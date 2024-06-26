Mebuki Financial : Notice of Resolutions of The 8th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
June 25, 2024 at 10:47 pm EDT
This document is a translation of the Japanese original for reference purposes only.
In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.
June 26, 2024
To Shareholders:
Tetsuya Akino
President
Mebuki Financial Group, Inc.
2-1-1 Nihonbashi Muromachi,
Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan
NOTICE OFRESOLUTIONS OF
THE 8TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OFSHAREHOLDERS
We hereby notify that the following matters were reported and resolved at the 8th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Mebuki Financial Group, Inc. (the "Company") held today.
Matters reported:
The Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and results of audits of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit and Supervisory Committee for the Company's 8th Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
Non-consolidatedFinancial Statements for the Company's 8th Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
The details of the above matters were reported.
Proposals resolved:
Proposal No. 1:
Election of Seven (7) Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and
Supervisory Committee Members)
The proposal was approved and resolved as originally proposed. Messrs. Tetsuya
Hiromichi Ono and Ms. Yoshimi Shu were elected and assumed office as Directors
(excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members).
Proposal No. 2:
Election of Five (5) Directors who are Audit and Supervisory
Committee Members
The proposal was approved and resolved as originally proposed. Messrs. Hitoshi
Takenouchi, Yoshinori Tasaki, Hiromichi Yoshitake, Toru Nagasawa and Ms.
Tomomi Nakano were elected and assumed office as Directors who are Audit and
Supervisory Committee Members.
Proposal No. 3:
Election of One (1) Substitute Director who is an Audit and
Supervisory Committee Member
The proposal was approved and resolved as originally proposed.
End
(Reference) (as of June 26, 2024)
Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and
Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee
Supervisory Committee Members)
Members
Representative
President
Tetsuya Akino
Audit and
(Full-time)
Hitoshi
Director
Supervisory
Takenouchi
Committee
(Newly appointed)
Member
Representative
Executive
Kazuyuki Shimizu
Audit and
(Full-time)
Yoshinori Tasaki
Director
Vice President
Supervisory
Committee
Member
Director
Yoshitsugu Toba
Audit and
(Outside
Hiromichi
(Newly appointed)
Supervisory
Director)
Yoshitake
Committee
Member
Director
Yoshihiro Naito
Audit and
(Outside
Toru Nagasawa
Supervisory
Director)
Committee
Member
Director
Toshihiko Ono
Audit and
(Outside
Tomomi Nakano
Supervisory
Director)
(Newly appointed)
Committee
Member
Outside
Hiromichi Ono
Director
Outside
Yoshimi Shu
Director
At the Board of Directors' meeting held after this Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, Messrs. Tetsuya Akino and Kazuyuki Shimizu were elected and assumed office as President (Representative Director) and Executive Vice President (Representative Director), respectively.
Mr. Kazunori Shinozaki was elected as a substitute Director who is an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member.
Mebuki Financial Group Inc is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the provision of comprehensive financial services centered on banking business. The Company is mainly engaged in the provision of banking business, as well as other business related to financial services such as leasing business, securities business, credit guarantee business and credit card business.