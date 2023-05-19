Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. MEC Company Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4971   JP3920890005

MEC COMPANY LTD.

(4971)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-19 am EDT
2980.00 JPY   +1.33%
03:50aMec : JPCA Show 2023 ( MEC / May 31-June 2 / Japan )
PU
05/10Mec : Earnings Document
PU
05/10Mec : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023(Under Japanese GAAP)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

MEC : JPCA Show 2023 ( MEC / May 31-June 2 / Japan )

05/19/2023 | 03:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Dates May 31 (Wed)-June 2 (Fri), 2023
Organaizer JPCA
Venue Tokyo Big Sight
Official site JPCA Show

Attachments

Disclaimer

MEC Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2023 07:49:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MEC COMPANY LTD.
03:50aMec : JPCA Show 2023 ( MEC / May 31-June 2 / Japan )
PU
05/10Mec : Earnings Document
PU
05/10Mec : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023(Under Japan..
PU
05/10Mec : Financial Results Briefing for Q1 FYE 12 2023
PU
05/10Mec : Revision to Earnings Forecast
PU
05/10Mec : Decision to Acquire Treasury Stock
PU
05/10MEC Company Ltd. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Six Months Ending June 30, 2023 and..
CI
05/10MEC Company Ltd. Revises Earnings Guidance for the Six Months Ending June 30, 2023 and ..
CI
05/10MEC Company Ltd. announces an Equity Buyback for 300,000 shares, representing 1.56% for..
CI
05/10MEC Company Ltd. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 15 304 M 110 M 110 M
Net income 2023 2 317 M 16,7 M 16,7 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 24,4x
Yield 2023 1,53%
Capitalization 55 911 M 404 M 404 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,65x
Capi. / Sales 2024 3,18x
Nbr of Employees 438
Free-Float 76,2%
Chart MEC COMPANY LTD.
Duration : Period :
MEC Company Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEC COMPANY LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 2 941,00 JPY
Average target price 3 200,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 8,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kazuo Maeda President, CEO & Representative Director
Toshiko Nakagawa CFO, Director & Managing Executive Officer
Sadamitsu Sumitomo Section Manager-International Business Center
Mitsutoshi Takao Independent Outside Director
Mitsuo Hayashi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEC COMPANY LTD.41.53%404
ECOLAB INC.20.19%49 670
SIKA AG12.49%42 721
GIVAUDAN SA6.21%30 882
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION-3.10%24 405
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG12.38%18 303
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer