MEC : JPCA Show 2023 ( MEC / May 31-June 2 / Japan )
Dates
May 31 (Wed)-June 2 (Fri), 2023
Organaizer
JPCA
Venue
Tokyo Big Sight
Official site
JPCA Show
|All news about MEC COMPANY LTD.
|Sales 2023
15 304 M
110 M
110 M
|Net income 2023
2 317 M
16,7 M
16,7 M
|Net Debt 2023
-
-
-
|P/E ratio 2023
|24,4x
|Yield 2023
|1,53%
|Capitalization
55 911 M
404 M
404 M
|Capi. / Sales 2023
|3,65x
|Capi. / Sales 2024
|3,18x
|Nbr of Employees
|438
|Free-Float
|76,2%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends MEC COMPANY LTD.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|5
|Last Close Price
|2 941,00 JPY
|Average target price
|3 200,00 JPY
|Spread / Average Target
|8,81%