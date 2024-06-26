This document is a translation of the Japanese original for reference purposes only.

In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

June 26, 2024

To Shareholders:

Tetsuya Akino

President

Mebuki Financial Group, Inc.

2-1-1 Nihonbashi Muromachi,

Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan

NOTICE OFRESOLUTIONS OF

THE 8TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OFSHAREHOLDERS

We hereby notify that the following matters were reported and resolved at the 8th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Mebuki Financial Group, Inc. (the "Company") held today.

Matters reported:

The Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and results of audits of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit and Supervisory Committee for the Company's 8th Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 8th Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

The details of the above matters were reported.