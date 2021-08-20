[Delayed]Selection of New Market Category: Prime Market

Note : This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

August 10, 2021 To Whom It May Concern Company Name: MEC COMPANY LTD.

Representative: CEO & President Kazuo MAEDA

(Securities Code: 4971)

Contact : Corporate Communication Office Head

Yoshihiro SAKAMOTO

(TEL:+81-(0)6-6401-8160)

Selection of New Market Category: Prime Market

We hereby announce that regarding the review of the Company's market classification on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (hereinafter referred to as the "TSE") scheduled for April 4, 2022, the Company decided at the Board of Directors meeting held today to select and apply for a transition to the Prime Market.

From now, we will proceed with the prescribed procedures according to the application schedule stipulated by the TSE.

As disclosed on July 12, 2021, the Company received the "Results of Primary Judgment Regarding the Status of Compliance with the Listing Maintenance Standards in the New Market Category" from the TSE, and was listed on the Prime Market. We have confirmed that we comply with listing maintenance standards for the Prime Market.