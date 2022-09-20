MEC : Notice Concerning Investment in Green Bonds Issued by Hyogo Prefecture

September 20, 2022 To Whom It May Concern Company Name: MEC COMPANY LTD. Representative: CEO & President Kazuo MAEDA (Securities Code: 4971, TSE Prime) Contact: Corporate Communication Office Head Yoshihiro SAKAMOTO

(TEL: +81-(0)6-6401-8160)

Notice Concerning Investment in "Green Bonds" Issued by Hyogo Prefecture

Our Company hereby announces that it has invested in green bonds issued by Hyogo Prefecture (hereinafter referred to as the "Bonds").

"Green Bonds" are bonds issued to procure funds whose proceeds are limited to projects with environmental improvement effects. The Bonds have been verified by Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd. (JCR) for compliance with "Green Bond Principles 2021" and the "the Ministry of the Environment's Green Bond Guidelines 2022" as defined by the International Capital Markets Association (ICMA), and have received the highest rating, "Green 1 (F)."

The proceeds from issuing the Bonds will be used for the greening projects shown in the table below, which will contribute to achieving the SDGs* that utilize the individuality of the region that Hyogo Prefecture is working on.

Classification Business description Pollution prevention and control  Plant development project for wide-area treatment of sewage sludge (production of biogas using sewage sludge and conversion Renewable energy to solid fuel) Energy efficiency  Renewal of facilities owned by the prefecture (switching to LED lighting, renewing air conditioning equipment, and introducing Renewable energy solar power generation equipment)  River improvement to promote flood control measures  Sediment control and erosion control measures for sediment disaster countermeasures  Countermeasures for slope disaster prevention in case of heavy Adaptation to climate change rain disasters  Disaster-prevention measures for reservoirs aimed at disaster prevention and reduction during heavy rain  Raising seawalls and improving parapet walls to prevent storm surges Sustainable environmental  Forest development contributing to landslide disaster prevention management of natural resources and and greenhouse gas absorption land use  Forest road maintenance necessary for forest maintenance Conservation of terrestrial and  Improvement of habitat environment for storks (creation of aquatic biodiversity shallow reservoir and biotope)

Our Company will continue its efforts to help bring about a sustainable society through corporate activities, including the Bonds.

Outline of the Bonds

Stock Hyogo Prefecture 2022 4th Publicly Offered Bond (Green Bond, 10 years) Hyogo Prefecture's 44th 20-year Publicly Offered Bond (Green Bond) Term 10 years, 20 years Amount issued Total amount of 20 billion yen (10-year bonds: 10 billion yen; 20-year bonds: 10 billion yen) Issue date September 20, 2022

*SDGs stands for Sustainable Development Goals. The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, adopted at the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit in September 2015, sets an international goal for member countries to achieve a sustainable and better world by 2030. Comprised of 17 goals and 169 targets to be achieved, it pledges to "Leave no one behind" on Earth