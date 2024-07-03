Mebuki Financial : Notice regarding Status and Completion of Acquisition of Own Shares
July 03, 2024 at 02:07 am EDT
July 3, 2024
Company name: Mebuki Financial Group, Inc. Representative: Tetsuya Akino, President （Code number：7167 Prime Market, Tokyo Stock Exchange)
Notice regarding Status and Completion of Acquisition of Own Shares
(Acquisition of Own Shares pursuant to the Provisions of the Articles of Incorporation under the Provisions of Article 459(1) of the Companies Act of Japan)
Mebuki Financial Group, Inc. (the "Company") hereby announces that the Company acquired its own shares pursuant to the provisions of the articles of incorporation under the provisions of Article 459(1) of the Companies Act of Japan, as described below.
Through the following acquisition, the acquisition of its own shares was completed on the basis of the resolution of its board of directors at the meeting held on May 10, 2024.
Type of shares acquired
Common stock of the Company
Period of acquisition
From July 1, 2024 to July 2, 2024
Total number of shares acquired
421,300 shares
Amount of acquisition cost
265,872,190 yen
Method of acquisition
Market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange
1. Details of the resolution of its board of directors at the meeting held on May 10, 2024
Type of shares to be acquired
Common stock
Total number of shares to be
Up to 20,000,000 shares
acquired
(1.96% of total number of shares issued (excluding
treasury stock))
Total amount of acquisition cost
Up to 10,000,000,000 yen
Period of acquisition
From May 13, 2024 to July 31, 2024
Method of acquisition
Market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange
2. Cumulative amount of own shares acquired by July 2, 2024 pursuant to the above resolution of its board of directors at the meeting
Total number of shares acquired
16,822,300 shares
Total amount of acquisition cost
9,999,982,450 yen
