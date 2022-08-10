Log in
    4971   JP3920890005

MEC COMPANY LTD.

(4971)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-10 am EDT
2444.00 JPY   -1.09%
02:14aMEC : Presentation Material -FY12/2022 Q2 Financial Announcement
PU
02:14aMEC : Revision to Earnings Forecast
PU
06/29MEC COMPANY LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
MEC : Presentation Material -FY12/2022 Q2 Financial Announcement

08/10/2022 | 02:14am EDT
Financial Results Briefing

for Q2 FYE 12/2022

August 10, 2022

MEC COMPANY LTD.

Securities code: 4971

Notice of Revision of Earnings Forecast

Revision to the full-year consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending in December 2022. (January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)

Net sales

Operating

Ordinary

Net

Net

income

(million yen)

income

income

income

per share

(million yen)

(million yen)

(million yen)

(yen)

Previously announced

16,500

4,200

4,450

3,200

168.35

Forecast(A)

Forecast revised this

17,000

4,400

4,800

3,400

178.87

time(B)

Difference(B-A)

350

200

350

200

Percentage change

2.1

4.8

7.9

6.3

（％）

(Reference) Results

for the

15,038

3,939

4,104

2,949

155.28

previous term

(Year ended December

2021)

Financial Results Briefing for Q2 FYE 12/2022

1

Q2 FYE12/2022 Overview

  • Record high profit

CZ is strong due to server demand, etc.

V-Bond have remained steady due to the promotion of Evs. EXE and SF are decreased due to the reaction to the demand for nesting and inventory adjustment.

  • Impact of the Russian / Ukraine situation

No used Russian or Ukrainian ingredients. Regarding soaring crude oil prices.

Very low proportion of crude oil-derived raw materials.

The impact on transportationz costs has already been factored into this term's plan.

  • Impact of lockdown of Chinese cities.

There was some impact on shipments from Japan and production activities of customers.

Financial Results Briefing for Q2 FYE 12/2022

2

Exchange rate

Initial

22Q2

21Q2

Forecast

forecast

revised

NTD

4.16

4.30

3.84

4.30

RMB

18.07

18.98

16.64

18.98

HKD

14.75

15.74

13.89

15.74

THB

3.44

3.64

3.49

3.64

EUR

130.51

134.52

129.97

134.52

USD

115.01

123.17

107.76

123.17

  • Overseas subsidiaries are basically transactions denominated in local currency, and are affected by the yen / local currency rate when converting to yen in consolidated accounting.
  • Our major foreign currencies are the Taiwan dollar (NTD) and the Chinese yuan (RMB). Both use the average rate during the period.

Exchange sensitivity

NTD: (Sale) 40

(Operating income) 27

(6 months conversion)(million yen) RMB: (Sale) 13

(Operating income)

6

Financial Results Briefing for Q2 FYE 12/2022

3

Q2 FYE12/2022 Key factors

Assumed/actual exchange rate

JPY to NTD Assumed rate:

  • JPY to RMB Assumed rate: JPY to EUR Assumed rate: JPY to THB Assumed rate: JPY to USD Assumed rate:
  1. yen / Actual rate:
  1. yen / Actual rate:
  1. yen / Actual rate:
  1. yen / Actual rate:

115.01 yen / Actual rate:

  1. yen (previous year was 3.84 yen)
  1. yen (previous year was 16.64 yen)
  1. yen (previous year was 129.97 yen)
  1. yen (previous year was 3.49 yen)

123.17 yen (previous year was 107.76 yen)

2

Sales: 8,127 million yen(YOY change: Up 15.7%)

Operating income: 2,084 million yen(YOY change: Up 6.9%)

Exchange rate impact (YOY change)

Sales: Up 520 million yen,

Operating income: Up 288 million yen.

4

Chemicals

Sales: 8,032 million yen (YOY change: Up 15.9%)

Shipments: 23,127 t (YOY change: Up 7.3%)

5

Major products sales (YOY change)

CZ: Up 29.5%, V-Bond: Up 11.3 %, EXE: Down 21.9%SF: Down 20.7%

Financial Results Briefing for Q2 FYE 12/2022

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

MEC Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 06:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
