    4971   JP3920890005

MEC COMPANY LTD.

(4971)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 08/19
2980 JPY   -6.58%
[Delayed]Selection of New Market Category: Prime Market

08/20/2021 | 02:04am EDT
Note : This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

August 10, 2021

To Whom It May Concern

Company Name:

MEC COMPANY LTD.

Representative: CEO & President Kazuo MAEDA

(Securities Code: 4971)

Contact : Corporate Communication Office Head

Yoshihiro SAKAMOTO

(TEL:+81-(0)6-6401-8160)

Selection of New Market Category: Prime Market

We hereby announce that regarding the review of the Company's market classification on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (hereinafter referred to as the "TSE") scheduled for April 4, 2022, the Company decided at the Board of Directors meeting held today to select and apply for a transition to the Prime Market.

From now, we will proceed with the prescribed procedures according to the application schedule stipulated by the TSE.

As disclosed on July 12, 2021, the Company received the "Results of Primary Judgment Regarding the Status of Compliance with the Listing Maintenance Standards in the New Market Category" from the TSE, and was listed on the Prime Market. We have confirmed that we comply with listing maintenance standards for the Prime Market.

Disclaimer

MEC Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2021 06:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 14 353 M 131 M 131 M
Net income 2021 2 685 M 24,5 M 24,5 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,4x
Yield 2021 1,17%
Capitalization 56 554 M 515 M 515 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,94x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,65x
Nbr of Employees 397
Free-Float 73,6%
Technical analysis trends MEC COMPANY LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2 980,00 JPY
Average target price 4 000,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 34,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kazuo Maeda President, CEO & Representative Director
Toshiko Nakagawa Director, Head Accounting & Finance
Sadamitsu Sumitomo Director & General Manager-Operations
Mitsutoshi Takao Independent Outside Director
Mitsuo Hayashi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEC COMPANY LTD.31.28%515
ECOLAB INC.1.91%63 082
SIKA AG36.23%50 215
GIVAUDAN SA24.08%46 258
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.82.18%35 462
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG21.10%25 987