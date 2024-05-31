These documents are partial translations of the Japanese originals for reference purposes only.

(Securities Code: 7167) June 3 , 2024 (Date of commencement of electronic provision measures: May 29, 2024)

To Shareholders with Voting Rights:

Tetsuya Akino

President

Mebuki Financial Group, Inc.

2-1-1 Nihonbashi Muromachi,

Chuo-ku,Tokyo, Japan

NOTICE OF CONVOCATION OF

THE 8TH ORDINARY GENERALMEETINGOF SHAREHOLDERS

The 8th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") of Mebuki Financial Group, Inc. (the "Company") will be held as described below.

When convening this general meeting of shareholders, the Company has taken measures for providing information in electronic format (the "electronic provision measures"). Please review the matters subject to the electronic provision measures posted on the Company's website as "Notice of Convocation of The 8th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders."

The Company's website (Shareholders Meeting): https://www.mebuki-fg.co.jp/eng/shareholder/stock/generalmeeting.html

In addition to the website shown above, the Company has also posted this information on the following Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) website. To view the information, please access the TSE website below, enter "Mebuki Financial Group" in the "Issue name (company name)" field or "7167" in the "Code" field, and click on "Search" to find search results. Then, please select "Basic information" and "Documents for public inspection/PR information" in that order.

TSE website (Tokyo Stock Exchange Listed Company Search): https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show

1

1. Date and Time: Wednesday, June 26, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (JST)

(Reception opens at 9:00 a.m.)

2. Place:

Head Office 3rd Floor Main Conference Room, The Ashikaga Bank, Ltd.

1-25, Sakura 4-chome, Utsunomiya, Tochigi, Japan

(The Company's Utsunomiya Head Office location, Utsunomiya City,

has been chosen as the Meeting venue. Please refer to "The Venue

Information for the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders" (Japanese

only) at the end of the notice for details.)

3. Meeting Agenda:

Matters to be reported: 1. The Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and results of

audits of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit and Supervisory Committee for the Company's 8 th Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

2. Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 8th Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

Proposals to be resolved:

Proposal No. 1: Election of Seven (7) Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)

Proposal No. 2: Election of Five (5) Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members

Proposal No. 3: Election of One (1) Substitute Director who is an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member

Please note that no live broadcast venue will be set up for the Meeting, and no gifts will be provided to shareholders attending the Meeting. We appreciate your understanding.

2

4. Exercise of Voting Rights:

Exercise of Voting Rights via Attendance at the Meeting

Please bring the notice with you and submit the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form to the reception upon arrival.

Date and Time: Wednesday, June 26, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (JST)

(Reception opens at 9:00 a.m.)

Exercise of Voting Rights by Post

Please vote for or against the proposals on the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form and return it by post so that it is received by the deadline. Please use the sticker on the Form to cover and protect your information.

Deadline:

Tuesday, June 25, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. (JST)

Exercise of Voting Rights via the Internet, etc.

Please refer to the guidance page (Japanese only) and choose either "method to enter login ID and temporary password" or "method to scan QR code" to vote for or against the proposals by the deadline.

Deadline:

Tuesday, June 25, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. (JST)

  1. Handling of duplicate voting
    If you vote both by post on the Voting Rights Exercise Form and via the Internet, etc., only your vote placed via the Internet, etc., will be deemed valid.
    In addition, if you vote multiple times via the Internet, etc., only your last vote will be deemed valid.
  2. Matters subject to the electronic provision measures that are not provided in the paper-based documents delivered to shareholders
  1. For this Meeting, the Company will send paper-based documents of the matters subject to electronic provision measures to all shareholders regardless of whether they made a request for delivery of documents. However, in accordance with laws and regulations as well as Article 14 of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company, items (i) through (iii) below are not included with the paper-based documents.
    1. "Matters regarding stock acquisition rights" in the Business Report
    2. "Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets" and "Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements" in the Consolidated Financial Statements
    3. "Statements of Changes in Net Assets" and "Notes to the Non-consolidated Financial

Statements" in the Non-consolidated Financial Statements

The Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and Non-consolidated Financial Statements audited by the Audit and Supervisory Committee are the Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements, and Non-consolidated Financial Statements attached to this notice as well as items (i) through (iii) above posted on the Company's website. The Consolidated Financial Statements and Non-consolidated Financial Statements audited by the Accounting Auditor are the Consolidated Financial Statements and Non-consolidated Financial Statements attached to this notice as well as items (ii) and (iii) above posted on the Company's website.

  1. Please note that any revision to matters in the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders, the Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements, and Non-consolidated Financial Statements will be posted on the Company's website.
  1. Any voting right exercised without indicating approval or disapproval for a particular proposal will be counted as a vote for approval of the proposal.
  2. A video of the Meeting is to be distributed after the conclusion of the Meeting (to be posted from 5:00p.m. JST on the meeting date) on the Company's website. For inquiries about the video, please contact:
    General Affairs Group, Corporate Management Department, Mebuki Financial Group, Inc. TEL: +81-29-233-1151 (operating hours: 9:00a.m. - 5:00p.m. JST on weekdays)
    The Company's website (in Japanese): https://www.mebuki-fg.co.jp/shareholder/stock/generalmeeting.html

End

  • If you exercise voting rights by proxy, please appoint as a proxy one of the other shareholders holding voting rights of the Company. You cannot appoint more than one shareholder as your proxy. (However, an assisting person, guide dog, hearing dog, service dog, or other assistance animal will be allowed entry to assist a shareholder with physical disability.)
  • Please note that the Meeting will be heldin Cool Biz (light) dress code. We kindly request your attendance

in casual attire.

3

Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders

Proposal and References

Proposal No. 1: Election of Seven (7) Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)

The terms of office of all seven (7) Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members) will expire at the conclusion of the Meeting. Accordingly, the election of seven (7) Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members) is proposed.

The Company, in an effort to ensure objectivity and transparency in connection with Directors' compensation and appointments, has established a Corporate Governance Committee as an advisory body to the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors selects candidates for Director based on deliberations at the Corporate Governance Committee.

The Corporate Governance Committee is chaired by an Outside Director, and the majority of its members are also Outside Directors, including the Outside Directors of subsidiary banks.

  • Opinion of the Audit and Supervisory Committee regarding the selection of Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)

At the Audit and Supervisory Committee, the content of this proposal has been deliberated based on reports from Audit and Supervisory Committee Members (Outside Directors) who took part in the discussion at the Corporate Governance Committee, an advisory body to the Board of Directors. There are no issues to be declared with regard to this proposal.

The candidates are as follows:

Attendance

No.

Name

Current positions and responsibilities at the Company

at Board of

Directors

(FY2023)

1

Tetsuya Akino

[Reappointed]

President (Representative Director)

100%

(12/12)

2

Kazuyuk

[Reappointed]

Executive Vice President (Representative Director)

100%

iShimizu

(12/12)

3

Yoshitsugu

[Newly

-

-

Toba

appointed]

Director

In charge of Corporate Management, Risk

100%

4

Yoshihiro Naito

[Reappointed]

Management, Information Security, and Group Anti-

(12/12)

money Laundering (Corporate Management

Department)

Director

100%

5

Toshihiko Ono

[Reappointed]

In charge of Corporate Planning (Corporate Planning

(12/12)

Department)

[Reappointed]

100%

6

Hiromichi Ono

[Outside]

Director (Outside Director)

(12/12)

[Independent]

[Reappointed]

100%

7

Yoshimi Shu

[Outside]

Director (Outside Director)

(12/12)

[Independent]

4

No.

Name

Career summary, positions, responsibilities

Number of

shares of the

(Date of birth)

and significant concurrent positions

Company held

Apr.

1986

Joined The Joyo Bank, Ltd.

Mar.

2006

Corporate Management Division

Jun.

2008

Deputy General Manager, Business Administration

Division

Jun.

2011

Senior Deputy General Manager, Business Administration

Division

Jun.

2012

General Manager, Shimotsuma Branch

Jun.

2013

General Manager, Corporate Risk Management Division

Jun.

2015

General Manager, Personnel Division

Jun.

2016

Executive Officer and General Manager, Personnel

Division

Reappointed

Oct.

2016

General Manager, Corporate Management Department, the

Tetsuya Akino

Jun.

2017

Company

130,660

General Manager, Corporate Planning Department, the

(May 23, 1963)

Company

Executive Officer and General Manager, Corporate

1

Jun.

2018

Planning Division, The Joyo Bank, Ltd.

Director, in charge of Corporate Planning, the Company

Managing Director, The Joyo Bank, Ltd.

Jun.

2020

Director, Managing Executive Officer

Apr.

2022

President (current position)

Jun.

2022

President, the Company (current position)

(Significant concurrent position)

President, The Joyo Bank, Ltd.

Reasons for being

selected as a Candidate

Mr. Tetsuya Akino took office as Director of the Company and Managing Director of The Joyo Bank, Ltd. in

June 2018 and has served as Director and Managing Executive Officer of The Joyo Bank, Ltd., and President of

The Joyo Bank, Ltd. since April 2022, as well as President of the Company since June 2022, accumulating

abundant experience and achievements as a manager. He is selected as a candidate for Director (excluding

Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members; hereinafter, the same shall apply) in the

expectation that he will continue to contribute to the management of the Company.

5

No.

Name

Career summary, positions, responsibilities

Number of

shares of the

(Date of birth)

and significant concurrent positions

Company held

Apr.

1984

Joined The Ashikaga Bank, Ltd.

Oct.

2004

Chief Manager, Financial Planning Headquarters

Jun.

2006

General Manager, Planning Division

Jun.

2008

General Manager, Management Planning Division

Jul.

2008

General Manager, Management Planning Department,

Ashikaga Holdings Co., Ltd. (concurrent position)

Jan.

2009

General Manager, Tochigi Branch, The Ashikaga Bank,

Jun.

2010

Ltd.

General Manager, Utsunomiya Chuo Branch

Apr.

2012

Executive Officer and General Manager, Business

Promotion Division

Jun.

2012

Executive Officer and General Manager, Business Planning

Division

Apr.

2014

Executive Officer and General Manager, Corporate

Reappointed

Management Department, Ashikaga Holdings Co., Ltd.

129,668

Kazuyuki Shimizu

Executive Officer, The Ashikaga Bank, Ltd.

Apr.

2015

Executive Officer, General Manager, Corporate Planning

(Sep. 11, 1961)

Department, Ashikaga Holdings Co., Ltd.

2

Managing Executive Officer, The Ashikaga Bank, Ltd.

Jun.

2016

Managing Director, Ashikaga Holdings Co., Ltd.

Oct.

2016

Director, in charge of Corporate Management, Risk

Management, and Information Security, the Company

Jun.

2017

Director, in charge of Regional Revitalization

Jun.

2018

Senior Managing Director, The Ashikaga Bank, Ltd.

Jun.

2019

Executive Officer, in charge of Regional Revitalization, the

Company

Jun.

2020

Executive Vice President (current position)

President, The Ashikaga Bank, Ltd. (current position)

(Significant concurrent position) President, The Ashikaga Bank, Ltd.

  • Reasons for being selected as a Candidate
    Mr. Kazuyuki Shimizu took office as Executive Officer of Ashikaga Holdings Co., Ltd. and The Ashikaga

Bank, Ltd. in April 2014, and then served as Managing Executive Officer, Managing Director, and Senior Managing Director of The Ashikaga Bank, Ltd. and Director of the Company. He has been serving as Executive Vice President of the Company and President of The Ashikaga Bank, Ltd. since June 2020, and has abundant experience and achievements as a manager. He is selected as a candidate for Director in the expectation that he will continue to contribute to the management of the Company.

6

No.

Name

Career summary, positions, responsibilities

Number of

shares of the

(Date of birth)

and significant concurrent positions

Company held

Apr.

1988

Joined The Joyo Bank, Ltd.

Apr.

2008

Deputy General Manager, Corporate Planning Division

Jun.

2010

Deputy General Manager, Treasury and Securities Division

Jun.

2011

Deputy General Manager, Corporate Planning Division

Jun.

2013

Senior Deputy General Manager, Corporate Planning

Division

Jun.

2015

General Manager, Treasury and Securities Division

Newly appointed

Jun.

2018

Executive Officer and General Manager, Treasury and

Yoshitsugu

Securities Division

91,366

Jun.

2019

Executive Officer and General Manager, Business Planning

Toba

3

Division

(Feb.18, 1966)

Jun.

2020

Managing Executive Officer and Chief Officer,

Kennan/Rokko Area Hub

Apr.

2022

Managing Executive Officer

Jun.

2022

Director, Managing Executive Officer (current position)

(Significant concurrent position)

Director, Managing Executive Officer, The Joyo Bank, Ltd.

Reasons for being

selected as a Candidate

Mr. Yoshitsugu Toba has been serving as Director and Managing Executive Officer of The Joyo Bank, Ltd.

since June 2022 and has abundant experience and achievements as a manager. He is selected as a candidate for

Director in the expectation that he will contribute to the management of the Company.

7

No.

Name

Career summary, positions, responsibilities

Number of

shares of the

(Date of birth)

and significant concurrent positions

Company held

Apr.

1986

Joined The Ashikaga Bank, Ltd.

Apr.

2008

General Manager, Ota Minami Retail Office

Jun.

2010

General Manager, Shiraoka Branch

Apr.

2012

General Manager, Kaminokawa Branch

Jun.

2013

General Manager, International and Treasury

Feb.

2015

Administration Division

General Manager, in charge of Business Administration

Department, Ashikaga Holdings Co., Ltd.

General Manager, Personnel Division and General

Manager, In-house Training Office, The Ashikaga Bank,

Ltd.

Apr.

2015

General Manager, Personnel Division, The Ashikaga Bank,

Ltd.

Apr.

2016

Executive Officer and General Manager, Personnel

Reappointed

Division, The Ashikaga Bank, Ltd.

Yoshihiro Naito

Oct.

2016

General Manager, in charge of Corporate Management

75,382

Department, the Company

(Dec. 5, 1963)

Jun.

2017

General Manager, Corporate Management Department

4

Executive Officer and General Manager, Risk Management

Division, The Ashikaga Bank, Ltd.

Jun.

2019

Managing Director

Jun.

2020

Director, in charge of Corporate Management, Risk

Management, Information Security, and Group Anti-money

Laundering, the Company (current position)

Director, Managing Executive Officer, The Ashikaga

Bank, Ltd.

Apr.

2023

Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer, The

Ashikaga Bank, Ltd. (current position)

(Significant concurrent position)

Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer, The Ashikaga Bank, Ltd.

  • Reasons for being selected as a Candidate
    Mr. Yoshihiro Naito took office as Managing Director of The Ashikaga Bank, Ltd. in June 2019, and has

been serving as Director of the Company and Director and Managing Executive Officer of The Ashikaga Bank, Ltd. since June 2020 and Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer of The Ashikaga Bank, Ltd. since April 2023. He has abundant experience and achievements as a manager. He is selected as a candidate for Director in the expectation that he will continue to contribute to the management of the Company.

8

No.

Name

Career summary, positions, responsibilities

Number of

shares of the

(Date of birth)

and significant concurrent positions

Company held

Apr.

1991

Joined The Joyo Bank, Ltd.

Feb.

2012

Deputy General Manager, Corporate Planning Division

Jun.

2016

Senior Deputy General Manager, Corporate Planning

Division

Oct.

2016

General Manager, in charge of Corporate Planning

Department, the Company

Jun.

2018

General Manager, Corporate Planning Department, the

Company

Reappointed

General Manager, Corporate Planning Division, The Joyo

Jun.

2020

Bank, Ltd.

54,842

Toshihiko Ono

Executive Officer and General Manager, Business Planning

Division, The Joyo Bank, Ltd.

(Mar. 11, 1969)

5

Director (part-time), The Ashikaga Bank, Ltd.

Apr.

2022

Managing Executive Officer, The Joyo Bank, Ltd.

Jun.

2022

Director, in charge of Corporate Planning, the Company

(current position)

Director, Managing Executive Officer, The Joyo Bank, Ltd.

(current position)

(Significant concurrent position)

Director, Managing Executive Officer, The Joyo Bank, Ltd.

Reasons for being selected as a Candidate

Mr. Toshihiko Ono took office as Director of the Company and Director and Managing Executive Officer of

The Joyo Bank, Ltd. in June 2022 and served as Director of The Ashikaga Bank, Ltd. from June 2020 to June

2022. He is selected as a candidate for Director in the expectation that he will contribute to the management of

the Company with his abundant experience and achievements as a manager.

Apr.

1979

Joined Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Mar.

2004

General Manager, Finance Department

Jun.

2007

Corporate Executive Officer

Jun.

2011

Member of the Board & Corporate Vice President, in

charge of finance and procurement, Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Apr.

2013

Director, Japan Investor Relations Association

Member of Investment Committee, Government Pension

Investment Fund

Reappointed

Jun.

2017

Retired from Member of the Board & Corporate Vice

Outside

President, Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Independent

-

Retired from Director, Japan Investor Relations

Hiromichi Ono

Association

Retired from member of Investment Committee,

(Aug. 11, 1956)

6

Government Pension Investment Fund

Jun.

2019

Outside Director, the Company (current position)

Jun.

2020

Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member, Tokyo Gas

Co., Ltd.

Jun.

2021

Outside Director (current position)

(Significant concurrent position)

Outside Director, Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd.

Reasons for being selected as a Candidate and overview of expected role, etc.

As Mr. Hiromichi Ono has experience and broad insight as a manager of a major food company and has

conducted his duties appropriately as Outside Director of the Company since June 2019, he is selected as a

candidate for Outside Director in the expectation that he will continue to conduct his duties appropriately. He is

expected to utilize his experience and broad insight as a corporate manager and fulfill his supervisory function

through appropriate guidance and advice on overall management of the Company. He will have served as Outside

Director of the Company for five years at the conclusion of the Meeting.

9

No.

Name

Career summary, positions, responsibilities

Number of

shares of the

(Date of birth)

and significant concurrent positions

Company held

Aug.

2000

Joined JPMorgan Securities Japan Co., Ltd.

Jun.

2006

Head of Tokyo Control Room, Compliance Department

May

2012

Managing Director

Oct.

2012

Head of Japan Controls & Oversight Department

Jan.

2014

Resigned from JPMorgan Securities Japan Co., Ltd.

Reappointed

Feb.

2014

Joined Core Value Management, Co., Ltd.

Outside

Nov.

2016

Deputy President & Representative Director, Core Value

Independent

-

Management, Co., Ltd.

Yoshimi Shu

Jun.

2019

Outside Director, the Company (current position)

Mar.

2022

President & Representative Director, Core Value

(Mar. 7, 1969)

Management, Co., Ltd. (current position)

7

(Significant concurrent position)

President & Representative Director, Core Value

Management, Co., Ltd.

Reasons for being

selected as a Candidate and overview of expected role, etc.

Ms. Yoshimi Shu not only has abundant work experience at a global financial institution but also has experience

and achievements as a senior manager, in addition to having broad insight into the development of corporate

leaders. Furthermore, she has conducted her duties appropriately as Outside Director of the Company since June

2019. Accordingly, she is selected as a candidate for Outside Director in the expectation that she will continue to

conduct her duties appropriately. She is expected to utilize her past experiences and expertise and fulfill her

supervisory function through appropriate guidance and advice on the overall management of the Company. She

will have served as Outside Director of the Company for five years at the conclusion of the Meeting.

(Notes) 1. There is no special interest between any candidate and the Company.

  1. Mr. Hiromichi Ono and Ms. Yoshimi Shu are candidates for Outside Director. Mr. Hiromichi Ono and Ms. Yoshimi Shu not only satisfy the "Independence Standards for Outside Directors" prescribed by the Company but are also designated as Independent Directors pursuant to the provisions of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) and registered as such with TSE. If their election is approved, the Company plans to keep them in the position of Independent Director.
  2. If the election of Mr. Hiromichi Ono and Ms. Yoshimi Shu is approved, and in the case they take office as Outside Director, the Company plans to continue with the agreement that limits the liability for damages set forth in Article 423, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act currently concluded with each of them pursuant to Article 427, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act and the Articles of Incorporation of the Company. The limit of liability under such agreements is the minimum amount stipulated by Article 425, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act, or the amount previously set of ten (10) million yen or more, whichever is greater, assuming that they performed their duties as Outside Director in good faith and without gross negligence.
  3. The Company has entered into a directors and officers liability insurance contract with an insurance company to cover compensation for damages (e.g., amount payable under court ruling, settlement money) and dispute expenses (e.g., litigation costs, settlement and mediation expenses) incurred by the insured (i.e., all Directors and all Executive Officers of the Company, The Joyo Bank, Ltd. and The Ashikaga Bank, Ltd.). Each candidate will be insured under said insurance contract, which is to be retained with the same terms and conditions at the time of renewal.

10

