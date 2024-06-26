This document is a translation of the Japanese original for reference purposes only.

In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

June 26, 2024

To Shareholders:

Tetsuya Akino

President

Mebuki Financial Group, Inc.

2-1-1 Nihonbashi Muromachi,

Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan

NOTICE OFRESOLUTIONS OF

THE 8TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OFSHAREHOLDERS

We hereby notify that the following matters were reported and resolved at the 8th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Mebuki Financial Group, Inc. (the "Company") held today.

Matters reported:

  1. The Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and results of audits of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit and Supervisory Committee for the Company's 8th Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
  2. Non-consolidatedFinancial Statements for the Company's 8th Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

The details of the above matters were reported.

Proposals resolved:

Proposal No. 1:

Election of Seven (7) Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and

Supervisory Committee Members)

The proposal was approved and resolved as originally proposed. Messrs. Tetsuya

Akino, Kazuyuki Shimizu, Yoshitsugu Toba, Yoshihiro Naito, Toshihiko Ono,

Hiromichi Ono and Ms. Yoshimi Shu were elected and assumed office as Directors

(excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members).

Proposal No. 2:

Election of Five (5) Directors who are Audit and Supervisory

Committee Members

The proposal was approved and resolved as originally proposed. Messrs. Hitoshi

Takenouchi, Yoshinori Tasaki, Hiromichi Yoshitake, Toru Nagasawa and Ms.

Tomomi Nakano were elected and assumed office as Directors who are Audit and

Supervisory Committee Members.

Proposal No. 3:

Election of One (1) Substitute Director who is an Audit and

Supervisory Committee Member

The proposal was approved and resolved as originally proposed.

End

(Reference) (as of June 26, 2024)

Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and

Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee

Supervisory Committee Members)

Members

Representative

President

Tetsuya Akino

Audit and

(Full-time)

Hitoshi

Director

Supervisory

Takenouchi

Committee

(Newly appointed)

Member

Representative

Executive

Kazuyuki Shimizu

Audit and

(Full-time)

Yoshinori Tasaki

Director

Vice President

Supervisory

Committee

Member

Director

Yoshitsugu Toba

Audit and

(Outside

Hiromichi

(Newly appointed)

Supervisory

Director)

Yoshitake

Committee

Member

Director

Yoshihiro Naito

Audit and

(Outside

Toru Nagasawa

Supervisory

Director)

Committee

Member

Director

Toshihiko Ono

Audit and

(Outside

Tomomi Nakano

Supervisory

Director)

(Newly appointed)

Committee

Member

Outside

Hiromichi Ono

Director

Outside

Yoshimi Shu

Director

  • At the Board of Directors' meeting held after this Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, Messrs. Tetsuya Akino and Kazuyuki Shimizu were elected and assumed office as President (Representative Director) and Executive Vice President (Representative Director), respectively.
  • Mr. Kazunori Shinozaki was elected as a substitute Director who is an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Mebuki Financial Group Inc. published this content on 26 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2024 02:46:05 UTC.