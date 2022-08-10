|
MEC : Presentation Material -FY12/2022 Q2 Financial Announcement
Financial Results Briefing
for Q2 FYE 12/2022
August 10, 2022
MEC COMPANY LTD.
Securities code: 4971
Notice of Revision of Earnings Forecast
Revision to the full-year consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending in December 2022. (January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)
|
|
Net sales
|
Operating
|
Ordinary
|
Net
|
Net
|
|
income
|
|
(million yen)
|
income
|
income
|
income
|
per share
|
|
(million yen)
|
(million yen)
|
(million yen)
|
|
|
(yen)
|
|
|
|
Previously announced
|
|
|
|
|
|
16,500
|
4,200
|
4,450
|
3,200
|
168.35
|
Forecast(A)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Forecast revised this
|
|
|
|
|
|
17,000
|
4,400
|
4,800
|
3,400
|
178.87
|
time(B)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Difference(B-A)
|
350
|
200
|
350
|
200
|
|
Percentage change
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.1
|
4.8
|
7.9
|
6.3
|
|
（％）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Reference) Results
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
for the
|
15,038
|
3,939
|
4,104
|
2,949
|
155.28
|
previous term
|
(Year ended December
|
|
|
|
|
|
2021)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial Results Briefing for Q2 FYE 12/2022
|
1
Q2 FYE12/2022 Overview
CZ is strong due to server demand, etc.
V-Bond have remained steady due to the promotion of Evs. EXE and SF are decreased due to the reaction to the demand for nesting and inventory adjustment.
-
Impact of the Russian / Ukraine situation
・No used （Russian or Ukrainian ingredients）. ・Regarding soaring crude oil prices.
① Very low proportion of crude oil-derived raw materials.
②The impact on transportationz costs has already been factored into this term's plan.
-
Impact of lockdown of Chinese cities.
・There was some impact on shipments from Japan and production activities of customers.
|
Financial Results Briefing for Q2 FYE 12/2022
|
2
Exchange rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Initial
|
22Q2
|
21Q2
|
Forecast
|
|
forecast
|
revised
|
|
|
|
NTD
|
4.16
|
4.30
|
3.84
|
4.30
|
|
|
|
|
|
RMB
|
18.07
|
18.98
|
16.64
|
18.98
|
|
|
|
|
|
HKD
|
14.75
|
15.74
|
13.89
|
15.74
|
|
|
|
|
|
THB
|
3.44
|
3.64
|
3.49
|
3.64
|
|
|
|
|
|
EUR
|
130.51
|
134.52
|
129.97
|
134.52
|
|
|
|
|
|
USD
|
115.01
|
123.17
|
107.76
|
123.17
|
|
|
|
|
-
Overseas subsidiaries are basically transactions denominated in local currency, and are affected by the yen / local currency rate when converting to yen in consolidated accounting.
-
Our major foreign currencies are the Taiwan dollar (NTD) and the Chinese yuan (RMB). Both use the average rate during the period.
|
Exchange sensitivity
|
NTD: (Sale) 40
|
(Operating income) 27
|
(6 months conversion)(million yen)︓ RMB: (Sale) 13
|
(Operating income)
|
6
|
|
Financial Results Briefing for Q2 FYE 12/2022
|
3
Q2 FYE12/2022 Key factors
Assumed/actual exchange rate
JPY to NTD Assumed rate:
-
JPY to RMB Assumed rate: JPY to EUR Assumed rate: JPY to THB Assumed rate: JPY to USD Assumed rate:
-
yen / Actual rate:
-
yen / Actual rate:
-
yen / Actual rate:
-
yen / Actual rate:
115.01 yen / Actual rate:
-
yen (previous year was 3.84 yen)
-
yen (previous year was 16.64 yen)
-
yen (previous year was 129.97 yen)
-
yen (previous year was 3.49 yen)
123.17 yen (previous year was 107.76 yen)
|
|
2
|
Sales: 8,127 million yen(YOY change: Up 15.7%)
|
|
|
|
Operating income: 2,084 million yen(YOY change: Up 6.9%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
３
|
Exchange rate impact (YOY change)
|
|
|
|
Sales: Up 520 million yen,
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income: Up 288 million yen.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
Chemicals
|
|
|
|
Sales: 8,032 million yen (YOY change: Up 15.9%)
|
|
|
|
|
Shipments: 23,127 t (YOY change: Up 7.3%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
Major products sales (YOY change)
|
|
|
|
CZ: Up 29.5%, V-Bond: Up 11.3 %, EXE: Down 21.9%SF: Down 20.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial Results Briefing for Q2 FYE 12/2022
|
4
|
