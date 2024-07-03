July 3, 2024

Company name: Mebuki Financial Group, Inc. Representative: Tetsuya Akino, President （Code number：7167 Prime Market, Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Notice regarding Status and Completion of Acquisition of Own Shares

(Acquisition of Own Shares pursuant to the Provisions of the Articles of Incorporation under the Provisions of Article 459(1) of the Companies Act of Japan)

Mebuki Financial Group, Inc. (the "Company") hereby announces that the Company acquired its own shares pursuant to the provisions of the articles of incorporation under the provisions of Article 459(1) of the Companies Act of Japan, as described below.

Through the following acquisition, the acquisition of its own shares was completed on the basis of the resolution of its board of directors at the meeting held on May 10, 2024.

1. Type of shares acquired Common stock of the Company 2. Period of acquisition From July 1, 2024 to July 2, 2024 3. Total number of shares acquired 421,300 shares 4. Amount of acquisition cost 265,872,190 yen 5. Method of acquisition Market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Reference)

1. Details of the resolution of its board of directors at the meeting held on May 10, 2024

(1) Type of shares to be acquired Common stock (2) Total number of shares to be Up to 20,000,000 shares acquired (1.96% of total number of shares issued (excluding treasury stock)) (3) Total amount of acquisition cost Up to 10,000,000,000 yen (4) Period of acquisition From May 13, 2024 to July 31, 2024 (5) Method of acquisition Market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

2. Cumulative amount of own shares acquired by July 2, 2024 pursuant to the above resolution of its board of directors at the meeting

(1) Total number of shares acquired 16,822,300 shares (2) Total amount of acquisition cost 9,999,982,450 yen

End

Inquiries:

Corporate Planning Department Tel:029-300-2605