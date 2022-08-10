MEC : Presentation Material -FY12/2022 Q2 Financial Announcement

Revision to the full-year consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending in December 2022. (January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)

Q2 FYE12/2022 Overview

Record high profit

CZ is strong due to server demand, etc.

V-Bond have remained steady due to the promotion of Evs. EXE and SF are decreased due to the reaction to the demand for nesting and inventory adjustment.

Impact of the Russian / Ukraine situation

・No used （Russian or Ukrainian ingredients）. ・Regarding soaring crude oil prices.

① Very low proportion of crude oil-derived raw materials.

②The impact on transportationz costs has already been factored into this term's plan.

Impact of lockdown of Chinese cities.

・There was some impact on shipments from Japan and production activities of customers.