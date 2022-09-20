Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. MEC Company Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4971   JP3920890005

MEC COMPANY LTD.

(4971)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-09-20 am EDT
2344.00 JPY   +1.69%
02:20aMEC : Notice Concerning Investment in Green Bonds Issued by Hyogo Prefecture
PU
09/19MEC : Notice of server maintenance
PU
09/08MEC Invests Over $208 Million in Social Bonds; Shares Rise 7%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MEC : Notice Concerning Investment in Green Bonds Issued by Hyogo Prefecture

09/20/2022 | 02:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

September 20, 2022

To Whom It May Concern

Company Name:

MEC COMPANY LTD.

Representative:

CEO & President Kazuo MAEDA

(Securities Code: 4971, TSE Prime)

Contact:

Corporate Communication Office Head

Yoshihiro SAKAMOTO

(TEL: +81-(0)6-6401-8160)

Notice Concerning Investment in "Green Bonds" Issued by Hyogo Prefecture

Our Company hereby announces that it has invested in green bonds issued by Hyogo Prefecture (hereinafter referred to as the "Bonds").

"Green Bonds" are bonds issued to procure funds whose proceeds are limited to projects with environmental improvement effects. The Bonds have been verified by Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd. (JCR) for compliance with "Green Bond Principles 2021" and the "the Ministry of the Environment's Green Bond Guidelines 2022" as defined by the International Capital Markets Association (ICMA), and have received the highest rating, "Green 1 (F)."

The proceeds from issuing the Bonds will be used for the greening projects shown in the table below, which will contribute to achieving the SDGs* that utilize the individuality of the region that Hyogo Prefecture is working on.

Classification

Business description

Pollution prevention and control

Plant development project for wide-area treatment of sewage

sludge (production of biogas using sewage sludge and conversion

Renewable energy

to solid fuel)

Energy efficiency

Renewal of facilities owned by the prefecture (switching to LED

lighting, renewing air conditioning equipment, and introducing

Renewable energy

solar power generation equipment)

River improvement to promote flood control measures

Sediment control and erosion control measures for sediment

disaster countermeasures

Countermeasures for slope disaster prevention in case of heavy

Adaptation to climate change

rain disasters

Disaster-prevention measures for reservoirs aimed at disaster

prevention and reduction during heavy rain

Raising seawalls and improving parapet walls to prevent storm

surges

Sustainable environmental

Forest development contributing to landslide disaster prevention

management of natural resources and

and greenhouse gas absorption

land use

Forest road maintenance necessary for forest maintenance

Conservation of terrestrial and

Improvement of habitat environment for storks (creation of

aquatic biodiversity

shallow reservoir and biotope)

Our Company will continue its efforts to help bring about a sustainable society through corporate activities, including the Bonds.

Outline of the Bonds

Stock

Hyogo Prefecture 2022 4th Publicly Offered Bond (Green Bond, 10 years)

Hyogo Prefecture's 44th 20-year Publicly Offered Bond (Green Bond)

Term

10 years, 20 years

Amount issued

Total amount of 20 billion yen (10-year bonds: 10 billion yen; 20-year bonds: 10

billion yen)

Issue date

September 20, 2022

*SDGs stands for Sustainable Development Goals. The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, adopted at the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit in September 2015, sets an international goal for member countries to achieve a sustainable and better world by 2030. Comprised of 17 goals and 169 targets to be achieved, it pledges to "Leave no one behind" on Earth

Disclaimer

MEC Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2022 06:19:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MEC COMPANY LTD.
02:20aMEC : Notice Concerning Investment in Green Bonds Issued by Hyogo Prefecture
PU
09/19MEC : Notice of server maintenance
PU
09/08MEC Invests Over $208 Million in Social Bonds; Shares Rise 7%
MT
09/02MEC : Notice on Issuance of a Sponsored Research Report
PU
08/10MEC : Presentation Material -FY12/2022 Q2 Financial Announcement
PU
08/10MEC : Revision to Earnings Forecast
PU
08/10MEC Company Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/10MEC Company Ltd. Revises Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2022
CI
08/10MEC Company Ltd. Announces Dividend for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending Decemb..
CI
06/29MEC COMPANY LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 17 040 M 119 M 119 M
Net income 2022 3 426 M 23,9 M 23,9 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,9x
Yield 2022 1,95%
Capitalization 43 820 M 306 M 306 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,57x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,35x
Nbr of Employees 413
Free-Float 76,2%
Chart MEC COMPANY LTD.
Duration : Period :
MEC Company Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEC COMPANY LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2 305,00 JPY
Average target price 4 033,33 JPY
Spread / Average Target 75,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kazuo Maeda President, CEO & Representative Director
Toshiko Nakagawa Manager-Research & Development Center
Sadamitsu Sumitomo Section Manager-International Business Center
Mitsutoshi Takao Independent Outside Director
Mitsuo Hayashi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEC COMPANY LTD.-42.45%306
ECOLAB INC.-31.88%45 541
SIKA AG-45.79%32 810
GIVAUDAN SA-38.90%27 981
HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-6.46%18 927
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-38.79%15 140