(Securities Code: 7167) June 3 , 2024 (Date of commencement of electronic provision measures: May 29, 2024)
To Shareholders with Voting Rights:
Tetsuya Akino
President
Mebuki Financial Group, Inc.
2-1-1 Nihonbashi Muromachi,
Chuo-ku,Tokyo, Japan
NOTICE OF CONVOCATION OF
THE 8TH ORDINARY GENERALMEETINGOF SHAREHOLDERS
The 8th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") of Mebuki Financial Group, Inc. (the "Company") will be held as described below.
When convening this general meeting of shareholders, the Company has taken measures for providing information in electronic format (the "electronic provision measures"). Please review the matters subject to the electronic provision measures posted on the Company's website as "Notice of Convocation of The 8th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders."
The Company's website (Shareholders Meeting): https://www.mebuki-fg.co.jp/eng/shareholder/stock/generalmeeting.html
In addition to the website shown above, the Company has also posted this information on the following Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) website. To view the information, please access the TSE website below, enter "Mebuki Financial Group" in the "Issue name (company name)" field or "7167" in the "Code" field, and click on "Search" to find search results. Then, please select "Basic information" and "Documents for public inspection/PR information" in that order.
TSE website (Tokyo Stock Exchange Listed Company Search): https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show
1
1. Date and Time: Wednesday, June 26, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (JST)
(Reception opens at 9:00 a.m.)
2. Place:
Head Office 3rd Floor Main Conference Room, The Ashikaga Bank, Ltd.
1-25, Sakura 4-chome, Utsunomiya, Tochigi, Japan
(The Company's Utsunomiya Head Office location, Utsunomiya City,
has been chosen as the Meeting venue. Please refer to "The Venue
Information for the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders" (Japanese
only) at the end of the notice for details.)
3. Meeting Agenda:
Matters to be reported: 1. The Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and results of
audits of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit and Supervisory Committee for the Company's 8 th Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
2. Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 8th Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
Proposals to be resolved:
Proposal No. 1: Election of Seven (7) Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)
Proposal No. 2: Election of Five (5) Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members
Proposal No. 3: Election of One (1) Substitute Director who is an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member
Please note that no live broadcast venue will be set up for the Meeting, and no gifts will be provided to shareholders attending the Meeting. We appreciate your understanding.
2
4. Exercise of Voting Rights:
Exercise of Voting Rights via Attendance at the Meeting
Please bring the notice with you and submit the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form to the reception upon arrival.
Date and Time: Wednesday, June 26, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (JST)
(Reception opens at 9:00 a.m.)
Exercise of Voting Rights by Post
Please vote for or against the proposals on the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form and return it by post so that it is received by the deadline. Please use the sticker on the Form to cover and protect your information.
Deadline:
Tuesday, June 25, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. (JST)
Exercise of Voting Rights via the Internet, etc.
Please refer to the guidance page (Japanese only) and choose either "method to enter login ID and temporary password" or "method to scan QR code" to vote for or against the proposals by the deadline.
Deadline:
Tuesday, June 25, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. (JST)
- Handling of duplicate voting
If you vote both by post on the Voting Rights Exercise Form and via the Internet, etc., only your vote placed via the Internet, etc., will be deemed valid.
In addition, if you vote multiple times via the Internet, etc., only your last vote will be deemed valid.
- Matters subject to the electronic provision measures that are not provided in the paper-based documents delivered to shareholders
- For this Meeting, the Company will send paper-based documents of the matters subject to electronic provision measures to all shareholders regardless of whether they made a request for delivery of documents. However, in accordance with laws and regulations as well as Article 14 of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company, items (i) through (iii) below are not included with the paper-based documents.
- "Matters regarding stock acquisition rights" in the Business Report
- "Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets" and "Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements" in the Consolidated Financial Statements
- "Statements of Changes in Net Assets" and "Notes to the Non-consolidated Financial
Statements" in the Non-consolidated Financial Statements
The Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and Non-consolidated Financial Statements audited by the Audit and Supervisory Committee are the Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements, and Non-consolidated Financial Statements attached to this notice as well as items (i) through (iii) above posted on the Company's website. The Consolidated Financial Statements and Non-consolidated Financial Statements audited by the Accounting Auditor are the Consolidated Financial Statements and Non-consolidated Financial Statements attached to this notice as well as items (ii) and (iii) above posted on the Company's website.
- Please note that any revision to matters in the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders, the Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements, and Non-consolidated Financial Statements will be posted on the Company's website.
- Any voting right exercised without indicating approval or disapproval for a particular proposal will be counted as a vote for approval of the proposal.
-
A video of the Meeting is to be distributed after the conclusion of the Meeting (to be posted from 5:00p.m. JST on the meeting date) on the Company's website. For inquiries about the video, please contact:
General Affairs Group, Corporate Management Department, Mebuki Financial Group, Inc. TEL: +81-29-233-1151 (operating hours: 9:00a.m. - 5:00p.m. JST on weekdays)
The Company's website (in Japanese): https://www.mebuki-fg.co.jp/shareholder/stock/generalmeeting.html
End
- If you exercise voting rights by proxy, please appoint as a proxy one of the other shareholders holding voting rights of the Company. You cannot appoint more than one shareholder as your proxy. (However, an assisting person, guide dog, hearing dog, service dog, or other assistance animal will be allowed entry to assist a shareholder with physical disability.)
- Please note that the Meeting will be heldin Cool Biz (light) dress code. We kindly request your attendance
in casual attire.
3
Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders
Proposal and References
Proposal No. 1: Election of Seven (7) Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)
The terms of office of all seven (7) Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members) will expire at the conclusion of the Meeting. Accordingly, the election of seven (7) Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members) is proposed.
The Company, in an effort to ensure objectivity and transparency in connection with Directors' compensation and appointments, has established a Corporate Governance Committee as an advisory body to the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors selects candidates for Director based on deliberations at the Corporate Governance Committee.
The Corporate Governance Committee is chaired by an Outside Director, and the majority of its members are also Outside Directors, including the Outside Directors of subsidiary banks.
- Opinion of the Audit and Supervisory Committee regarding the selection of Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)
At the Audit and Supervisory Committee, the content of this proposal has been deliberated based on reports from Audit and Supervisory Committee Members (Outside Directors) who took part in the discussion at the Corporate Governance Committee, an advisory body to the Board of Directors. There are no issues to be declared with regard to this proposal.
The candidates are as follows:
Attendance
No.
Name
Current positions and responsibilities at the Company
at Board of
Directors
(FY2023)
1
Tetsuya Akino
[Reappointed]
President (Representative Director)
100%
(12/12)
2
Kazuyuk
[Reappointed]
Executive Vice President (Representative Director)
100%
iShimizu
(12/12)
3
Yoshitsugu
[Newly
-
-
Toba
appointed]
Director
In charge of Corporate Management, Risk
100%
4
Yoshihiro Naito
[Reappointed]
Management, Information Security, and Group Anti-
(12/12)
money Laundering (Corporate Management
Department)
Director
100%
5
Toshihiko Ono
[Reappointed]
In charge of Corporate Planning (Corporate Planning
(12/12)
Department)
[Reappointed]
100%
6
Hiromichi Ono
[Outside]
Director (Outside Director)
(12/12)
[Independent]
[Reappointed]
100%
7
Yoshimi Shu
[Outside]
Director (Outside Director)
(12/12)
[Independent]
4
No.
Name
Career summary, positions, responsibilities
Number of
shares of the
(Date of birth)
and significant concurrent positions
Company held
Apr.
1986
Joined The Joyo Bank, Ltd.
Mar.
2006
Corporate Management Division
Jun.
2008
Deputy General Manager, Business Administration
Division
Jun.
2011
Senior Deputy General Manager, Business Administration
Division
Jun.
2012
General Manager, Shimotsuma Branch
Jun.
2013
General Manager, Corporate Risk Management Division
Jun.
2015
General Manager, Personnel Division
Jun.
2016
Executive Officer and General Manager, Personnel
Division
Reappointed
Oct.
2016
General Manager, Corporate Management Department, the
Tetsuya Akino
Jun.
2017
Company
130,660
General Manager, Corporate Planning Department, the
(May 23, 1963)
Company
Executive Officer and General Manager, Corporate
1
Jun.
2018
Planning Division, The Joyo Bank, Ltd.
Director, in charge of Corporate Planning, the Company
Managing Director, The Joyo Bank, Ltd.
Jun.
2020
Director, Managing Executive Officer
Apr.
2022
President (current position)
Jun.
2022
President, the Company (current position)
(Significant concurrent position)
President, The Joyo Bank, Ltd.
Reasons for being
selected as a Candidate
Mr. Tetsuya Akino took office as Director of the Company and Managing Director of The Joyo Bank, Ltd. in
June 2018 and has served as Director and Managing Executive Officer of The Joyo Bank, Ltd., and President of
The Joyo Bank, Ltd. since April 2022, as well as President of the Company since June 2022, accumulating
abundant experience and achievements as a manager. He is selected as a candidate for Director (excluding
Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members; hereinafter, the same shall apply) in the
expectation that he will continue to contribute to the management of the Company.
5
No.
Name
Career summary, positions, responsibilities
Number of
shares of the
(Date of birth)
and significant concurrent positions
Company held
Apr.
1984
Joined The Ashikaga Bank, Ltd.
Oct.
2004
Chief Manager, Financial Planning Headquarters
Jun.
2006
General Manager, Planning Division
Jun.
2008
General Manager, Management Planning Division
Jul.
2008
General Manager, Management Planning Department,
Ashikaga Holdings Co., Ltd. (concurrent position)
Jan.
2009
General Manager, Tochigi Branch, The Ashikaga Bank,
Jun.
2010
Ltd.
General Manager, Utsunomiya Chuo Branch
Apr.
2012
Executive Officer and General Manager, Business
Promotion Division
Jun.
2012
Executive Officer and General Manager, Business Planning
Division
Apr.
2014
Executive Officer and General Manager, Corporate
Reappointed
Management Department, Ashikaga Holdings Co., Ltd.
129,668
Kazuyuki Shimizu
Executive Officer, The Ashikaga Bank, Ltd.
Apr.
2015
Executive Officer, General Manager, Corporate Planning
(Sep. 11, 1961)
Department, Ashikaga Holdings Co., Ltd.
2
Managing Executive Officer, The Ashikaga Bank, Ltd.
Jun.
2016
Managing Director, Ashikaga Holdings Co., Ltd.
Oct.
2016
Director, in charge of Corporate Management, Risk
Management, and Information Security, the Company
Jun.
2017
Director, in charge of Regional Revitalization
Jun.
2018
Senior Managing Director, The Ashikaga Bank, Ltd.
Jun.
2019
Executive Officer, in charge of Regional Revitalization, the
Company
Jun.
2020
Executive Vice President (current position)
President, The Ashikaga Bank, Ltd. (current position)
(Significant concurrent position) President, The Ashikaga Bank, Ltd.
-
Reasons for being selected as a Candidate
Mr. Kazuyuki Shimizu took office as Executive Officer of Ashikaga Holdings Co., Ltd. and The Ashikaga
Bank, Ltd. in April 2014, and then served as Managing Executive Officer, Managing Director, and Senior Managing Director of The Ashikaga Bank, Ltd. and Director of the Company. He has been serving as Executive Vice President of the Company and President of The Ashikaga Bank, Ltd. since June 2020, and has abundant experience and achievements as a manager. He is selected as a candidate for Director in the expectation that he will continue to contribute to the management of the Company.
6
No.
Name
Career summary, positions, responsibilities
Number of
shares of the
(Date of birth)
and significant concurrent positions
Company held
Apr.
1988
Joined The Joyo Bank, Ltd.
Apr.
2008
Deputy General Manager, Corporate Planning Division
Jun.
2010
Deputy General Manager, Treasury and Securities Division
Jun.
2011
Deputy General Manager, Corporate Planning Division
Jun.
2013
Senior Deputy General Manager, Corporate Planning
Division
Jun.
2015
General Manager, Treasury and Securities Division
Newly appointed
Jun.
2018
Executive Officer and General Manager, Treasury and
Yoshitsugu
Securities Division
91,366
Jun.
2019
Executive Officer and General Manager, Business Planning
Toba
3
Division
(Feb.18, 1966)
Jun.
2020
Managing Executive Officer and Chief Officer,
Kennan/Rokko Area Hub
Apr.
2022
Managing Executive Officer
Jun.
2022
Director, Managing Executive Officer (current position)
(Significant concurrent position)
Director, Managing Executive Officer, The Joyo Bank, Ltd.
Reasons for being
selected as a Candidate
Mr. Yoshitsugu Toba has been serving as Director and Managing Executive Officer of The Joyo Bank, Ltd.
since June 2022 and has abundant experience and achievements as a manager. He is selected as a candidate for
Director in the expectation that he will contribute to the management of the Company.
7
No.
Name
Career summary, positions, responsibilities
Number of
shares of the
(Date of birth)
and significant concurrent positions
Company held
Apr.
1986
Joined The Ashikaga Bank, Ltd.
Apr.
2008
General Manager, Ota Minami Retail Office
Jun.
2010
General Manager, Shiraoka Branch
Apr.
2012
General Manager, Kaminokawa Branch
Jun.
2013
General Manager, International and Treasury
Feb.
2015
Administration Division
General Manager, in charge of Business Administration
Department, Ashikaga Holdings Co., Ltd.
General Manager, Personnel Division and General
Manager, In-house Training Office, The Ashikaga Bank,
Ltd.
Apr.
2015
General Manager, Personnel Division, The Ashikaga Bank,
Ltd.
Apr.
2016
Executive Officer and General Manager, Personnel
Reappointed
Division, The Ashikaga Bank, Ltd.
Yoshihiro Naito
Oct.
2016
General Manager, in charge of Corporate Management
75,382
Department, the Company
(Dec. 5, 1963)
Jun.
2017
General Manager, Corporate Management Department
4
Executive Officer and General Manager, Risk Management
Division, The Ashikaga Bank, Ltd.
Jun.
2019
Managing Director
Jun.
2020
Director, in charge of Corporate Management, Risk
Management, Information Security, and Group Anti-money
Laundering, the Company (current position)
Director, Managing Executive Officer, The Ashikaga
Bank, Ltd.
Apr.
2023
Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer, The
Ashikaga Bank, Ltd. (current position)
(Significant concurrent position)
Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer, The Ashikaga Bank, Ltd.
-
Reasons for being selected as a Candidate
Mr. Yoshihiro Naito took office as Managing Director of The Ashikaga Bank, Ltd. in June 2019, and has
been serving as Director of the Company and Director and Managing Executive Officer of The Ashikaga Bank, Ltd. since June 2020 and Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer of The Ashikaga Bank, Ltd. since April 2023. He has abundant experience and achievements as a manager. He is selected as a candidate for Director in the expectation that he will continue to contribute to the management of the Company.
8
No.
Name
Career summary, positions, responsibilities
Number of
shares of the
(Date of birth)
and significant concurrent positions
Company held
Apr.
1991
Joined The Joyo Bank, Ltd.
Feb.
2012
Deputy General Manager, Corporate Planning Division
Jun.
2016
Senior Deputy General Manager, Corporate Planning
Division
Oct.
2016
General Manager, in charge of Corporate Planning
Department, the Company
Jun.
2018
General Manager, Corporate Planning Department, the
Company
Reappointed
General Manager, Corporate Planning Division, The Joyo
Jun.
2020
Bank, Ltd.
54,842
Toshihiko Ono
Executive Officer and General Manager, Business Planning
Division, The Joyo Bank, Ltd.
(Mar. 11, 1969)
5
Director (part-time), The Ashikaga Bank, Ltd.
Apr.
2022
Managing Executive Officer, The Joyo Bank, Ltd.
Jun.
2022
Director, in charge of Corporate Planning, the Company
(current position)
Director, Managing Executive Officer, The Joyo Bank, Ltd.
(current position)
(Significant concurrent position)
Director, Managing Executive Officer, The Joyo Bank, Ltd.
Reasons for being selected as a Candidate
Mr. Toshihiko Ono took office as Director of the Company and Director and Managing Executive Officer of
The Joyo Bank, Ltd. in June 2022 and served as Director of The Ashikaga Bank, Ltd. from June 2020 to June
2022. He is selected as a candidate for Director in the expectation that he will contribute to the management of
the Company with his abundant experience and achievements as a manager.
Apr.
1979
Joined Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
Mar.
2004
General Manager, Finance Department
Jun.
2007
Corporate Executive Officer
Jun.
2011
Member of the Board & Corporate Vice President, in
charge of finance and procurement, Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
Apr.
2013
Director, Japan Investor Relations Association
Member of Investment Committee, Government Pension
Investment Fund
Reappointed
Jun.
2017
Retired from Member of the Board & Corporate Vice
Outside
President, Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
Independent
-
Retired from Director, Japan Investor Relations
Hiromichi Ono
Association
Retired from member of Investment Committee,
(Aug. 11, 1956)
6
Government Pension Investment Fund
Jun.
2019
Outside Director, the Company (current position)
Jun.
2020
Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member, Tokyo Gas
Co., Ltd.
Jun.
2021
Outside Director (current position)
(Significant concurrent position)
Outside Director, Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd.
Reasons for being selected as a Candidate and overview of expected role, etc.
As Mr. Hiromichi Ono has experience and broad insight as a manager of a major food company and has
conducted his duties appropriately as Outside Director of the Company since June 2019, he is selected as a
candidate for Outside Director in the expectation that he will continue to conduct his duties appropriately. He is
expected to utilize his experience and broad insight as a corporate manager and fulfill his supervisory function
through appropriate guidance and advice on overall management of the Company. He will have served as Outside
Director of the Company for five years at the conclusion of the Meeting.
9
No.
Name
Career summary, positions, responsibilities
Number of
shares of the
(Date of birth)
and significant concurrent positions
Company held
Aug.
2000
Joined JPMorgan Securities Japan Co., Ltd.
Jun.
2006
Head of Tokyo Control Room, Compliance Department
May
2012
Managing Director
Oct.
2012
Head of Japan Controls & Oversight Department
Jan.
2014
Resigned from JPMorgan Securities Japan Co., Ltd.
Reappointed
Feb.
2014
Joined Core Value Management, Co., Ltd.
Outside
Nov.
2016
Deputy President & Representative Director, Core Value
Independent
-
Management, Co., Ltd.
Yoshimi Shu
Jun.
2019
Outside Director, the Company (current position)
Mar.
2022
President & Representative Director, Core Value
(Mar. 7, 1969)
Management, Co., Ltd. (current position)
7
(Significant concurrent position)
President & Representative Director, Core Value
Management, Co., Ltd.
Reasons for being
selected as a Candidate and overview of expected role, etc.
Ms. Yoshimi Shu not only has abundant work experience at a global financial institution but also has experience
and achievements as a senior manager, in addition to having broad insight into the development of corporate
leaders. Furthermore, she has conducted her duties appropriately as Outside Director of the Company since June
2019. Accordingly, she is selected as a candidate for Outside Director in the expectation that she will continue to
conduct her duties appropriately. She is expected to utilize her past experiences and expertise and fulfill her
supervisory function through appropriate guidance and advice on the overall management of the Company. She
will have served as Outside Director of the Company for five years at the conclusion of the Meeting.
(Notes) 1. There is no special interest between any candidate and the Company.
- Mr. Hiromichi Ono and Ms. Yoshimi Shu are candidates for Outside Director. Mr. Hiromichi Ono and Ms. Yoshimi Shu not only satisfy the "Independence Standards for Outside Directors" prescribed by the Company but are also designated as Independent Directors pursuant to the provisions of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) and registered as such with TSE. If their election is approved, the Company plans to keep them in the position of Independent Director.
- If the election of Mr. Hiromichi Ono and Ms. Yoshimi Shu is approved, and in the case they take office as Outside Director, the Company plans to continue with the agreement that limits the liability for damages set forth in Article 423, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act currently concluded with each of them pursuant to Article 427, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act and the Articles of Incorporation of the Company. The limit of liability under such agreements is the minimum amount stipulated by Article 425, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act, or the amount previously set of ten (10) million yen or more, whichever is greater, assuming that they performed their duties as Outside Director in good faith and without gross negligence.
- The Company has entered into a directors and officers liability insurance contract with an insurance company to cover compensation for damages (e.g., amount payable under court ruling, settlement money) and dispute expenses (e.g., litigation costs, settlement and mediation expenses) incurred by the insured (i.e., all Directors and all Executive Officers of the Company, The Joyo Bank, Ltd. and The Ashikaga Bank, Ltd.). Each candidate will be insured under said insurance contract, which is to be retained with the same terms and conditions at the time of renewal.
10
