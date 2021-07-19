MEC : Result of the Primary Judgment Regarding the Status of Compliance with the Listing Maintenance Standards in the New Market Category

Note : This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

July 12, 2021

Company Name: MEC COMPANY LTD.

Representative: CEO & President Kazuo MAEDA

(Securities Code: 4971)

Contact: Corporate Communication Office Head Yoshihiro SAKAMOTO

(TEL +81-(0)6-6401-8160)

Notice on the Results of Primary Judgment Regarding the Status of Compliance with the

Listing Maintenance Standards in the New Market Category

We hereby announce that on July 9, 2021, MEC COMPANY LTD. (hereafter "the Company") received the "Results of Primary Judgment Regarding the Status of Compliance with the Listing Maintenance Standards in the New Market Category" from Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. We have confirmed that we comply with listing standards for the Prime Market.

Furthermore, the procedure for selecting a new market category, scheduled for September this year, will be resolved after discussions at the Board of Directors of the Company.