for being selected as a Candidate Mr. Yoshitsugu Toba has been serving as Director and Managing Executive Officer of The Joyo Bank, Ltd. since June 2022 and has abundant experience and achievements as a manager. He is selected as a candidate for Director in the expectation that he will contribute to the management of the Company. 7

No. Name Career summary, positions, responsibilities Number of shares of the (Date of birth) and significant concurrent positions Company held Apr. 1986 Joined The Ashikaga Bank, Ltd. Apr. 2008 General Manager, Ota Minami Retail Office Jun. 2010 General Manager, Shiraoka Branch Apr. 2012 General Manager, Kaminokawa Branch Jun. 2013 General Manager, International and Treasury Feb. 2015 Administration Division General Manager, in charge of Business Administration Department, Ashikaga Holdings Co., Ltd. General Manager, Personnel Division and General Manager, In-house Training Office, The Ashikaga Bank, Ltd. Apr. 2015 General Manager, Personnel Division, The Ashikaga Bank, Ltd. Apr. 2016 Executive Officer and General Manager, Personnel Reappointed Division, The Ashikaga Bank, Ltd. Yoshihiro Naito Oct. 2016 General Manager, in charge of Corporate Management 75,382 Department, the Company (Dec. 5, 1963) Jun. 2017 General Manager, Corporate Management Department 4 Executive Officer and General Manager, Risk Management Division, The Ashikaga Bank, Ltd. Jun. 2019 Managing Director Jun. 2020 Director, in charge of Corporate Management, Risk Management, Information Security, and Group Anti-money Laundering, the Company (current position) Director, Managing Executive Officer, The Ashikaga Bank, Ltd. Apr. 2023 Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer, The Ashikaga Bank, Ltd. (current position) (Significant concurrent position) Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer, The Ashikaga Bank, Ltd. Reasons for being selected as a Candidate

Mr. Yoshihiro Naito took office as Managing Director of The Ashikaga Bank, Ltd. in June 2019, and has been serving as Director of the Company and Director and Managing Executive Officer of The Ashikaga Bank, Ltd. since June 2020 and Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer of The Ashikaga Bank, Ltd. since April 2023. He has abundant experience and achievements as a manager. He is selected as a candidate for Director in the expectation that he will continue to contribute to the management of the Company. 8

No. Name Career summary, positions, responsibilities Number of shares of the (Date of birth) and significant concurrent positions Company held Apr. 1991 Joined The Joyo Bank, Ltd. Feb. 2012 Deputy General Manager, Corporate Planning Division Jun. 2016 Senior Deputy General Manager, Corporate Planning Division Oct. 2016 General Manager, in charge of Corporate Planning Department, the Company Jun. 2018 General Manager, Corporate Planning Department, the Company Reappointed General Manager, Corporate Planning Division, The Joyo Jun. 2020 Bank, Ltd. 54,842 Toshihiko Ono Executive Officer and General Manager, Business Planning Division, The Joyo Bank, Ltd. (Mar. 11, 1969) 5 Director (part-time), The Ashikaga Bank, Ltd. Apr. 2022 Managing Executive Officer, The Joyo Bank, Ltd. Jun. 2022 Director, in charge of Corporate Planning, the Company (current position) Director, Managing Executive Officer, The Joyo Bank, Ltd. (current position) (Significant concurrent position) Director, Managing Executive Officer, The Joyo Bank, Ltd.  Reasons for being selected as a Candidate Mr. Toshihiko Ono took office as Director of the Company and Director and Managing Executive Officer of The Joyo Bank, Ltd. in June 2022 and served as Director of The Ashikaga Bank, Ltd. from June 2020 to June 2022. He is selected as a candidate for Director in the expectation that he will contribute to the management of the Company with his abundant experience and achievements as a manager. Apr. 1979 Joined Ajinomoto Co., Inc. Mar. 2004 General Manager, Finance Department Jun. 2007 Corporate Executive Officer Jun. 2011 Member of the Board & Corporate Vice President, in charge of finance and procurement, Ajinomoto Co., Inc. Apr. 2013 Director, Japan Investor Relations Association Member of Investment Committee, Government Pension Investment Fund Reappointed Jun. 2017 Retired from Member of the Board & Corporate Vice Outside President, Ajinomoto Co., Inc. Independent - Retired from Director, Japan Investor Relations Hiromichi Ono Association Retired from member of Investment Committee, (Aug. 11, 1956) 6 Government Pension Investment Fund Jun. 2019 Outside Director, the Company (current position) Jun. 2020 Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member, Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd. Jun. 2021 Outside Director (current position) (Significant concurrent position) Outside Director, Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd.  Reasons for being selected as a Candidate and overview of expected role, etc. As Mr. Hiromichi Ono has experience and broad insight as a manager of a major food company and has conducted his duties appropriately as Outside Director of the Company since June 2019, he is selected as a candidate for Outside Director in the expectation that he will continue to conduct his duties appropriately. He is expected to utilize his experience and broad insight as a corporate manager and fulfill his supervisory function through appropriate guidance and advice on overall management of the Company. He will have served as Outside Director of the Company for five years at the conclusion of the Meeting. 9